How to Silence Your Creaking e*Thirteen Cassette

Dec 21, 2016
by Richard Cunningham  
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
The TRS+ cassette consists of a block of eight steel cogs that lock into a block of three aluminum cogs.


My Intense Recluse is equipped with a first-edition e*thirteen TRS+ cassette, which I was enjoying thoroughly until the bike began to creak under power. At first, I believed that the evil noise was emanating from the BB92 bottom bracket, and I began to feel bad about the ribbing I often give to the Brits, who have so passionately led the charge against press-fit bearings. The creaking, however, was silent while I was in the larger half of the cassette cogs so, the press-fit bottom bracket was off the hook. The culprit was the TRS+ cassette. A few calls to other users and a followup check on the internet revealed that I was not the only rider who had this issue.


The Problem

A conversation with the boys at e*thirteen revealed that some first edition TRS+ cassettes were noisy, but not very many of them. Initially, a recommendation was sent out to grease the interface between the hub's outer freehub bearing and sleeve (the source of almost all the creaking) and also, the four locking tabs that hold the two-piece cassette together. For most users, that was enough to arrest the creaking, but the noise occasionally would resurface - especially, I am told, with some DT Swiss hub combinations.


The Fix
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
The new cassette body on the right has a Teflon insert to eliminate metal-to-metal contact.

E*thirteen made a mid-production improvement and added a Teflon insert to the smaller-side of the cassette body that solves the problem forever. For early TRS+ owners, they also produced a simple retro-fit kit that consists of a Teflon and a steel washer. The retrofit will work with any and all TRS+ cassettes and e*thirteen says that, while a relatively small number of first-production cassettes may exist in the retail market, the overwhelming majority of TRS+ or TRS Race cassettes are new production with the upgraded bodies. E*thirteen's customer service is among the best. They have the kits in stock and encourage owners who have questions or issues to contact them directly.

e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
The e*thirteen silencing kit includes two washers and simple instructions. The kit was sent to all OEM and wholesale customers who had stock of first-run TRS cassettes.


If you are an owner of a first-production TRS+ cassette, then we will show how to install the retrofit washers. With the exception of the special spline tool that e*thirteen includes with all its aftermarket cassettes and bottom brackets, all you'll need to install the kit is a Shimano bottom bracket wrench, a chain whip (or two), and some grease. Let's get at it.

e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Shift the chain into the big cassette cog and rotate the wheel in reverse until the right crank arm lines up with the chainstay. Clamp a flat wrench across the stays to prevent the crank arm from rotating.
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Use a chain whip on the sixth or seventh steel cassette cog to rotate the outer segment one-fourth turn counter clockwise. There is a small key icon on the outer body that lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog when the two are disengaged. Remove the wheel.


e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Pull off the steel cassette body to expose the spline nut that retains the aluminum segment.
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
The e*thirteen bottom bracket spline tool also doubles as the wrench for the cassette fixing nut.


e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Place a chain whip on an aluminum cog and use a Shimano bottom bracket wrench (or a BFS) to unscrew the fixing nut, counter clockwise
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Remove the nut and the aluminum body will lift easily from the HD driver's splines. Clean all the components with a biodegradable solvent.


e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Put a light film of grease around the end of the HD cassette sleeve.
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Dab grease on each of the four engagement tabs on the aluminum cog body.


e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Slide the steel washer over the base of the HD driver's spline.
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Slide the Teflon washer over the bearing against HD driver sleeve.


e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Use your fingers to start the threads of the aluminum fixing nut to avoid cross-threading it, then tighten it with a wrench.
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Using the e*thirteen tool, torque the fixing nut to spec, or use the Shimano BB wrench - tighten until it is snug and then increase torque by one fourth of a turn. Don't over-tighten the nut.


e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Carefully slide the steel cog body onto the HD driver so the key icon lines up with the "unlocked" icon on the aluminum cog.
e-thirteen TRS cassette fix
Use the chain whip to turn the steel cog body clockwise. It will lock easily into the tabs of the large cog body. Check to be sure the Icons align in the locked position.

