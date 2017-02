In honor of wheelie Wednesday the wheelie master himself, Wyn Masters, is here to give some tips on how to pull off a good manual. It may take quite a bit of time before anyone can do it as well as Wyn, but it's a skill that is not only a lot of fun, but pretty vital to any form of riding. Finish it off with a little trail shredding from Wyn and Brook and you've got a quick lesson that is worth the watch.