Intense Launch Second Generation Tracer

Feb 7, 2017 at 2:30
Feb 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Intense proudly introduces the latest addition to its complete line up of carbon mountain bikes - the 2nd Generation carbon TRACER. Three years in the making, the new Tracer has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor was one of the brand's most acclaimed, best-selling models to date and won the "Interbike Bike of the Year Award" in 2014.

Intense Tracer Factory Build

FACTORY BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Enve M70HV Rims / DT Swiss hubs/ SRAM XX1 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / Rock Shox Reverb Stealth Seatpost

For 2017, the new bike offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach and a full extra inch of wheelbase, for a more stable ride. The JS Tuned suspension platform has been refined and offers an updated carbon top link, providing a stiffer package and more efficient pedaling platform.

"It's on our shortlist of the enduro-style bikes that can truly do it all. When Intense started tinkering with the Tracer T275, we initially thought "how can they improve on this?" Well, they did. Our "Bike of the Year" from 2014 just got better." - Mike Wirth, Mountain Bike Action

Intense Tracer Elite Build

ELITE BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X01 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / RoxkShox Reverb Stealth Seatpost / Sram Guide Brakes

"The new TRACER is a rough terrain charger that's flat out fast down the hill and punchy up. It's a lightweight enduro heavyweight." - James Love, Singletrackworld.com

Intense Tracer Pro Build

PRO BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X1, 11-speed / Fabric Saddle, RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post / Sram Guide Brakes

"It's capable enough to be your big bike and versatile enough to be your only bike." - Travis Engel, Bike Magazine

Intense Tracer Expert Build

EXPERT BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy Upper Link / Shimano XT, 11 Speed / WTB Saddle / RockShox Reverb Dropper Post / Shimano XT Brakes

"Eye-catching, fast and loud then... fast, fast, fast" - Stefano Chiri -MtbCult.it

Intense Tracer Foundation Build

FOUNDATION BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy upper link / RockSox Lyric RC 160mm fork / RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 rear shock / Shimano XT, 11-speed / WTB Saddle / Shimano XT Brakes

For more, including full spec, geo and photo gallery visit www.intensecycles.com/bikes/tracer

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa
12 Comments

  • + 1
 I started reading reviews on Intense bikes just for suttin to do and boy oh boy, I found that out of all the reviews I read (around 50) people were not happy at all with their purchase.Bad customer service and just a shitty product which sucks because Intense bikes look sweet.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That pro build in black is so damned tasty. Yeah I know these things are expensive but I'd get my money's worth just in the time I'd spend staring at it.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Dark Grey/Black Beauty....wait for the prices... Shit is about to go Intense
[Reply]
  • + 1
 the basic model is around $5000 and comes with RS Yari!! WTF?!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 LiT .. finance tha Elite frame In a heartbeat
[Reply]
  • + 1
 There's something special about Intense that makes me feel like a little kid looking at pictures of Ferraris - kinda excited inside but knowing I'll probably never own one, I'll just drool from afar.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks good, but honestly you're never going to get the bike you want unless you build your own, which I feel I'd be more scared of a bike I made, so it's a toss up. Lol
[Reply]
  • + 1
 price for foundation build?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sort of Hightowerie, Nomadie, Bronsonie, thingy - with bits
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks like a DMR Sled Wink
[Reply]
  • - 1
 SantaCruz tracer, Intense Nomad.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Damn it's ugly.
[Reply]

