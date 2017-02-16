VIDEOS

Intense Factory Racing Launch - Video

Feb 16, 2017
by Intense Cycles  
2017 Intense Factory Racing Launch Video

by intensecyclesusa
Views: 928    Faves: 23    Comments: 2


Intense Cycles proudly announces its 2017 Factory Race Program. Returning to the team this year are Australian riders Jack Moir (22) and Dean Lucas (21) along with top American Junior, Nik Nestoroff (17). New to the team this year is American, Charlie Harrison (19).

Deciding to do something a little different than the standard ride launch video, Intense decided to kidnap each rider from their natural habitat and then throw them out of an airplane for hazing, well, almost all of them.

Intense Factory Racing

Intense Factory Racing

www.intensecycles.com
Must Read This Week
YT Jeffsy 27 - First Ride
85859 views
Fails of the Month - January
56805 views
Quarq ShockWiz - First Impressions
54177 views
33 Bikes of the 2W Gravity Enduro - Rotorua
52492 views
Jeffsy 27: Size Doesn't Matter - Video
50953 views
Cane Creek DBcoil [IL] Shock - Review
45986 views
Are You Willing to Buy Your Next Bike Online? - Pinkbike Poll
44473 views
Deity: A Bike Industry Love Story
40775 views

9 Comments

  • + 16
 That video was inten..........rad....it was rad.
  • + 1
 Damn their kits are ugly. All black would look much better with the bikes. Doesn't matter though. These guys look super comfortable together and are having a blast.
  • + 1
 Harrison in the rocks looked sweet.
  • + 1
 Jack moir looks like badger
  • + 1
 Is Palmer's JR team back for 2017?
  • + 1
 buncha DUUUDES. Looking forward to seeing this bunch more.
  • + 1
 who picked those colors?
  • + 1
 total circus fire
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032723
Mobile Version of Website