That's all there is to it. My TRS+ cassette has been running silent ever since. Remember that you added a shim to the cassette, which may require you to tune the rear derailleur. I only needed to release the shift cable one click at the barrel adjuster to get it right.


MENTIONS: @ethirteen-components, @intensecyclesusa
126 Comments

  • + 164
 ...by getting XT.
[Reply]
  • + 38
 Good luck getting a 9-46 ratio with an XT cassette.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 dblpost
[Reply]
  • + 39
 @seraph: why would I need a chain destroying 9t on XT?
[Reply]
  • + 25
 @seraph: Yeah, the range and gear spacing is hard to beat. I can run a 30t to smash the steeps, and still have a strong top gear for the high speed stuff.
[Reply]
  • + 64
 @seraph: right, cuz range is everything. Like megapixels.
[Reply]
  • + 15
 I prefer my cheapest XT 11-42 with a 50 tooth One Up cog and thats it. I dont need no 9 tooth at all...
[Reply]
  • + 12
 @mudmandhbrazil: Who would with a 50t cog.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: Depends what you're doing. Even though most cases the optics trump the resolution, there are plenty of others where the 24.2 or larger CMOS units are the best thing ever, even if it does little to improve daily snapshot type applications (astronomy, for example).

The range of the e13 is what is finally pulling me away from 2x10 setups, because I'm in poor shape, have bad knees, climb a ways up interesting singletrack, but then proceed to flirt with the 60kph range going back down.
[Reply]
  • + 15
 @Axxe: Better than going with a derailleur destroying 50 tooth in the rear...
[Reply]
  • + 9
 I'll tell you how to fix these once and for all..launch it into orbit.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Apples and oranges. XT is really good and costs much less, but is quite a bit heavier and has less range. This cassette is more in line with XX1 or X01 in terms of prioritizing low weight and large range at a premium price. I would assume that those considering an E13 cassette are after different features than what XT offers.
[Reply]
  • - 3
 @tehllama: you know exactly what I mean with megapixels... the issue is that gigantic cassettes are fantastic for people like you. Excellent niche product. I just have no freaking clue why SRAM took it mainstream... I am fortunate to be healthy, strong and have low cadence physiological preference.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @motoxxxer26: why would I need derailleur destroying 50t in the rear?

