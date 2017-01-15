Eliott Lapôtre, Indian Summer - Video

Jan 15, 2017 at 15:00
Jan 15, 2017
by Edgar Hans  
 
Indian Summer - Eliott Lapôtre

by edgarphotographie
Views: 423    Faves: 16    Comments: 0


We enjoyed the Indian Summer in Les Vosges during christmas, still not lot's of snow now even...

Eliott s Commencal V3 Park.

Indian Summer Les Vosges

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles
1 Comment

  • + 1
 That last picture with his handle bar reflection
[Reply]

Post a Comment



