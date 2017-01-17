SPONSORED

GoPro of the World Best Line Contest, Round 3 - Vote Now

Jan 17, 2017
by GoPro  
 
You. Your bike. Any Line. Anywhere.

We had over 30,399 votes for the second round of user bracket voting. Round three is up and running now, so get in there and place your votes!

VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW

Round Two Results:

Matchup 1
GoPro Best Line - Quarterfinals Matchup 1

Matchup 2
GoPro Best Line - Quarterfinals Matchup 2

Matchup 3
GoPro Best Line - Quarterfinals Matchup 3

Matchup 4
GoPro Best Line - Quarterfinals Matchup 4

Grand Prize Winner

The Grand Prize Winner will be determined by a 16 seed bracket-style vote. All 15 winners from the 5 months of voting (3 winners/month) are automatically entered, along with one wildcard, into the user voting bracket. Each Displayed Submission may only be entered into the bracket once.

Each round will last a period of two days and the video with the most votes will go into the next round of voting. The process will continue until the grand prize winner is determined.


VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW


GoPro Of The World - article footer

MENTIONS: @gopro
3 Comments

  • + 5
 Round 3 already? Didn't round 2 just open?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Bridgewater looks amazingly hilly in that second video.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Yep, can't vote on the voting page.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