If I need silly wide range, I know how to operate front derailleur. Hard skill to master, I know.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 why don't people climbing lots of fireroad just won't run a granny and move the chain with the finger? What tha fuq?!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Because how are they supposed to set Strava PRs if they have to stop and move the chain over?
[Reply]
  • - 12
 @stevemokan: suicide is always an option...
[Reply]
  • - 9
flag fernrob (19 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 ah yes yet another 40+ mtn biker that is still living off the rides in the 90's when everyone wanted XT and there was few other viable options. Be sure to hold a grudge against any other competing products forever. Living in glass boxes is the best!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @WAKIdesigns: I too am fortunate enough to be healthy, strong and have low cadence physiological preference... and I use every bit of the 9-44 range on my cassette. Long rides with lots vertical gain and drop... I love not being spun out when I'm bombing down fire roads to connect singletrack.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 I'm fortunate enough not to have lost me legs.
[Reply]
  • - 8
 @seraph: I'll buy a cassette with a 9 tooth cog when it comes in a 9-20 straight block. I've been running an 11-22 but don't need my two granny gears. thumbs4.picclick.com/d/l400/pict/222220499659_/SUNTOUR-Straight-Block-Freewheel.jpg
[Reply]
  • - 7
 If you're too fat, out of shape, or old to pedal a 9-46 up these so-steep fire roads, maybe you can ask your moms/wife to give you a ride to the top.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: something I saw a lot of people on the shore doing. It's a great idea for long climbs.
[Reply]
  • - 3
 @WAKIdesigns: Couldn't agree more on the maximum range being best as a niche product. The 'problem' is that it's actually the best budget weight weenie option and happens to be compatible with XT everywhere else (if speccing a new bike out of the box, I'd run XT everywhere but the cassette, which is what I will be doing next year), and I'm willing to throw money at the thing over time.
I realize the people who actually require chain retention and bash, combined with 500%+ range is pretty small - nothing wrong with the MRP 2x bash and chainguide combo - but since the theme of setting up bikes is 'add capability', and then figure out if it's actually useful or beneficial later. Can't complain, as folks with way more budget doing this are driving technological advancement, some of which is very beneficial for clyde-nerds like me.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @seraph: OneUp Sharkstooth, problem solved.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I think I would combine a SunRace 11-46 cassette with XT derailleur and cranks - that should do the trick
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @seraph: You can if you run the mini driver body cog from One-Up
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @mtbracken: you have to admit that if someone needs more than Minnaar on DH track, that is 36t front to 11t back, he should rethink the relation between what he thinks he needs and what he is capable of utilizing...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Having the range allows you to tune where you apply it. I too have run a 32 x 11-36. Yeah, it works. However, after you've put in two or three thousand meters of climbing, it's nice to have an easy gear to go to on steep ups — without sacrificing being able to pedal when going over 50kph on wide open downs.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mtbracken: 2-3k meters of climbing on regular basis? mhmhm... do you race in world cups of any discipline of MTB? Big Grin You know they rarely do that on EWS... I was in my top form when I climbed 2000m in 3 hours... on a mellow asphalt road. That give like 4-5h per ride. I have such time span for riding once a month maybe... and I'd be dead next day, kids would make me commit suicide. I am not trying to be a dick, I just burn with envy... but if I did live in such terrain I'd save my money, chain line and unsprung weight and go for dirty finger granny...
[Reply]
  • + 6
 3x for life!!!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @WAKIdesigns: Yep, on a fairly regular basis. My MTB interests cover the gamut, from smashing through rocks on a long travel bike to endurance races on a hardtail.

I guess what I take exception to are all the comments saying that riders with wide range cassettes are weak and just need to "man up" (I'd like to invite some of them on one of my rides Smile ). There are lots of different types of riders out there, riding on different terrain, with different mileage (kilometerage?). And to your point of why not just run 2x, I really like the simplicity and esthetic of 1x... and it works. My question would be why *not* wide-range 1x?

For fun, here's some data from one of my endurance races this year (Leadville 100): 103.5 miles (100 is a lie!), 3,480m climbing, top speed over 70kph... and I want to be able to pedal at those high speeds because it's a race!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @mtbracken: I hope you do realize how unique you are Smile and I meant 2x with no front mech which simply is 1x with a climb mode.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Or you can get a Sunrace 11-46. I know they get allot of crap for being not the best stuff but i have had great luck selling them in my shop. about 20 so far with no complaints and no XD driver
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @rumblefish255: is the sunrace cheaper and/or lighter than the XT 11-46 ? what am I missing
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Lagr1980: it is about the same weight about the same price maybe a bit less for the Sunrace but i find them to last allot longer. i was getting 3 chains for every 1 XT cassette, and with the Sunrace i'm getting 6 chains for every 1 Sunrace cassette. That is on the same bike very similar conditions and same chains with that comparison and the customers that have them are getting similar/same results
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: just accept that he is way more fit than your weak ass. Your 'top form' is equivalent in strength to my 15 month old daughter
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @seraph: why would I need 46T ... unless for 29 plus
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @Axxe: Are we *really* at the point of "choose a drivetrain preference and be dick about it?" It's just gearing for chrissakes!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @mtbracken: I ride single speed half the time. I really don't give a flying f*ck as long as it works, and does not cost exorbitant amounts for marginal if any gains.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Ryanrobinson1984: hahaha. This should be added as a new definition of insanity on wikipedia: belief that the lower the gear is used the stronger the rider is. Yes he's fit as fk. And why would anyone take credit for his bas assness?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mudmandhbrazil: Put 2T bigger ring in front and your problem is solved :p I know it is not exactly the same ratio but its pretty close.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Gearing is very personal so anyone do what they whant. No one can say some gearing is good for another rider. I am 47 years old, I love Bob Marley, I used to love uphills with my XC bike but know I prefer downhill. I live in a city with very steep hills and trails. My Giant Reign is not a light bike specialy with Ohilins Shock. So the 1x11 with 32 ring and 11x42 is not good on uphils. Tryed the 45 tooth cog but the 3 tooth diference wasn't enought so I bought the 50 tooth cog. Now I use the oval 30 tooth ring and 11-50 cog is working great for me.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: thats what i do. Not by choice tho, but i get along just fine.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: My 2/9 range is perfect
[Reply]
  • + 30
 Yet another thing for the Mechanics to have to tick off the list when a customer comes in and says "my bike is making a weird noise" hahaha the list keeps growing!
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Except any mechanic worth his salt will grease those contact points when assembling the thing in the first place.

