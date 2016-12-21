How to Silence Your Creaking e*Thirteen Cassette

The TRS+ cassette consists of a block of eight steel cogs that lock into a block of three aluminum cogs.
My Intense Recluse is equipped with a first-edition e*thirteen TRS+ cassette, which I was enjoying thoroughly until the bike began to creak under power. At first, I believed that the evil noise was emanating from the BB92 bottom bracket, and I began to feel bad about the ribbing I often give to the Brits, who have so passionately led the charge against press-fit bearings. The creaking, however, was silent while I was in the larger half of the cassette cogs so, the press-fit bottom bracket was off the hook. The culprit was the TRS+ cassette. A few calls to other users and a followup check on the internet revealed that I was not the only rider who had this issue.
The Problem
A conversation with the boys at e*thirteen revealed that some first edition TRS+ cassettes were noisy, but not very many of them. Initially, a recommendation was sent out to grease the interface between the hub's outer freehub bearing and sleeve (the source of almost all the creaking) and also, the four locking tabs that hold the two-piece cassette together. For most users, that was enough to arrest the creaking, but the noise occasionally would resurface - especially, I am told, with some DT Swiss hub combinations.
The Fix
The new cassette body on the right has a Teflon insert to eliminate metal-to-metal contact.
E*thirteen made a mid-production improvement and added a Teflon insert to the smaller-side of the cassette body that solves the problem forever. For early TRS+ owners, they also produced a simple retro-fit kit that consists of a Teflon and a steel washer. The retrofit will work with any and all TRS+ cassettes and e*thirteen says that, while a relatively small number of first-production cassettes may exist in the retail market, the overwhelming majority of TRS+ or TRS Race cassettes are new production with the upgraded bodies. E*thirteen's customer service is among the best. They have the kits in stock and encourage owners who have questions or issues to contact them directly.
The e*thirteen silencing kit includes two washers and simple instructions. The kit was sent to all OEM and wholesale customers who had stock of first-run TRS cassettes.
If you are an owner of a first-production TRS+ cassette, then we will show how to install the retrofit washers. With the exception of the special spline tool that e*thirteen includes with all its aftermarket cassettes and bottom brackets, all you'll need to install the kit is a Shimano bottom bracket wrench, a chain whip (or two), and some grease. Let's get at it.
Shift the chain into the big cassette cog and rotate the wheel in reverse until the right crank arm lines up with the chainstay. Clamp a flat wrench across the stays to prevent the crank arm from rotating.
Use a chain whip on the sixth or seventh steel cassette cog to rotate the outer segment one-fourth turn counter clockwise. There is a small key icon on the outer body that lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog when the two are disengaged. Remove the wheel.
Pull off the steel cassette body to expose the spline nut that retains the aluminum segment.
The e*thirteen bottom bracket spline tool also doubles as the wrench for the cassette fixing nut.
Place a chain whip on an aluminum cog and use a Shimano bottom bracket wrench (or a BFS) to unscrew the fixing nut, counter clockwise
Remove the nut and the aluminum body will lift easily from the HD driver's splines. Clean all the components with a biodegradable solvent.
Put a light film of grease around the end of the HD cassette sleeve.
Dab grease on each of the four engagement tabs on the aluminum cog body.
Slide the steel washer over the base of the HD driver's spline.
Slide the Teflon washer over the bearing against HD driver sleeve.
Use your fingers to start the threads of the aluminum fixing nut to avoid cross-threading it, then tighten it with a wrench.
Using the e*thirteen tool, torque the fixing nut to spec, or use the Shimano BB wrench - tighten until it is snug and then increase torque by one fourth of a turn. Don't over-tighten the nut.
Carefully slide the steel cog body onto the HD driver so the key icon lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog.
Use the chain whip to turn the steel cog body clockwise. It will lock easily into the tabs of the large cog body. Check to be sure the Icons align in the locked position.
That's all there is to it. My TRS+ cassette has been running silent ever since. Remember that you added a shim to the cassette, which may require you to tune the rear derailleur. I only needed to release the shift cable one click at the barrel adjuster to get it right.
The range of the e13 is what is finally pulling me away from 2x10 setups, because I'm in poor shape, have bad knees, climb a ways up interesting singletrack, but then proceed to flirt with the 60kph range going back down.
If I need silly wide range, I know how to operate front derailleur. Hard skill to master, I know.
I realize the people who actually require chain retention and bash, combined with 500%+ range is pretty small - nothing wrong with the MRP 2x bash and chainguide combo - but since the theme of setting up bikes is 'add capability', and then figure out if it's actually useful or beneficial later. Can't complain, as folks with way more budget doing this are driving technological advancement, some of which is very beneficial for clyde-nerds like me.
I guess what I take exception to are all the comments saying that riders with wide range cassettes are weak and just need to "man up" (I'd like to invite some of them on one of my rides ). There are lots of different types of riders out there, riding on different terrain, with different mileage (kilometerage?). And to your point of why not just run 2x, I really like the simplicity and esthetic of 1x... and it works. My question would be why *not* wide-range 1x?
For fun, here's some data from one of my endurance races this year (Leadville 100): 103.5 miles (100 is a lie!), 3,480m climbing, top speed over 70kph... and I want to be able to pedal at those high speeds because it's a race!
Another DIWhy thing customers will inevitably mess up.
Then what? lol
The weight of Shimano XT compares well to other lower end SRAM offerings, costs 64 bucks, and doesn't require you to buy new hubs and pay out for labor to lace them to your old rims.
On both of my SRAM 10-42 cassettes, there is a bit of play between the integrated compression finger lockring and the OD of the freehub. No matter how much torque I apply. The cassette actually wobbles very slightly due to this and makes a bit of noise. I guess it could also be stated as play within the cassette - between the integrate lockring and the cassette body. I see no damage to the freehub as a result.
The width between the plates of SRAM chains is wider than the teeth on the cassette, this allows the chain to slide across the teeth causing noise and a strange feeling at the cranks. Happens to me with the chain in the middle of the cassette and at nearly all loads - light to moderately heavy.
Any help?
"On both of my SRAM 10-42 cassettes, there is a bit of play between the integrated compression finger lockring and the OD of the freehub. No matter how much torque I apply. The cassette actually wobbles very slightly due to this and makes a bit of noise. I guess it could also be stated as play within the cassette - between the integrate lockring and the cassette body. I see no damage to the freehub as a result."
The 1st XX1 cassette I had did this. There was a significant amount of play with that captured bit on the cassette. It made a loud rubbing noise with high torque pedaling. Warranteed.
This has not been MY experience.
Every time I try to change a chain or chain ring separately, I get skipping.
I have tried, several times over the last 15 years and always the end is the same.... a skipping drive train.
For the last several years I have replace the cassette the chain rings and chain all at once. This is the only guaranty it won't skip. /////........ I run the same components till they start to skip. These days I'm running a sram 9 speed triple. I get around 200 days of riding out of a drive train change. Which for me is usual year.
Presumably the ribbing can restart, with abandon!
Is the kit free?
Steel last much longer than aluminum.
SunRace cassettes do suffer from burs when they are new. The shifting is not perfect when fresh. A few shifts later the cassettes work perfectly. They last just as long as any Shimano or Sram cluster.
Im curious about the wide range SunRace cassettes. They fit on my XT freewheel and cost about 100$
www.bike-discount.de/en/buy/sunrace-mx8-11-speed-cassette-11-46-535478
