Gore Bike Wear One Thermium Jacket - Review







Gore Bike Wear is one of the most established and recognisable brand names in the highly competitive outdoor clothing market, and they're constantly creating new fabrics to help make dealing with inclement and horrid weather much easier, and finding excuses to cancel a ride much harder to come by. The latest development from their tech lab is Thermium, which sits alongside its existing hard-shell Gore-Tex and soft shell Windstopper lines and aims to offer warmth as well as protection from wind and rain.



Gore Thermium Jacket Details

• PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Active fabric

• Three zipped pockets

• Adjustable (non-removable) hood and cuffs

• Reflective logos

• Colors/sizes: Black - Small through XX-large

• MSRP: £260, $400

Thermium is a two-layer laminate that is windproof and water resistant and is wrapped around a puffy mid layer. It’s basically Windstopper with added insulation, which means you don’t need to pile on the layers to keep warm on a cold ride. It’s a response to the growing appetite in the outdoors market for soft and puffy mid and outer layers that provide more breathability and insulation than a typical hardshell jacket.



This jacket, the first to make use of the new technology, combines the Thermium membrane with a PrimaLoft Gold insulation and a durable water-repellent treatment on the exterior. It’s packed with features you need on a ride, including an adjustable hood, adjustable cuffs and waistband for tailoring the fit, and three zipped pockets; two on the front and one at the back. The seams are all sealed, there are reflective details and the zips have under flaps to keep out the elements and large tags for easy opening. The Gore Thermium jacket is available in just black and sizes S, M, L, XL and XXL.







The hood is adjustable, well fitted, and useful when the weather turns bad

Understated styling and a useful dash of reflecivitiy.







On the Trail



Cold, wet and dark, the winter (in this hemisphere at last) is a tough time of year for riding a bike. Summoning up the motivation to gear up for a ride gets tougher and the excuses for staying inside seem to flow a little easier. There is some bloody good clothing available now, though, that makes most of the well-worn excuses redundant, and the Thermium is another nail in the coffin for blaming bad weather for not being able to ride.



This jacket is good. Really good. What first strikes you after putting it on is just how soft and quiet it feels. It's much softer than any other Gore fabric and provides a level of luxury I’ve rarely experienced in a bike jacket - the closest comparison is a puffy down jacket I wear off the bike. But unlike a hiking jacket, this one is shaped and designed to work on the bike. I tested a size small and it measured perfectly in every key area, around the shoulders and torso with good length in the arms. The wave-shaped cuffs further the good fit and they're adjustable with velcro tabs.



Where the jacket really excels is in dealing with the unpredictable and constantly shifting weather I have to deal with in the UK. Biking is a tough activity for jackets - they have to deal with brief bursts of intense activity that produce a lot of heat interspersed with periods of low activity when descending or chewing the cud between trail sections. That rapid heating and cooling can be tough for most fabrics to cope with, bur this is where the Thermium jacket shines. When worn over just a short base layer it did a really good job of keeping the operating temperature at a nice comfortable level with no crazy highs or lows through a regular ride comprising lots of climbing and long descents, regroups at the top of climbs and snack stops.



With the PrimaLoft Gold insulation the Thermium jacket easily withstood below freezing temperatures. And far from having to layer up underneath, a long sleeve base layer was adequate to cope with the lowest temperatures I rode in, while allowing scope for warmer periods on sustained climbs. Regardless of how cold it got, I never felt it while wearing this jacket, and actually started looking forward to frigid rides just so I could wear this jacket. That may sound odd, but if the right clothing helps you get out on the bike and makes the whole experience more enjoyable, that can only be a good thing, right?







There's a small zipped pocket on the side...

...and two regular zipped pockets on the front.