Another DIWhy thing customers will inevitably mess up. lol
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @Nobble: Yep, thus fixing the problem forever. /s
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Nobble: It's not that we don't grease these areas. Its that the customer will ride in the shittiest weather wash bike and over time this grease disappears.

Then what? lol
[Reply]
  • + 30
 Handlebar speakers. Problem solved.
[Reply]
  • + 24
 #ShouldaJustBoughtShimano
[Reply]
  • - 7
 No way dude. Buy sram. Save 200 grams in the process. Shimano a heeeaaaavy
[Reply]
  • + 21
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: who cares about 200g if it's $200 cheaper, and does the same thing just as well?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Buy Shimano save $200 in the process. Sram expensive.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 M9000 and M8000 cassettes have had reports of creaking due to loose rivets.
[Reply]
  • - 5
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Sram has no strength...
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: ...It's not, though. Shimano 11 spd XTR is 328 gram and SRAM x1 is 318. You can get XTR for about half the price of X1 on Jenson, so that's probably what you'll find 'on the street.'

The weight of Shimano XT compares well to other lower end SRAM offerings, costs 64 bucks, and doesn't require you to buy new hubs and pay out for labor to lace them to your old rims.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Yeah, I guess if you want to jump from 37T to 46, sure. I'd rather cheap out and get a Sunrace 11-46 than either the Shimano or the TRS...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 XT 11-46 ftw
[Reply]
  • + 17
 The title is asking for trolls to come out of their holes.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 loved my e13 cassette last year, except the climbing gear cluster wore out after 1 month or about 100k ft of elevation gain. Too expensive to replace every month. ill give the new 9-46t a try next summer though!
[Reply]
  • + 16
 Where do you ride that you can do 100k in a month?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @ScottB-408: He's close to Targhee, Sawtooth and Wasatch. Pretty sick riding around there.
[Reply]
  • + 38
 @ScottB-408: It's a place called Braggartville in Troll-land
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Thats only 3300' a day lolol
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @ScottB-408: He said 1 month OR 100kft elevation gain. Whatever comes first. In this case it is most likely to be that 1 month. Or he mounted it to an e-bike, got a couple of spare batteries and enjoyed the uphills.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @gooutsidetoday: yeah only 3300'/day....EVERY day. The only place you can live and ride that much is...your parent's house.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @ScottB-408: there are actually a lot of people out here that ride that much per month. come out any time we can show you. you can even rent an ebike so you can keep up
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @deadhorse13: Whoa bro, that was lower than snake testicles.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @deadhorse13: Idaho is definitely on the list of places to pedal.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 if i pay 400 bucks for a cassette it better be fuckin noiseless imo
[Reply]
  • + 8
 And then an eagle swoops down and snatches the cassette ( reeaaahhh)
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Wow, I never received one. I bought a 10 speed in April and had shifting problems. I thought it might be the chain since it was designed for 10 and 11 speed. I contacted them and they sent me a 11 speed chain, but it still seemed to have issues. They now list that a 11 speed chain is recommended for the 10 speed cassette. I thought I should try a new derailleur. In May I ditched my XX groupo and bought the new XT8000, and they sent me the 11 speed section. Good thing because the 10 speed section was already worn out. It seemed to work better on the larger cogs, but still some skipping on the lower section. I figured I would live with it since e-13 worked with me so far. In November the skipping was intolerable. I noticed the smaller cogs were worn and ordered a new one for about $50 with shipping. I noticed a new ring in the new cog. I installed it and an now skipping in the other two larger sections. During this time I have had three chains and bought a chain checker to extend the life of my cassette and chainring. I probably had 100 offroad rides during this time with about 1500 miles. Looking back I should have bought a new cheaper cassette instead of buying a part for my E13 cassette. Right now I am skipping down the trails till I fork up money for a new cassette. I guess my expectations were not set correctly. I will be buying cheaper cassettes from now on.