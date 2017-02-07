PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Huck Norris Tire Insert - Review

Feb 7, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Huck Norris


Huck Norris appeared out of the blue at Eurobike 2016 to much fanfare and attention, a closed-cell foam insert that is placed into tubeless tire and wheel combinations to help ward off hard impacts. It's intended to act as a cushion to help prevent rims from being dented or dinged, and it should also cushion the tire carcass between the rim and rock as they try to connect upon impact, hopefully avoiding splitting or damaging the sidewall.

When it debuted, there were plenty of "Why didn't I think of that?" and "Is that a piece of a yoga mat?" comments. Curious as to if Huck Norris was up to the task, over the last few months on various bikes, I have been trying to smash into obstacles to try and break him down.




Huck Norris Details

• Fits 27.5" and 29" tires.
• Three sizes to suit rim width
• 84 grams (actual) for 29" x 55mm size.
• Includes 'Face Kick Fender' packaging
• Patent Pending
• Made in Finland
• MSRP: €79 / $85 USD (approx.)
hucknorris.com


Huck Norris



Installation

The Huck Norris comes in a 29" length, with simple cutting guides for 27.5" wheels. If you have 26" wheels, then you can cut another 19cm off and voila, although you will need to be a little more creative to join the two ends together as there is no guide for this wheel size.

Use the velcro strip supplied to join the two ends together, place it inside your tubeless tire and Huck's your uncle.

There are three widths available depending on which size of tire and rim setup you have. The smallest 50mm Huck will suit 21-28mm rims; the 55mm insert works with 27-35mm rims and the largest 60mm will work with 34-45mm rims and plus sized tires.

Huck Norris Review
The only mechanical skill required to install Huck Norris is Velcro attachment.


Let's Play: Marketing Claims, True Or False?

There were a bunch of claims and hype at the Eurobike launch and in the press release, but does Huck step up to his plate of promise?

Material specially developed for MTB use with actual scientists. Three times the impact energy damping than anything commercially available.
Hmmm: Well, I have no way of proving that actual scientists were involved and how much energy this can truly absorb, so I guess we need to take Huck's word for it. It is harder than the average yoga mat, though.


No more punctures in tubeless MTB setup.
False: I haven't managed to get a single puncture using Huck Norris, but it doesn't remove the possibility of cutting tires on sharp objects. That being said, the risk of splitting the tire in between the rim and rock is massively reduced.


No more nasty dents in your rims.
True: Riding Huck Norris-less, using a SRAM Rail 50 wheelset I suffered a ride ending rim ding using a mid-weight E13 TRS tire inflated to 28psi. After some workshop time, the rim lived again and I installed the Huck. I then chose one of Finale Ligure's most rocky and treacherous trails, and starting at 26/28psi, I hit everything possible. I then dropped the tire pressure by two psi per run, eventually getting as low as 10/12psi. Not only was it incredibly scary and dangerous trying to stay on this high-speed trail at this pressure, it also ended happily with the rim damage free.

I checked the rim after riding and it had survived perfectly intact. Nearly every time I hit a square edge, I winced, awaiting the well-known rock to rim dinging noise, but it never came. Sometimes there was a noise, which could have been the rim connecting with a rock outside of the tire, or the noisy bladed spokes of the Rail wheelset.


Huck Norris Review
Even though Huck Norris is a closed cell foam, it will collect a coating of tubeless sealant, exactly how much depends on the viscosity of the fluid.


No more hassle with tubeless setup.
True and False: It does make mounting the tire a little more difficult; there is less space inside the tire than normal, and it does spread the tire sidewalls out towards the rim bead. This makes it more difficult to create slack in the tire to mount it on to the rim; it's still possible but takes more skill and precision to keep the bead in the middle of the rim.

Once the tire is mounted, though, it does spread the tire closer to the bead and helps with tubeless inflation.


No modification to your rim or glue needed.
True: Join the two ends with Velcro and throw it into the tire.


No need for compressor to install tubeless anymore.
True and False: The Huck does help a little by spreading the tire sidewalls, especially on lighter, more flimsy tires. But a particularly difficult rim/tire combination might still require a pressure boost, either from a compressor or an Air Shot style canister.


No need to over-inflate the tires to avoid punctures. Use the pressure you want!
True: Proven in my test riding, you can run much lower pressures without the risk of rim damage. Just the risk of poor handling from trying to ride such soft tires.


