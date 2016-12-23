VIDEOS

Happy Holidays From Race Face - Video

Dec 23, 2016
by Race Face  
Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Race Face in-house videographer, Connor Macleod, and Sales Manager, Eric Lalonde going full Canadian.

What do you do when your boss asks you to pick up a Christmas tree for the office? Well, when you work at Race Face and Sales Manager, Eric Lalonde, suggests you load up his 1948 bush plane with fat bikes to hunt for the perfect tree…trust me, you drop whatever you’re working on, grab a camera and get onboard!

by raceface
Views: 5,219    Faves: 26    Comments: 0


While our mission was to simply just "pick up a Christmas tree", our ultimate goal at RF is to always have a bit of fun along the way. We printed our cutting permit, loaded the plane with bikes and set out into the backcountry. Our destination - an old logging camp with a derelict airstrip located in the coastal mountain range, a 40-minute flight northeast of Vancouver. Once landed, we set out on fat bikes for a quick exploration of the area. After shredding some logging roads and river banks, we found the perfect tree - tall enough to touch the ceiling, but thin enough to fit inside of our carry-on luggage.

Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Some people have nice trucks, and some have planes, wait what!?
Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Eric having a "wheely" good time

No Canadian adventure is complete without a campfire and no one wants to fly hangry, so we scrounged up what dry wood we could find and cooked up some dogs before making the journey back to the office.

Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
The only thing faster than this fat bike is Eric's plane
Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Eric still having a wheelie good time....

We hope you enjoyed our Holiday edit, and that it inspires you to get out and do some adventuring of your own this holiday season.

Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Mission complete
Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Snow, bikes, planes, and hot dogs - life is good

Images from Happy Holidays from Race Face - Video blog
Happy Holidays from everyone at Race Face!

Click here to learn more about Race Face

A Special thanks goes out to Rocky Mountain Bikes for lending us "Suzi Q" - a full carbon 27.5 fat bike.

38 Comments

  • + 37
 This is soooo awesome. Merry Christmas Race Face, and Merry Christmas Pinkbike!!!
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Race Face doing it right all year and especially at Christmas. Love the Charlie Brown tree guys.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Merry Chestermas and a Happy Next Year Race Face. May the 2017 be a Sixc ride. Let the sht hit the turbine and spread love. I have no bloody recognition what the hell I am writing about... Jingle Hell Jingle Hell...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @raceface i dont think you coulda picked an uglier tree after going all that way.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Ha blond guy on the right at 1:48. Intense hummer
[Reply]
  • + 2
 HAHA good catch - conscientious objector to xmasss
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Merry Christmas Lalonde and Crew!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Thanks Ramon!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Be good kids or Santa will bring you a RaceFace bottom bracket for Christmas
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I like to use mine on the Halloween ride.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 When you have to get a bike to match your plane
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Great video! Merry Christmas RaceFace!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Should have strapped the tree to the backpack on the way back to the plane. That would have been funny as well. Great video! Merry Christmas everyone!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Remember kids... Don't drink and fly. Happy Holidays!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Ha my parents plane is about 4 units down from yours!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Now that's a good excuse to get out the office!!! Happy christmas !!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What about the carbon footprint of this Christmas tree ?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I love the dog in the group shot that doesn't know wtf is going on but is just so stoked hahaha
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Merry Christmas
[Reply]
  • + 2
 All around greatness. Thanks for that.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Gonna have to get used to seeing that "Subsidiary of Fox" clause...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Super rad! Must be nice to have a bush plane at your disposal.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Mery Christmas every body!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Maybe my favorite Christmas video of the season. Beautiful Stinson also.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Did that song say "and maybe we'll have some f*ckin' pie"?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Charlie Brown ain't got nothing on that tree!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Very thick tree... like my hair. Merry Christmas to ALL.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Charlie Brown tree, lol
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This is great!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 happy dog
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Beside all the bike parts, is it me or the christmas tree looks kinda..well.. sad
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Pretty sad looking for all that work.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @Jokesterwild: Had to pick something slim enough to fit in the carry on luggage.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 It's a Charlie Brown Christmas tree! :-)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @airplanedude: You put a Christmas tree net on it. Then it will fit anywhere.
[Reply]
  • - 3
 you got a 404 on your FAQ page, guys! www.raceface.com/company/faqs (footer link under company/FAQ)
[Reply]
  • + 5
 try this! www.raceface.com/support/warranty-faqs
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @raceface: thanks but it was more to tell you (I'm a web developer, equivalent to a grammar nazi Wink )
Merry Christmas!
[Reply]

