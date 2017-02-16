Intense Factory Racing Launch - Video





Intense Cycles proudly announces its 2017 Factory Race Program. Returning to the team this year are Australian riders Jack Moir (22) and Dean Lucas (21) along with top American Junior, Nik Nestoroff (17). New to the team this year is American, Charlie Harrison (19).



Deciding to do something a little different than the standard ride launch video, Intense decided to kidnap each rider from their natural habitat and then throw them out of an airplane for hazing, well, almost all of them.







