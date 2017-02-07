INDUSTRY INSIDER

Inside Hope Technology: Following The Manufacturing Process

Feb 7, 2017
by Ross Bell  
Hope Tech


Inside Hope Technology




Driving down narrow streets lined by stone houses I feel like my satnav is leading me astray. This is far from a conventional location to find one of the world's leading component manufacturers, but then again Hope Technology isn’t your conventional company.

Founded from humble moto-trials beginnings in 1989 by the late Simon Sharp and Ian Wetherhill, Hope has expanded into the 120-strong team it is today. Hope’s growth stems from their introduction of new products, which are mostly driven out of personal riding requirements rather than being market led. The thirst for more space led them to their new Barnoldswick premises in 2011, where all their component machining and new carbon layups take place.

To put Hope’s success in perspective, the company started with a meager 400 square feet of factory space yet now occupies a mammoth 100,000 square-foot facility. In other words, there are plenty of intriguing processes, machines, and components to look at when taking a stroll along the factory floor...

Hope Tech
Tucked away in a corner of the Lancashire countryside, Hope Tech have been in their Barnoldswick premises since 2011.

Hope Tech
At the top of the factory is where the first stage of any new component takes place. Initial sketches and ideas are taken into the computer before being 3D printed to help visualize the product and give the machining department something to work from.
Hope Tech
That is, if they can resist the urge to session the pump track, which the office looks out on to!

Hope Tech
Various pre-production prototypes in different stages clutter the designers' desks. There's no better way of making refinements to products than having hands on experience as you're doing it.
Hope Tech
Before the production can take place, the engineers need to program the machines with a focus on efficiency, trying to do as much machining as possible in one operation.

Hope Tech
Once the prototypes have been made, they are subjected to intense testing, on and off the bike. This rig can be programmed to the data collected from real-world descents.

Hope Tech
Hope Tech

Hope Tech
Once happy with the component, production can begin. The raw 2014 aluminium alloy and is cut into bars or billets before being fixed into the CNC machines.

Hope Tech
The machines run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week...
Hope Tech
...soon to be hubs!

Hope Tech
The cutting fluid helps cool the metal and lubricates, which also helps improve the life of the working edge.

Hope Tech
Hope Tech

Hope Tech
The machine holds three brakes at a time, taking an hour and 15 minutes to complete the first operation before another 15 minutes on the second operation. This adds up to a total of 30,000 brakes a year.

Hope Tech
The life of a hub pawl; made from steel, the pawls are sliced into shape by a wire-cutting machine.
Hope Tech
Hope's rotors are laser cut and heat treated.

Hope Tech
After the machining is complete, the components are then taken to a 'metal finishing' process.
Hope Tech
This consists of deburring or polishing, depending on the part.

Hope Tech
Up next is the anodizing where Hope have created their popular and almost iconic range of colourways.

Hope Tech
Hope Tech

Hope Tech
Every product is anodized, even the silver components. This is not only done for aesthetics, but to provide a layer of protection from the elements.

Hope Tech
Each bath of colour differs in temperature and submersion time to achieve the desired finish.
Hope Tech
A lot of variables can affect the finish meaning it's a difficult process to match colours.

Hope Tech
Laser etching is the final stop before the component is boxed up and on its way to the shops.
Hope Tech
The process burns off the anodizing, but leaves an oxidized coat, meaning the surface won't be susceptible to corrosion.

Hope Tech
Lacing a wheel takes somewhere in the region of the 80-second mark!
Hope Tech
They are then tensioned within a certain tolerance range by machine, before being finished off in the truing stand by hand.

Hope Tech
Each component is assembled by hand.
Hope Tech
30,000 brakes manufactured a year means a heck of a lot of brakes need a first-time bleed!

Hope Tech
Seeing each stage of production, from the raw material to the shop-ready component, is the only way for a visitor to get a sense of the time, effort, and ingenuity that goes into all the components we have on our bikes.

Hope Tech
Over the last few years, Hope have also expanded into carbon with seatposts, handlebars and the much talked about HB.211 that is soon to come into production.

Hope Tech
Being able to CNC their own molds in-house gives Hope a massive advantage over other manufacturers.
Hope Tech
It takes 24 strips of carbon and around 20 minutes to layup their seatpost.

Hope Tech
After being laid into the mold, the carbon is heated internally by air pressure before being rubbed down and lacquered, all in house.

Hope Tech
Coming soon...

MENTIONS: @hopetech
6 Comments

  • + 4
 If they made one quiet rear hub I'd own it. I love everything about Hope. I just like a quiet bike.
That said I'm rather exited about the HB.211, what are used testicles worth these days?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 But how are walkers supposed to hear you?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Really cool !! Thanks for letting us inside the factory ! I love the sound of my hope hubs so noisey !
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Keep up the good work Hope, if you want a brake for life, get Hope!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Good stuff. I hope brexit will not affect Hope sales.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Id buy another rear hub if they were quiet.
[Reply]

