HT's Fresh Pedals - Core Bike Show 2017





PA03A Nylon Flat Pedal



Plastic pedals, or glass reinforced nylon pedals to be more precise, have grown in popularity over the last few years with an increasing volley of manufacturers offering this robust alternative to aluminum in their range. HT's PA03A pedals offer a huge platform bristling with ten replaceable pins, a chromoly axle and come in at a claimed weight of 350g per pair.





Going down the reinforced nylon route not only allows manufacturers to explore new manufacturing techniques, it also helps keep the price down with this burly and resoundingly large offering coming in at 34.99GBP.





Don't like black, no problem as the PA03A comes in 8 colors to suit all tastes and persuasions... It might be 'budget' but the PA03A has been designed with longevity in mind with fully serviceable innards.





D1 Duo Pedal



If you've always wanted a pedal that was clipless on one side and a regular flat pedal on the other, HT has your back with their new D1 offering. The advantages of such a pedal might not be immediately apparent to many, but considering the soft rubber soles used by many shoe manufacturers for their clipless shoes, why not turn this to your advantage? If you frequent steep and technical trails where being unclipped could be advantageous when negotiating certain sections of trail, the D1's could well be the ticket. While they might not be for everyone, it's great to see a brand like HT offer such a unique product, more commonly found in the commuter market, but designed for the rigors of mountain biking and one we're certainly keen to get into the field for testing.





With replaceable pins on both sides and retaining the same chassis as the Aaron Gwin approved X2, the D1 is a serious pedal.




