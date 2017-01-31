Pinkbike.com
Gracia Relives His 2003 Rampage Run - Video
Jan 31, 2017 at 14:13
Jan 31, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
MtlWoodworker
(39 mins ago)
Legend
[Reply]
+ 1
ovadebarz
(16 mins ago)
with a battery in it to live stream the cam... amazin tech evolution. I saw this back in the day on those DVD things you used to buy. We waited months for them to come out to see it.. times have changed a little...
[Reply]
+ 1
phil-dh-oakley
(26 mins ago)
The good old days where they were riding down the Rampage with a camelback
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(16 mins ago)
Total nutter! What a star!
[Reply]
