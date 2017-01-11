Guerrilla Gravity Megatrail + Megatrail SS - Press Release

Press Release











Megatrail



If you’re ready to shred singletrack as hard as Dave Mustaine shreds a fretboard, our new Megatrail is the bike for you. The Megatrail is “the big mountain liberator,” a versatile big mountain bike designed to conquer everything from getting after it at your local enduro race, shredding bike park laps, or just slaying your after-work rides.



With 'Trail Mode' and 'Gravity Mode,' the Megatrail lets riders choose between a snappy trail bike and a rowdy rock-smashing machine. The swap is achieved via a 30-second bolt swap, easily done trail-side with a 6 mm hex key. By putting the bike in Gravity Mode, the head angle is slackened three-quarters of a degree, the bottom bracket is lowered 10mm, and the travel is increased by 15mm. No shock adjustments are needed between the modes.

















Megatrail SS



Joining its bigger brother in the lineup is the Megatrail SS, or simply “the SS.” The shorter travel sibling has 135 and 145 mm travel in Trail Mode and Gravity Mode, respectively. It is also 27.5+ compatible.



The SS is the bike that turns your local trail into your very own slopestyle track. It provides an exceptionally lively ride for those that value playfulness more than smashing the super-gnar. Plus, with Gravity Mode available, you still have the downhill chops when the going gets rough... er.















2017 Updates



While we’d love to tell you that the new Megatrail platform is a groundbreaking, paradigm-shifting leap forward, the reality is the previous version was pretty damn good. So we just made everything a little better, notably:

• Freedom Linkage implementation

• Shorter chainstays

• More standover clearance

• Steeper seat tube geometry

• Updated Gravity Mode

• Improved aesthetics (who doesn’t want a few extra clicks of sexy?)

• Frame Storage system





Freedom Linkage



The Freedom Linkage is a proprietary Horst Link implementation that allows riders to tune the performance characteristics. In any configuration, the platform provides a supple top stroke for small bump compliance, mid-stroke support for popping off bonus lines, and ramp-up for bottom-out resistance. With engineered versatility, riders can adjust these characteristics based on local terrain and personal preferences via shock tunes; the base tune is designed with advanced riders in mind.











The Freedom Linkage also utilizes our approach to design that focuses on a high level of refinement to eliminate unnecessary complication. This creates a platform that's made for goin' fast, yet is easy to maintain and built to last.







Geometry



After listening to rider feedback on the previous generation Megatrail, we have shortened the chainstays by 13mm and lowered the standover by 30mm. The result is a playful ride that likes to party.



The new Megatrail also utilizes the same steep actual seat tube angle geometry found on the Pedälhead and Trail Pistol. It’s important to note that the actual seat tube angle is important because effective seat tube angles can be misleading. A steep actual seat tube angle allows for an upright, efficient climbing position and a cockpit feel that is consistent as the saddle is raised and lowered.



Megatrail geometery





Megatrail SS geometery







Updated Gravity Mode



The updated Gravity Mode gets a 5mm travel bump over the previous version (now 165 mm), a slightly taller bottom bracket height, and more mid-stroke support. This lends itself well to those that like to “set it and forget it,” and prefer to run it full time in the full-strength mode. Gravity Mode is now even better suited for laps in the bike park, too (you can run up to an 180mm travel fork). Changing the fork travel +/- 10 mm creates a head angle change of +/- .4-degree and bottom bracket height change of 3mm. Please note that with a steeper seat tube angle, reach numbers may seem longer compared to the "average" reach numbers of other bikes.





Frame Layout



Taking inspiration from the Trail Pistol, the new Megatrail includes our custom tube set that reduces weight and improves aesthetics. It also includes our frame storage system to carry a water bottle and flat-change supplies with the NUTS bracket (Necessities Under The Saddle). We’re big fans of reducing the need for a backpack on the average ride, and this frame storage goes a long way to making that happen.



The Megatrail, like all of our frames, was designed and manufactured in-house at our Denver, Colorado, facility. This holistic structure allows us to maintain tight quality controls, have a short and efficient supply chain, and offer riders extensive customization options.





Pricing





Megatrail, starting prices

•Frameset: $2095

•Ride 2 build: $3295

•Ride 1 build: $4295

•Race build: $5295

Megatrail SS, starting prices

•Frameset: $2095

•Ride 2 build: $3195

•Ride 1 build: $4195

•Race build: $5195