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Try straightening your derailleur hanger.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mrleach: Tried that. The cogs are worn.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I hear on the web and printed cycle media I hear that it is possible, even necessary to change chain and other drive train parts to extend the life of a transmission. This has not been MY experience. Every time I try to change a chain or chain ring separately, I get skipping. I have tried several times over the last 15 years and always the end is the same.... skipping drive train. For the last several years I replace the cassette the chain rings and chain all at once. I run the same components till they start to skip. These days I'm running a sram 9 speed triple. I get around 200 days of riding out of a drive train change. Which for me is usually a year.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Really don't need the 9. Xt with one up 50t and add a couple teeth on the chainring is close enough. Fraction of the price and has the climbing gear and ez to replace
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The point of the 9 is that you can run a smaller front chainring and get the same final drive. That means a 32-9 now has the same final drive as a 39-11. So then you stick your 50 tooth on your cassette but yet the 39-50 still wont climb as easy as a 32-46. Big Win.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Plus with the smaller front chainring there is more clearance from the ground. Less bashy bash
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @FireBallDHR: 32 x 11-50 is fine. I can run 32 w that at the bike park or I can climb anything I'm technically capable of with a 32x50. All the clearance and all the gears I need....evvaar
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @FireBallDHR: 9 sucks in mud as well. Clogs and skips
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Funny, my Sunrace 11-46 cassette has yet to make a noise, and my XT was silent too. I know that the 'only go to 11' but that's been more than plenty for where and how I ride.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Totally feel the design of the XD interface is the entire problem. I get the necessity of the step to accommodate a 9 or 10t cog, but the spline interface should extend much further. This creaking isn't just an E13 issue.....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 2 related questions:
On both of my SRAM 10-42 cassettes, there is a bit of play between the integrated compression finger lockring and the OD of the freehub. No matter how much torque I apply. The cassette actually wobbles very slightly due to this and makes a bit of noise. I guess it could also be stated as play within the cassette - between the integrate lockring and the cassette body. I see no damage to the freehub as a result.

The width between the plates of SRAM chains is wider than the teeth on the cassette, this allows the chain to slide across the teeth causing noise and a strange feeling at the cranks. Happens to me with the chain in the middle of the cassette and at nearly all loads - light to moderately heavy.

Any help?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Motivated:

"On both of my SRAM 10-42 cassettes, there is a bit of play between the integrated compression finger lockring and the OD of the freehub. No matter how much torque I apply. The cassette actually wobbles very slightly due to this and makes a bit of noise. I guess it could also be stated as play within the cassette - between the integrate lockring and the cassette body. I see no damage to the freehub as a result."

The 1st XX1 cassette I had did this. There was a significant amount of play with that captured bit on the cassette. It made a loud rubbing noise with high torque pedaling. Warranteed.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I hear on the web and printed cycle media that it is possible, even necessary to change chain at .5 to .75 stretch and other drive train parts to extend the life of a transmission.
This has not been MY experience.

