GoPro’s Karma Drone Returns

GoPro, Inc. today announced the company’s drone and versatile stabilization solution, Karma, is now on sale at GoPro.com and select U.S. retailers. Initial shipments will be limited but production is expected to ramp quickly. Karma will be available in international markets in the Spring.“Karma is the ultimate aerial, handheld and wearable stabilization solution for the GoPro community,” says GoPro Founder and CEO, Nick Woodman. “As the consumer drone market continues to grow, Karma delivers the most versatile solution at a very accessible price.”