No more downhill tires on trail bikes
True and False: It depends on why you are using DH tires on your trail bike. If you are doing this simply for rim or puncture protection, you could move to a lighter tire. If you are doing this because you like the feel and support of a heavier casing tire, then no, Huck will not help you in this situation.


Huck Norris Weight 29 uncut


Thoughts

The Huck weighed 84 grams for a 29" tire. But, once coated in latex, this figure jumped to around 120 grams after I had removed it and let most of the fluid run off. The foam is closed cell, so won't absorb fluid, except where it has been cut into shape or damaged by hitting rocks, opening the cells and allowing fluid to enter. Also, the tubeless fluid has more surface area to cover compared to the inside of your tire; you will need some more fluid.

To some people, adding up to 240 grams to your total wheel weight will be sacrilege. But for people that err towards riding gnarly stuff, this won't be an issue. In comparison, Schwalbe's dual chamber ProCore system that offers some of the same benefits weighs around 440 grams in total.

€79 euros might sound like a lot of money, but if you are a regular rim smasher, then the Huck could save you money in the long run. It will wear out eventually and need replacing, or quickly if you manage to strike the rim in the same place repeatedly. The foam cells will break down upon impact.

The Huck Norris may be of most advantage to trials riders, where a very low tire pressure is a must and chances of pinch punctures are very high. People who ride choppy and greasy technical trails can gain an advantage by using lower pressures for grip. Bike park hooligans who ride smooth hardpack will be using higher tire pressures and have the least to gain from Huck's rim and tire protecting qualities.


Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesHuck Norris lives up to most of his claims. An efficient way to add tire and rim protection with no added hassle. - Paul Aston
Must Read This Week
Rocky Mountain Slayer 790 MSL - Review
64065 views
Mitch Ropelato Shreds the Streets of SLC, Utah - Video
61265 views
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
57046 views
Last Day to Vote! 2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing - Rnd 1
50495 views
Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team
48483 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
48222 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
43657 views
Canyon Preparing for US Launch
38933 views

52 Comments

  • + 51
 Sorry, that's C$111.00?
It might be an awesome product, but F my A that's a lot of money for some cut out foam.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 you know those foam water noodles you use in swimming pools......
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @whistlerbound: does this really work? It seems like the benefit of this is the width out over the rim edge.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I actually made one of these with a yoga matt, and it worked for a while. Then it disconnected at the join and rolled into a big ball in one section of my tyre! Some craic.
[Reply]
  • + 17
 My cheap bastard mind is considering which of my wife's unused yoga mats I will start with. If the price was less than 50 bucks I might consider, but wow, that is crazy expensive for foam strips.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 I have Huck Norris in my rear tyre and so far I made 3 flat worthy boinks. It takes away this disgusting sound of tyre bottoming on the rim. But I run single ply Maxxis Minion SS. The true test would be running it with Schwalbe. I did find it rather hard to insert into the Minion on DT EX471 and I did need the compressor/ Bontrager charger pump to inflate it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 props for the true test with Schwalbe!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Do you think it helps prevent burps, and does it help keep your sidewall from folding at lower pressures?
[Reply]
  • + 9
 It seems like the article steers clear of suggesting this product on downhill bikes. Why? Even at 30psi, I still have some pretty serious dings from impacts with rocks. This product seems perfect for the downhill world.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Yeah Seriously, 79 euro for closed cell foam. You can walk down to MEC and buy a closed cell sleeping pad for $50. There is enough foam in that pad to last you and your friends a lifetime of hucking. Total profiteering. I thought Mucky Nutz were bad, but at least they only inflated that tiny piece of plastic up to $25.....(BTW I made two out of a single plastic place-mat that was $2.00). At some point you have to draw a line and say, "NO."
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think mucky nutz were only that much of a ripoff in Canada. Considering marsh guards are only 10 euros...
[Reply]
  • + 5
 So wait...

You pay more for tubeless compatible rims and tires. Then you add the cost of this product.

Then you add the additional weight of said tubeless rim, tubeless tire, sealant, this product, and then more sealant to ensure everything holds.

