How to Ride Snow with Nico Vink, VinnyT and Friends - Video

Jan 19, 2017 at 1:59
Jan 19, 2017
by ShapeRideShoot  
 
For a lot of people, winter means ski season. The skis come out and and bikes are stored in a cold garage waiting for it to be summer again. We, however, think it’s a bit sad that our faithful companions are put aside just because the trails are covered in snow. We love winter laps and we love snowy sessions on home trails. Basically, we love mountain biking! Here’s Nico Vink, Vincent Tupin, Vincent Pasquier and Gaëtan Rey doing what they enjoy most after a fresh snowfall.

