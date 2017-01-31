Intense ACV: Foundation Build - Review





ACV is an acronym for “Air Cushion Vehicle,” and also the name of Intense’s first foray into the Plus-sized, 27.5-inch-wheel trail bike arena. The ACV was launched in February 2016, in Sedona, Arizona, where I gave it a beating on the red rock trails there before taking one home to review it on a more familiar landscape. Intense bills the ACV as “a bike that was created out of the necessity for adventure. A wider 2.8-inch tire offers ultimate traction, climbing or descending any terrain, while the agile geometry and 130mm adjustable travel deliver supreme ride quality."



ACV Details:

• Carbon frame and rear suspension, Boost axle spacing, dedicated to 27.5+ wheels

• Fits tires up to 3” width

• Adjustable travel: 115mm or 130mm (4.5” or 5”)

• RockShox Monarch Debonair R shock

• RockShox Pike RC fork, 150mm travel

• Adjustable, angular-contact bearings with grease fittings

• One-by transmission: SRAM GX/NX 11-42, powered by a Race Face Aeffect 32t crankset.

• Custom Wheelset: Intense Hubs, Sun Duroc 40mm inside-width aluminum rims.

• One downtube bottle mount

• Seatpost: KS LEV (RockShox Reverb Stealth)

• Sizes: Small, Medium, Large and X-large

• Weight: 30.4 pounds (13.8 kg), actual

• MSRP as tested: $4599 USD

• Contact:

Construction



Like most mountain bikes that come from the iconic brand, the ACV is both beautiful and functional. The carbon chassis blends angular frame members with rounded transitions that give it a modern profile. Its two-tone graphics work well with the frame design, and the package is finished with internal control lines and a molded chainstay protector.





Cable and hose exits on the underside of the bottom bracket are exposed to rock strikes, but suffered no damage during the review. Cable and hose exits on the underside of the bottom bracket are exposed to rock strikes, but suffered no damage during the review. The lower headset cup is taller than most, presumably, to tune the stack height of the fork to suit the ACV's geometry. The lower headset cup is taller than most, presumably, to tune the stack height of the fork to suit the ACV's geometry.





On the functional side, the rear suspension and fork are widened to the Boost axle standard – and the elimination of any vestige for a front derailleur makes additional room for tires up to three inches wide and a compact, 17.25-inch chainstay length. The missing front derailleur also allowed Intense to balance the loads through the swingarm by adding a second vertical strut on the highly-stressed drive-side. (Most dual-link rear suspension designs make do with a single asymmetric strut on the left side of the swingarm.) The main suspension pivots use an adjustable collet system, which allows owners to tune out any play that may develop as the sealed ball bearings wear in and, like its predecessors, the ACV’s lower link has a grease fitting so it can be serviced externally.



As for the suspension itself, the Foundation ACV relies upon a RockShox Pike RC fork, paired with a Monarch Debonair R shock. The chassis can be switched from 115 to 130-millimeters of rear-wheel travel, via two shock-eye positions on its aluminum rocker link, while the fork stroke is pegged at 150 millimeters – a disparity that current designers use to enhance the big-hit capability of bikes with reduced rear travel. Those familiar with the once-patented virtual pivot point configuration that Intense shared with Santa Cruz will recognize the similarities, including the reverse-action dual-link configuration, but it is now called “JS-Tuned Suspension” – a reminder that Intense has cut its ties and is now crafting its own kinematics.





The ACV foregoes a front derailleur to make room for a vertical strut on the more highly stressed side of the carbon swingarm. The ACV foregoes a front derailleur to make room for a vertical strut on the more highly stressed side of the carbon swingarm.





No exact figures were given, but the ACV feels softer off the beginning than Intense’s previous VPP trail bikes, a little firmer in the mid-stroke, and with enough ramp-up towards the end to huck to flat if necessary. In stock form, the rear suspension sag seemed to remain close to 30 percent as spring pressure was increased, with most of the added stiffness arriving in the second half of the shock’s stroke. (Air volume spacers could modify that, although I did not use any for this review.)





Component Highlights



Low-pressure Plus-width tires must be paired with rims that are wide enough to stabilize their sidewalls during hard cornering and high-G maneuvers. The dust is still settling on Plus design, but most agree that 40-millimeter rims are optimal for tires ranging between 2.8 and three inches wide. Intense chose aluminum Sun Ringle Duroc 40 rims, which proved to be just right in the width department and are probably durable enough for downhill use.





Duroc rims are on the heavy side, but they tick all the boxes for Plus-width tires. Duroc rims are on the heavy side, but they tick all the boxes for Plus-width tires. The Aeffect crankset offers quick-change gearing without having to mess with the bottom bracket assembly. The Aeffect crankset offers quick-change gearing without having to mess with the bottom bracket assembly.





