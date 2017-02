Is This GT's New DH Bike?

Spotted at this weekend's New Zealand national downhill event, this unpainted frame appears to be GT's new downhill bike and the eventual replacement for the current Fury. GT probably won't like me saying that but the Fury has been around for awhile now (we reviewed it back in 2013), and while I've always got along well with the bike, it looks like this prototype has been designed to address some of the issues that larger and faster riders might have with it.



But since I have close to zero information about Wyn's new ride, we get to speculate a bit. That's always the fun part.







The aluminum mule appears to have been built using existing tubing and frame elements.





The first obvious thing that stands out to me is the downward angle of the shock, which has likely been altered from the production bike's near-level shock position to provide more progression through the suspension travel. Both Wyn and Brook Macdonald had been filling their Fox Float X2 air shocks with volume spacers when riding the older Fury, and neither spent much time on a coil-sprung shock simply because they couldn't get the ramp-up that professional downhillers like them require. ''Air on the bike I'm riding now, just because it's super linear, so we need an air shock on it to ramp up,'' Brook explained when



You don't need to be an engineer to know that a more progressive design would allow them to either run an air-sprung shock with fewer volume spacers or use a coil-sprung shock when they feel that it's an advantage.





The first obvious thing that stands out to me is the downward angle of the shock, which has likely been altered from the production bike's near-level shock position to provide more progression through the suspension travel. Both Wyn and Brook Macdonald had been filling their Fox Float X2 air shocks with volume spacers when riding the older Fury, and neither spent much time on a coil-sprung shock simply because they couldn't get the ramp-up that professional downhillers like them require. ''Air on the bike I'm riding now, just because it's super linear, so we need an air shock on it to ramp up,'' Brook explained when we asked him about his setup at the first round of the series . ''But I have run a coil on it; I didn't like it because it'd just blow through the travel too much,' he went on to say.You don't need to be an engineer to know that a more progressive design would allow them to either run an air-sprung shock with fewer volume spacers or use a coil-sprung shock when they feel that it's an advantage.