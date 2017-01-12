SPONSORED

GoPro of the World Best Line Contest - Who Should Win $15,000? - Vote Now

Jan 12, 2017
by GoPro  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



You. Your bike. Any Line. Anywhere.

We've had five months of videos, hundreds of entries, three winners each month and now, one wildcard. Here's where it all comes down to you. We have gathered the top 16 video's of the contest and randomly entered them into a bracket-style challenge. You watch the videos, you decide who wins each round and ultimately who will take home the $15,000.


VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW



Grand Prize Winner
The Grand Prize Winner will be determined by a 16 seed bracket-style vote. All 15 winners from the 5 months of voting (3 winners/month) are automatically entered, along with one wildcard, into the user voting bracket. Each Displayed Submission may only be entered into the bracket once.

Each round will last a period of two days and the video with the most votes will go into the next round of voting. The process will continue until the grand prize winner is determined.


VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW


GoPro Of The World - article footer

MENTIONS: @gopro
Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated - 5 Trail Bikes
74234 views
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
73725 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
64944 views
Inside Push Industries
60488 views
Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete
54531 views
Ellsworth Announces Brian Lopes As Team Rider - Press Release
49000 views
Pinkbike Poll - What's Your Dream Gearbox Bike?
47301 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
46994 views
Specialized Gravity Announces 2017 Team Roster
45577 views
Cane Creek's New DB AIR [IL] Shock + OPT and DROPT Remotes - Press Release
42429 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 maybe steve storey has too many submissions....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Some of them weren't even the best in their own clips.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021564
Mobile Version of Website