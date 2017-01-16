GoPro of the World Best Line Contest - Round 2 - Vote Now

You. Your bike. Any Line. Anywhere.
We had over 23,000 votes for the first round of user bracket voting. Round two is up and running now, so get in there and place your votes! VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOWRound 1 Results:Matchup 1Matchup 2Matchup 3Matchup 4Matchup 5Matchup 6Matchup 7Matchup 8Grand Prize Winner
The Grand Prize Winner will be determined by a 16 seed bracket-style vote. All 15 winners from the 5 months of voting (3 winners/month) are automatically entered, along with one wildcard, into the user voting bracket. Each Displayed Submission may only be entered into the bracket once.
Each round will last a period of two days and the video with the most votes will go into the next round of voting. The process will continue until the grand prize winner is determined. VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW
4 Comments
Every single time I found it very hard to decide which one to vote for .
Also isnt it a bit unfair, when one person sends in as many clips?
Post a Comment