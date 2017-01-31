Gracia Relives His 2003 Rampage Run - Video

Jan 31, 2017 at 14:13
Jan 31, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Must Read This Week
2018 World Cup Calendar Released - New Venue
67981 views
Production Privée's Steel Full Suspension Frame: The Shan Nº5
47783 views
Pinkbike Poll: Convertible Full-Face Helmets - Yay or Nay?
46175 views
2017 Norco Sight Carbon - First Look
45740 views
Orange Bikes Launches Two New 29ers
43621 views
Küat NV 2.0 Rack - Review
41883 views
Conor Macfarlane Signs with Intense Cycles
40877 views
DarkFEST: The Build Has Begun - Video
39636 views






4 Comments

  • + 1
 with a battery in it to live stream the cam... amazin tech evolution. I saw this back in the day on those DVD things you used to buy. We waited months for them to come out to see it.. times have changed a little...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The good old days where they were riding down the Rampage with a camelback
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Total nutter! What a star!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022391
Mobile Version of Website