Every time I try to change a chain or chain ring separately, I get skipping.
I have tried, several times over the last 15 years and always the end is the same.... a skipping drive train.
For the last several years I have replace the cassette the chain rings and chain all at once. This is the only guaranty it won't skip. /////........ I run the same components till they start to skip. These days I'm running a sram 9 speed triple. I get around 200 days of riding out of a drive train change. Which for me is usual year.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I consider myself mentally handy, like if I go to work on something, I can picture in my head how to do it, but physically am often incapable. I see that whole job as something that should have never needed to be done.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 "I began to feel bad about the ribbing I often give to the Brits, who have so passionately led the charge against press-fit bearings"

Presumably the ribbing can restart, with abandon! Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Seems like this is being portrayed as E13 being all helpful and amazing for providing a 'fix'. A fix for a problem that really shouldn't have existed anyway.

Is the kit free?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 ugh when is E13 ever gonna deliver quality products that match their pricetags?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Got a solid bashring. Well over a decade, still going strong.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Has anyone had creaking issues with X1 or X01 cassettes?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Hey Rich, that chain looks like it could use a little lube Wink
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This smells like an image makeover article....... I hope the industry isn't heading for another 90's style cottage industry invasion.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 apply oil on both brake rotors..and keep braking..creaking cassette won't be noticed no more..
[Reply]
  • + 4
 dont call it a recall..
[Reply]
  • + 4
 ..or Sunrace
[Reply]
  • - 2
 god no,
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice and cheap wide range cassettes but the shifting is not very smooth.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @Mattin: they wear out faster than your moms pantyhose!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @BoneDog: why not? Never used one, just curious.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 @sicmoto: Sold a number of them and they wear out unacceptably fast. Litterally, you can expect to write one off in the fall alone. They just don't hold up and when they start to wear they loose there ramps and shifting is compromised right away.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 been running one for ages, no wear issues here..
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @iffy: Same . Are we talking about SunRace cassettes? Thats all I use. Wide range cassette s use aluminum for the large cogs.
Steel last much longer than aluminum.
SunRace cassettes do suffer from burs when they are new. The shifting is not perfect when fresh. A few shifts later the cassettes work perfectly. They last just as long as any Shimano or Sram cluster.
Im curious about the wide range SunRace cassettes. They fit on my XT freewheel and cost about 100$
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Sshredder: I ride both the 11-40 and 11-42 on all three of my bikes (42 on the fatty) and put one on my wife's when I built hers. Can work with an SG or SGS derailleur, but for best shifting pick up a Lindarets/Wolf Tooth adapter for your derailleur. Builds in proper shift clearance. The cassettes can be had for a good bit less than a hundo, and the adapters are about $20.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My sunrace cassette has been great, would recommend.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 KY, if that doesn't work throw more money at it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does this apply to the new 9-46t cassette as well or are we just talking about the 9-42 and 9-44?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 More poorly conceived barely tested trash made in China.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Cant tell if bike has been rode through really dry orange dirt or if the chains dry af..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I see they brought in the SRAM engineers to help development
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Get a Pinion. Problem solved
[Reply]
  • + 1
 E13....hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.....No
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Chain whips, i always put them on the wrong way round !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 And what happens if the lock icons started to fade? no thanks
[Reply]
  • + 2
 lol Shimano XT.... $75
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah you get a SRAM 11spd cassette...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 E 13 riding the wave all the way onto the beach
[Reply]
  • + 1
 #howtosilencethehaters
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Oh man, what a great time to be a bike mechanic!
[Reply]
  • - 3
 Wow, really e*thirteen? For f*cking three hundred dollars, you could at least make a cassette that doesn't make a bunch of noise. Pathetic.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Garbage belongs to garbage
[Reply]
  • - 3
 I've had no issues riding with a 11-36 XT 10 speed cassette with a 32 tooth ring. i couldn't imagine a 50 tooth! are people just running 36-38 tooth chain rings?
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Here we go again...
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I hear ya. I'm rocking 32t up front with 11-36 9spd, not really having issues. More range may be nice, maybe someday. Smile
[Reply]

