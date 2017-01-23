PINKBIKE TECH

HT's Fresh Pedals - Core Bike Show 2017

Jan 23, 2017
by Ross Bell  
PA03A Nylon Flat Pedal

Plastic pedals, or glass reinforced nylon pedals to be more precise, have grown in popularity over the last few years with an increasing volley of manufacturers offering this robust alternative to aluminum in their range. HT's PA03A pedals offer a huge platform bristling with ten replaceable pins, a chromoly axle and come in at a claimed weight of 350g per pair.

Core Bike Show 2017
Going down the reinforced nylon route not only allows manufacturers to explore new manufacturing techniques, it also helps keep the price down with this burly and resoundingly large offering coming in at 34.99GBP.

Core Bike Show 2017
Don't like black, no problem as the PA03A comes in 8 colors to suit all tastes and persuasions...
Core Bike Show 2017
It might be 'budget' but the PA03A has been designed with longevity in mind with fully serviceable innards.


D1 Duo Pedal

If you've always wanted a pedal that was clipless on one side and a regular flat pedal on the other, HT has your back with their new D1 offering. The advantages of such a pedal might not be immediately apparent to many, but considering the soft rubber soles used by many shoe manufacturers for their clipless shoes, why not turn this to your advantage? If you frequent steep and technical trails where being unclipped could be advantageous when negotiating certain sections of trail, the D1's could well be the ticket. While they might not be for everyone, it's great to see a brand like HT offer such a unique product, more commonly found in the commuter market, but designed for the rigors of mountain biking and one we're certainly keen to get into the field for testing.

Core Bike Show 2017
With replaceable pins on both sides and retaining the same chassis as the Aaron Gwin approved X2, the D1 is a serious pedal.

Core Bike Show 2017
Available in HT's dizzying array of colors, the D1 also comes with the tools needed to keep them spinning like new.
Core Bike Show 2017
Weighing in at 338g (pair, claimed weight) and retailing for 101.99GBP, HT's D1 pedals are light and bang on the money too.


MENTIONS: HT Components


25 Comments

  • + 19
 Ah, the PA03A. HT sure knows how to come up with catchy, memorable names!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 18
 Flats for life.
[Reply]
  • + 43
 I switched to tubeless as I didn't want flats for life...
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Clips for life!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @panchocampbell: Chips for life!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @bbeak: chicks for life
[Reply]
  • + 1
 be careful with these, I purchased a set of the T1s and they had spindle play out of the box, I disassembled them and found some of the internals to be stripped. This had to have happened in the factory as I received them in a faulty state. I emailed HT twice, once with pictures of the stripped internals and never received anything in return, not even a response. For those who were like me, dumb I know, and assumed (super dumb here) this was a small company from the USA trying to make some quality pedals in low volume....wrong, Taiwan at it again
[Reply]
  • + 1
 at least they are including the required tools with the new product, its always nice to open up some pedals and find out you need a special socket to adjust bearing preload on the spindle
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Finally someone who made a proper spd/flat combination pedal, not just the cheap trekking bike options that shimano offers. Perfect if you have one all round bike; flat pedals for DH trails, but SPD for XC trails or when you're racing.

Even for roadies this is good news. Now you can ride your bike with spd when you go out for a training, but you can still use your bike to ride to work with without having to carry your normal shoes in your backpack.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Time is still offering a clip/flat pedal that has been running trouble-free for a long time now….
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Because it's good to have a choice.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Erm - "HT's entry into the nylon pedal market, the PA03A" - They have been making plastic pedals for years and years, infact they were likely the manufacturer that caused the upsurge in popularity as they probably made the pedals for "the volley" of other 'manufacturers' in the first place who just re-brand them.

www.ht-components.com/ht_portal/product/list?cname=pedal&cname2=dh%2Ffr%2F4x&productCname=nano-p

Poor info from PB or HT? - It reads as if HT are only just going down this route.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 You may be correct, but when your 'fact' includes the words maybe and probably it doesn't look too good. Which is probably why the downvotes happened.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mgolder: I am not too concerned with 'downvotes', its not a popularity contest or x-factor, is it?

What I don't understand though is how what I have written is a negative statement to some, unless you wrote this article of course.

Simple 'fact' is - HT make pedals for a huge number of brands out there and the plastic pedal was released a long time ago, this is not HT's entry into the market by a long stretch - They are ahead of the curve.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Flat pedals looks very nice and solid
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Were can I buy these??
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just like the X2, Impact XVI shoes probably won't work for these pedals
[Reply]
  • + 1
 D1 looks nice
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