The extra traction generated by Plus-width tires provides the opportunity to claw your way up impressively steep and technical climbs, so lower gearing is also a consideration. Intense specs the ACV with a 32-tooth chainring, powering an 11-42 tooth 11-speed cassette, which is low enough to make short work of punchy climbs. Once you realize what can be scaled aboard a Plus bike, however, you may want a lower gearing option to pit yourself against ascents that you once shrugged off as impossible. The Race Face Aeffect crankset's right-side release and direct-mount chainring facilitate quick gearing changes.







Build

Specifications Release Date 2016 Price $4599 Travel 115mm or 130mm Rear Shock RockShox Monarch Debonair R Fork RockShox Pike RC, 150mm Headset Intense brand Cassette SRAM NX 11-42, 11 speed Crankarms Race Face Aeffect 32t Chainguide ISCG 05 mounts Bottom Bracket SRAM press fit 92mm Pedals NA Rear Derailleur SRAM GX1 Chain SRAM 11-speed Front Derailleur no provision Shifter Pods SRAM GX1 Handlebar 760mm Intense, aluminum Stem 50mm Intense brand Grips Intense Lock-on Brakes Shimano M506 180mm F, 160mm R rotors Wheelset Intense custom Hubs 32-hole Intense Tuned, 148x 12 mm BOOST; 110 x15mm Front Hub; 148x12 BOOST Rear Hub Shimano Driver, 6-Bolt Spokes DT Swiss Champion Rim Sun Ringle Duroc 40 aluminum Tires Maxxis Ikon F, Rekon R, 27.5x2.8“, Kevlar Bead, EXO TR Seat WTB Silverado Sport Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth 125mm Compare to other XC/All-Mountain Bikes Geometry











Point the ACV where you want to go and trust that the tires will find the grip you'll need.

Sedona showcased the ACV's best qualities. Its geometry was a good balance - precise enough to negotiate tight switchbacks and iffy ledges, and slack enough to drop into near vertical chutes with confidence. The standard-issue Maxxis



I rode the Pro build in Sedona, which was lighter weight (by almost two pounds) than the Foundation ACV that I took home to review. Realistically, that's the equivalent of a full water bottle, so I did not anticipate a significant reduction in its performance. At home in Southern California, the dirt is harder and compared to Sedona's sandstone, the granite boulders afford less grip. The ACV adapted quickly to its new surroundings, but it wasn't killing it like I had experienced in Arizona.



I experimented with the shock's low-speed compression lever and found that the middle setting was an energy saver anytime I was pedaling in earnest.



To be fair, the ACV was still a blast to ride. I was acing technical climbs that I had struggled with for years, and on group rides, anytime there was a long patch of sand or loose gravel, it seemed like I was coasting along while the others were wiggling around, searching for firmer soil. Steady climbing, however, especially on hard-packed soil, felt more arduous than it did on my conventionally shod trail bike. And, there was a slight lag in acceleration with each pedal stroke when I was slogging out of a G-out or muscling up a steep, punchy climb at low speed.



Initially, I blamed the ACV's rear suspension, which seemed more active under power than I thought it should be. Turns out, though, that the wheels that Intense specs on the Foundation build are pig heavy (assisted by SRAM's 538-gram



It is a perfect platform from which to explore "I wonder where that goes?" trail spurs, or long-abandoned mining tracks.

Air Cushion Vehicle



Once I got the ACV dialed in, my riding took a different turn. If I wanted to shred fast downhill tracks with my friends, I'd choose my enduro machine. When I was out by myself, or if the route was less than certain, I'd reach for the ACV. My long-travel enduro bike requires a specific level of difficulty and gradient to fully enjoy, where the ACV is happy to roll anywhere there is dirt - up or down, vertical or flat. With its relatively slack, 66.5-degree head angle, ample front-center, and other-worldly traction, it is a perfect platform from which to explore "I wonder where that goes?" trail spurs, or long-abandoned mining tracks. The penalty for a bad decision is minimized when you run out of trail, because you know you can scratch your way back up, ride comfortably out of a creek bed to the next road, or bang your way down slope of sandbag-sized rocks with a measure of confidence. It's a trail bike in the true sense of the term.



On the subject of technical performance, Intense did their homework. The house-brand aluminum handlebar is wide enough to provide more than enough leverage and control for all but the most width-challenged riders. The steering action is on the lighter side of stable, but I'd rather have lighter feel at the grips than be wrestling with an oversized, low-pressure tire.



The 2.8-inch tires mask a lot of what the suspension is doing by making a more seamless transition from the beginning to the mid-stroke of the wheel travel There's a hidden advantage there, because it simplifies setting up the suspension to getting the correct sag and low-speed rebound - two things almost every rider has mastered.



Though not optimal, the standard Maxxis tires grip well in most conditions and when they do let loose, the contact patch continues to find traction - so even an intermediate rider can drift like a boss. On that note, braking is exceptional for the same reasons, but the rear end will happily skid when called to action - and it doesn't take much to erase the diminutive knobs of your average Plus tire.



The steering action is on the lighter side of stable, but I'd rather have lighter feel at the grips than be wrestling with an oversized, low-pressure tire.