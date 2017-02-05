RACING

Hardtails and Slicks - Downmall Round Two, Budapest

Feb 5, 2017
by Sebastian Sternemann  
City view Budapest is sliptet in 2 parts by the Danube



Hardtails and Slicks


Downmall Budapest
Photography: Sebastian Sternemann // Words: Alexandra Werner
A tourist's view: Budapest is divided into two parts by the river Danube, Buda and Pest.



After kicking off last weekend in Frankfurt, Germany the European Downmall Tour headed east to hold it’s second stop of three in Budapest - the proud capital of Hungary, shining in old grace of the Imperial Era.
The tour took place in Arkad Mall which you can find at the final station of subway 2, so it’s a little bit outside the city centre, but easy to find for spectators of which plenty came. Arkad Mall is smaller than MyZeil Mall which saw the tour in Frankfurt. Due to this the venue was closely spaced.

The track was shorter than last weekend and had less obstacles as well. It started with the riders descending escalators, then they had to pass tree stubs entering into a turn which lead to another escalator followed by a big drop. After hitting this drop, riders had to pedal hard in the final straight and rocks the famous 'Downmall Double'. Every tour stop ends with this double, but here it was built up bigger due to the limited space at the finish area.

In the Histroric City of Budapest u can see a lot of tourist sights here is the funical Budav ri Sikl which give an uplift to the Castle.
  The historic city centre hosts famous sights. Here you can get an uplift to the castle.

Here the magic happends the RK D a litte bit outside of the centre of Budapest
  Here the magic will happen: The Arkad Mall in Budapest.

Comparative to Frankfurt the Mall was very tiny
  In comparison to Frankfurt this mall is quite small.

The last works at the track.
  Final track preparations.

Joey van Veghel is preparing his Bike
  Joey van Vogel preparing his gear.

Breakfasttime for the Riders
  Lunchtime!

The Speakers animate the crowd.
  Commentator doing his best to entertain the massive crowd.

One of acually less crashes.
  One crash amongst a few. Budapest saw riders doing safe runs.

Is Ben Moore able to take the win in Budapest too
  Will Ben Moore be able to take another win here?

Tomas Slavik Pedal for the medal. Amazing how hard he can accelerate. Afters his knee injury.
  Tomas Slavik pedaling for the medal. Amazing to see him easily gaining speed considering his recent knee injury.

Suprise of the day Felix Bockeinan gets the thrid place.
  Surprise of the day: Felix Beckeman (SWE) finished in third place. Here dropping into the final straight.

The Freestyle contest between the Raceruns
   Spectators were entertained by Freestyle contests inbetween the race runs.

During the breaks spectators were entertained by a dirt jump contest and a BMX freestyle contest. Budapest saw a hard competition, riders were battling hard to finish in best time. Some of the Downmall tour's top dogs were fiercely missed in Frankfurt but gladly most of them made it to Budapest. Times were tight between Hannes Slavik, Tomas Slavik and Michal Prokop. Unfortunatly, Johannes Fischbach is still suffering from an injury and wasn’t able to come.

Ben Moore at the jump. The distance was more as in Frankfurt.
  Ben Moore jumping. The distance was farther than in Frankfurt.

The Bmx Guys at the Contest
   BMX guys ripping the contest.

Ben Moore try to get the victory again. But this time he was not able to come into the Final.
  Ben Moore was hungry for another victory. But this time luck was not on his side. He did not manage to make it to finals.

The finish area was really short. Many of the Freestyle rider had problems to brake and Crash into the mattress.
  Due to limited space in the finish area some riders were having problems stopping their bikes in time. The finish area was really short.

[PI=14381
Amazing style Tom Zejda the Winner of the BMX Freestyle Contest
  Amazing style: Tomas Zejda is the winner of the BMX Freestyle Contest.

Upsidedown
  Shopping upsidedown.

Ben Moore is looking at the track
  Ben Moore searching for the lines.

Joey van Veghel at the Stepdown
  Joey van Veghel stepping down.

Michael Prokop stared at the race and finished in 5th position
  Michael Prokop watching the race. He finished in 5th spot.

Martin Lebl the CTM Teamrider in his Gravity Kit
  Martin Lebl, CTM Teamrider, participating in his gravity kit.

Michal Pokorny try to catch the corner with an Footplant
  Michal Pokorny trying to catch this tight corner with a footplant.

Ondrej Stepanek Jumps into the Stairs and get the 3rd place at the Podium
  Ondrej Stepanek jumping into the escalators. He managed to take 3rd spot.

At the end oft he day Tomas Slavik(CZ) was able to take the top spot followed by Felix Beckeman (SWE) in 2nd and Ondrej Stepanek(CZ) in 3rd. Ben Moore was likely to defend his No. 1 numberplate but couldn’t find last week's top form. Spectators were witness to an exciting event and once more mountain biking could show it’s bright side to a broader audience. Next weekend will see the tour's final stop in Prague, Czech Republic.

Tomas Slavik on the Way to his victory
  Tomas Slavik on Victory lane.

Tomas Slavik was a little bit suprised about his win he had a few small mistakes in the head part of the track.
  Tomas Slavik was surprised by his win due to some small mistakes in the final part of the track.

A lucky winner
   A proud winner.

1. Tom Zejda trick - double tailwhip 2. Ivan Popov trick - backflip turndown 3. Damjan Siri ki trick - flip nohand

1. Tomas Zejda, trick - double tailwhip
2. Ivan Popov, trick - backflip turndown
3. Damjan Siriski, trick - flip no hand

1. Konr d Szabo trick - flip triple whip 2. David Jan c trick - 360 bar spin to downside tailwhip 3. Vilibald V tek trick - double backflip

1. Konrad Szabo, trick - flip triple whip
2. David Janac, trick - 360 bar spin to downside tailwhip
3. Vilibald Vatek, trick - double backflip

1. Tom Slav k CZE time 17.11 sec 2. Felix Beckeman SWE time 17.18 sec 3. Ondrej tep nek CZE time 17.46 sec
1. Tomas Slavi­k (CZE), time 17.11 sec
2. Felix Beckeman (SWE), time 17.18 sec
3. Ondrej Stepanek (CZE), time 17.46 sec

Get the grip. The escalaters full of rubber.
  Get a grip. The escalators in the aftermath.

The Crew Of Eastern Gravity
  Eastern Gravity Crew was hosting the event in Budapest.

MENTIONS: @Sebbi89
Must Read This Week
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
54745 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
47626 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
47073 views
Movies For Your Monday
42878 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
42465 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
40726 views
Canyon Preparing for US Launch
37668 views
Intense ACV: Foundation Build - Review
36076 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029348
Mobile Version of Website