Gore-Tex Pro Jacket - Review



Gore-Tex Pro Jacket



Gore-Tex invented the breathable, three-layer sandwich that quickly became the basis for nearly all waterproof performance gear. For those not up to speed on the concept, a thin layer of porous foam is bonded between two layers of fabric. The holes in the sandwich layer are small enough to allow water vapor to pass through, but not water in liquid form. Jackets made from the stuff can keep a sweaty athlete dry inside, while managing to ward off the elements from the outside.



Exactly how and from what the Gore-Tex composite layers are constructed has a lot to do with how well the garment will perform that magic. Today's review item: the One Gore-Tex Pro Jacket, is built from that brand's elite level material by the same name, and constructed using every trick in the foul-weather handbook. It's available in black only and in small, medium, large, X-large and double-X, with a wallet-blistering MSRP of $500 USD.









Pro Jacket Details:

• Gore-Tex Pro laminate: waterproof, windproof and extremely breathable

• Polyamide fabric outer layer for durability

• Two front zip-pockets

• Fold-away drop tail

• Reflective elements on hood and sleeves

• Adjustable cuffs

• Dual=adjustable hood

• Two side-zip ventilation openings

• Fleece-lined, high collar

• Napoleon phone pocket with zip

• Black only, in sizes: small, medium, large, X and XX-large

• MSRP: $500 USD

Construction



From the outside, Gore-Tex's showcase jacket looks simple - almost plain - but inspect the inside of the garment and you will see how well it has been constructed and marvel at its impeccable detail work. The taped seams, sealed zipper treatments and shock-cord hood and waist adjustments are so accurately applied that they appear to be graphic treatments, and everywhere there might be a wear point or a buildup of stress, you'll find a bar-tack or a reinforcement patch.





Inside, there is a layer of comfortable, rip-stop fabric. The seams and zippers are meticulously sealed with bonded tape.





This jacket is designed as an outer layer to ward off rain and snow and as such, has no insulation. The outer fabric is a Polyamide (the generic name for Nylon) material crafted to resist abrasion and treated to bead off water. The rear panel of the jacket is dropped slightly and inside, there is a snap-up flap that extends the back by another three inches (75mm). The non-detachable hood has a reflective visor, and is designed to fit under a helmet. The hood can be adjusted independently from each side with small shock-cord draw-strings to maximize peripheral vision. The shock cord waist adjustments are inside the zip side pockets and both the hood and waist cords are designed so that they cannot be pulled through, either by errant use or a persistent washing machine.





You can fine-tune the shape of the hood with independent left and right-side draw cords. A wind and water protected Napoleon pocket provides easy access to your phone.





The zip-up turtle-neck has a comfortable, velvet-like material inside and a waterproof outer. It is tall enough to hide under a full-face helmet to keep water from dribbling down your neck, and also to insulate it from any contact from the flapping hood when that is not deployed.



Should you produce more moisture than the Gore-Tex Pro material can expel, or simply need to reduce the temperature inside the jacket, two large side zippers are placed where the open panels will deflect wind-blown rain or snow, while maximizing ventilation. In theory, the breathable Gore-Tex material that the jacket is made from would provide more than adequate moisture control, leaving the vents to function as temperature regulators. If more ventilation is needed, however, the jacket's main zipper has two pulls to direct air from above or below the front panels.





Two substantial side vents serve as temperature regulators. A concealed flap further extends the dropped back panel.