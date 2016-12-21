How to Silence Your Creaking e*Thirteen Cassette

The TRS+ cassette consists of a block of eight steel cogs that lock into a block of three aluminum cogs. The TRS+ cassette consists of a block of eight steel cogs that lock into a block of three aluminum cogs.





My Intense Recluse is equipped with a first-edition e*thirteen TRS+ cassette, which I was enjoying thoroughly until the bike began to creak under power. At first, I believed that the evil noise was emanating from the BB92 bottom bracket, and I began to feel bad about the ribbing I often give to the Brits, who have so passionately led the charge against press-fit bearings. The creaking, however, was silent while I was in the larger half of the cassette cogs so, the press-fit bottom bracket was off the hook. The culprit was the TRS+ cassette. A few calls to other users and a followup check on the internet revealed that I was not the only rider who had this issue.







The Problem



A conversation with the boys at e*thirteen revealed that some first edition TRS+ cassettes were noisy, but not very many of them. Initially, a recommendation was sent out to grease the interface between the hub's outer freehub bearing and sleeve (the source of almost all the creaking) and also, the four locking tabs that hold the two-piece cassette together. For most users, that was enough to arrest the creaking, but the noise occasionally would resurface - especially, I am told, with some DT Swiss hub combinations.





The Fix

The new cassette body on the right has a Teflon insert to eliminate metal-to-metal contact. The new cassette body on the right has a Teflon insert to eliminate metal-to-metal contact.



E*thirteen made a mid-production improvement and added a Teflon insert to the smaller-side of the cassette body that solves the problem forever. For early TRS+ owners, they also produced a simple retro-fit kit that consists of a Teflon and a steel washer. The retrofit will work with any and all TRS+ cassettes and e*thirteen says that, while a relatively small number of first-production cassettes may exist in the retail market, the overwhelming majority of TRS+ or TRS Race cassettes are new production with the upgraded bodies. E*thirteen's customer service is among the best. They have the kits in stock and encourage owners who have questions or issues to contact them directly.





The e*thirteen silencing kit includes two washers and simple instructions. The kit was sent to all OEM and wholesale customers who had stock of first-run TRS cassettes. The e*thirteen silencing kit includes two washers and simple instructions. The kit was sent to all OEM and wholesale customers who had stock of first-run TRS cassettes.





If you are an owner of a first-production TRS+ cassette, then we will show how to install the retrofit washers. With the exception of the special spline tool that e*thirteen includes with all its aftermarket cassettes and bottom brackets, all you'll need to install the kit is a Shimano bottom bracket wrench, a chain whip (or two), and some grease. Let's get at it.





Shift the chain into the big cassette cog and rotate the wheel in reverse until the right crank arm lines up with the chainstay. Clamp a flat wrench across the stays to prevent the crank arm from rotating. Shift the chain into the big cassette cog and rotate the wheel in reverse until the right crank arm lines up with the chainstay. Clamp a flat wrench across the stays to prevent the crank arm from rotating. Use a chain whip on the sixth or seventh steel cassette cog to rotate the outer segment one-fourth turn counter clockwise. There is a small key icon on the outer body that lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog when the two are disengaged. Remove the wheel. Use a chain whip on the sixth or seventh steel cassette cog to rotate the outer segment one-fourth turn counter clockwise. There is a small key icon on the outer body that lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog when the two are disengaged. Remove the wheel.







Pull off the steel cassette body to expose the spline nut that retains the aluminum segment. Pull off the steel cassette body to expose the spline nut that retains the aluminum segment. The e*thirteen bottom bracket spline tool also doubles as the wrench for the cassette fixing nut. The e*thirteen bottom bracket spline tool also doubles as the wrench for the cassette fixing nut.







Place a chain whip on an aluminum cog and use a Shimano bottom bracket wrench (or a BFS) to unscrew the fixing nut, counter clockwise Place a chain whip on an aluminum cog and use a Shimano bottom bracket wrench (or a BFS) to unscrew the fixing nut, counter clockwise Remove the nut and the aluminum body will lift easily from the HD driver's splines. Clean all the components with a biodegradable solvent. Remove the nut and the aluminum body will lift easily from the HD driver's splines. Clean all the components with a biodegradable solvent.







Put a light film of grease around the end of the HD cassette sleeve. Put a light film of grease around the end of the HD cassette sleeve. Dab grease on each of the four engagement tabs on the aluminum cog body. Dab grease on each of the four engagement tabs on the aluminum cog body.







Slide the steel washer over the base of the HD driver's spline. Slide the steel washer over the base of the HD driver's spline. Slide the Teflon washer over the bearing against HD driver sleeve. Slide the Teflon washer over the bearing against HD driver sleeve.







Use your fingers to start the threads of the aluminum fixing nut to avoid cross-threading it, then tighten it with a wrench. Use your fingers to start the threads of the aluminum fixing nut to avoid cross-threading it, then tighten it with a wrench. Using the e*thirteen tool, torque the fixing nut to spec, or use the Shimano BB wrench - tighten until it is snug and then increase torque by one fourth of a turn. Don't over-tighten the nut. Using the e*thirteen tool, torque the fixing nut to spec, or use the Shimano BB wrench - tighten until it is snug and then increase torque by one fourth of a turn. Don't over-tighten the nut.







Carefully slide the steel cog body onto the HD driver so the key icon lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog. Carefully slide the steel cog body onto the HD driver so the key icon lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog. Use the chain whip to turn the steel cog body clockwise. It will lock easily into the tabs of the large cog body. Check to be sure the Icons align in the locked position. Use the chain whip to turn the steel cog body clockwise. It will lock easily into the tabs of the large cog body. Check to be sure the Icons align in the locked position.