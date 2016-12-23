Happy Holidays From Race Face - Video

Race Face in-house videographer, Connor Macleod, and Sales Manager, Eric Lalonde going full Canadian. Race Face in-house videographer, Connor Macleod, and Sales Manager, Eric Lalonde going full Canadian.



What do you do when your boss asks you to pick up a Christmas tree for the office? Well, when you work at Race Face and Sales Manager, Eric Lalonde, suggests you load up his 1948 bush plane with fat bikes to hunt for the perfect tree…trust me, you drop whatever you’re working on, grab a camera and get onboard!









While our mission was to simply just "pick up a Christmas tree", our ultimate goal at RF is to always have a bit of fun along the way. We printed our cutting permit, loaded the plane with bikes and set out into the backcountry. Our destination - an old logging camp with a derelict airstrip located in the coastal mountain range, a 40-minute flight northeast of Vancouver. Once landed, we set out on fat bikes for a quick exploration of the area. After shredding some logging roads and river banks, we found the perfect tree - tall enough to touch the ceiling, but thin enough to fit inside of our carry-on luggage.





No Canadian adventure is complete without a campfire and no one wants to fly hangry, so we scrounged up what dry wood we could find and cooked up some dogs before making the journey back to the office.





We hope you enjoyed our Holiday edit, and that it inspires you to get out and do some adventuring of your own this holiday season.