I get the advantages of tubeless in a trail bike. But aren't we getting to the point where tubes make sense again at least for downhill/freeride bikes?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 And what about snake bites? Also, you dont need special tubless tires for downhill.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Perhaps, however there's still the rolling resistance (less) and suppleness (more) factor that tubeless offers over tubed tires. Interesting question!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @boxxerace: suppleness, I love it. I was just going to post how I like the added rigidity a tube provides to my DH set up.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think it's time we shake the notion that tubeless is to save weight, in most cases tubeless vs tubed setups the weight difference is negligible. I do tubeless because with tubes I would get a flat ever month. Since going tubeless I have gotten 3-4 flats over the course of 4 years. Since I've gotten huck norris strips I have had zero flats, but that's only been a few months.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Add it to the back rim, that is where most rim failures (for me at least) occur.

Could let you run stupid low rear pressure for traction.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I think this is a great idea. Way simpler and lighter and cheaper than ProCore.
However, slagging on the company for not providing scientific evidence to support their claims, then acting like the anecdotal experience of one rider in one location on one rim/tyre combo is in any way a "scientific" process shows a distinct lack of understanding of the scientific method. At the very least, I'm looking forward to a future when an N>1 is available for bike research.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 What I wanna know is if the foam material affects how a tire deforms when your really railing a turn. Does it alter the way a tire flexes?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 There´s a mexican brand called Sellamilk that has the same system for about $ 40 usd for both tires. They have a tubeless sealant aswell and no flats for me so far! Check them out www.facebook.com/sellaleche/?fref=ts
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Cannot find where to order it. ..some dealers in europe?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @bansaiman: sellamilk5.webnode.es/productos-1/?_ga=1.182225959.1262363425.1483683226

Hope that works, to be honest I dont know if they can send to Europe but give it a try! Cheers
[Reply]
  • + 5
 My Bruce-Lessflats will be up soon...Oh wait that would be completely counter productive.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Chuck Norris lost virginity... Before his dad.
[Reply]
  • - 11
 what jack ass down voted that comment!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 8 riders, 2 rides, 1 puncture - pinched tubeless tyre leaving two holes. Guess which one was using Huck... yep the one with two holes in his tyre. Initial findings, complete waste of time. 7 riders without it = no punctures.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That's some serious scientific evidence right there!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I don't get the whole love affair with running stupidly low tire pressures. Whenever I try to go much below 26 psi or so I get tons of tire roll when making hard turns.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 if anyone wants to go splits on a set, I'd like one for the rear wheel. front never had an issue, rear is beat to crap each season.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah maybe for park or DH circuit, but that extra weight on your wheels is ridiculous. Carbon hoops are worth every penny. I've been running them tubeless for almost 5 years, 2 slash flats 3 broken spokes. And they're still true like new, dents no more!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 $85 HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! nope! probably costs less than a $1 to make, i won't be supporting that type of behavior, sorry. and not to mention this is more of a solution looking for a problem, i've been running tubeless for awhile now and I never had any of the problems this fixes.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Got mine for £60 off of eBay. Mine weighed around 90g each, used a little extra sealant and were fine. I am 200+lbs in gear and not smooth, they do stop those scary dings against rocks etc. Running around 23-25lbs psi. No punctures and rims are fine, using lighter tyres so saved around 100g per wheel with these added. I think with carbon rims around the £2k mark it seems stupid not to.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Muy interesante pero muy pricey.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The only thing (besides the high price) that would keep me from pulling the trigger is the tubless fluid buildup. If it was coated with something to help prevent it soaking up stans, that would rock.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just buy a Quality Tire and know your air pressure. Check your PSI before every ride and you shouldn't have issues. I've never rode with Chuck Norris. But I do know he is a badass.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Trials rider Ali Clarkson made his own and seemed to have pretty good results www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WUEZO2mPUo
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Don't want to be that guy but cutting off an extra 19cm seems like a lot to get to 26" from 27.5",
Typo?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 by my math it should be closer to 6 cm.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 These guys must be laughing their heads off, all the way to the bank.

£80 for a bit of foam? Suckers!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I made my own. Have managed to ding my rim, but no punctures yet...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The ding happened at a bike park too. Shocker
[Reply]
  • + 2
 their next product will the Bruce Lee fender defender
[Reply]
  • + 1
 not making a 26" version is a massive mistake
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Proceeds go to Chuck?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So where do you buy this in the US?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 If it is BRUCE LEE's accessories maybe?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 seem too nice to be true
[Reply]
  • + 0
 The dents does not fear the biker but it fears Huck Norris.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Cant wait to try.....
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054808
Mobile Version of Website