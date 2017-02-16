Inside Rotwild











Rotwild is in many ways the archetypal German mountain bike brand. Founded by automotive engineers in the mid-90s, they have always had a strong focus on engineering excellence and have been content to head off in their own direction. Partly influenced by that automotive background, they have always looked where others haven't, pushing the application of engineering in mountain bike design back when many companies were still guessing. As mountain bike design has matured their designs have converged more and more towards the mainstream. Today that focus on the bigger picture has moved to the details and they meticulously obsess over every little detail of each of their bikes. They are open about the fact that they have no interest in becoming a mainstream brand, rather they know their customers and their niche now have 20 years' experience making bikes for precisely those people. They are not looking to compete with the Canyons and YTs of this world, but create bikes to last for a discerning customer who expects a certain experience and level of quality. We took a look inside their headquarters in Dieburg, south-west Germany to understand more about this unique company.









Rotwild's home is an unassuming industrial unit just outside Stuttgart.





