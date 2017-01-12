GoPro of the World Best Line Contest - Who Should Win $15,000? - Vote Now

You. Your bike. Any Line. Anywhere.

Grand Prize Winner

We've had five months of videos, hundreds of entries, three winners each month and now, one wildcard. Here's where it all comes down to you. We have gathered the top 16 video's of the contest and randomly entered them into a bracket-style challenge. You watch the videos, you decide who wins each round and ultimately who will take home the $15,000.The Grand Prize Winner will be determined by a 16 seed bracket-style vote. All 15 winners from the 5 months of voting (3 winners/month) are automatically entered, along with one wildcard, into the user voting bracket. Each Displayed Submission may only be entered into the bracket once.Each round will last a period of two days and the video with the most votes will go into the next round of voting. The process will continue until the grand prize winner is determined.