Intense Launch Second Generation Tracer

Intense proudly introduces the latest addition to its complete line up of carbon mountain bikes - the 2nd Generation carbon TRACER. Three years in the making, the new Tracer has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor was one of the brand's most acclaimed, best-selling models to date and won the "Interbike Bike of the Year Award" in 2014.
FACTORY BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Enve M70HV Rims / DT Swiss hubs/ SRAM XX1 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / Rock Shox Reverb Stealth Seatpost
For 2017, the new bike offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach and a full extra inch of wheelbase, for a more stable ride. The JS Tuned suspension platform has been refined and offers an updated carbon top link, providing a stiffer package and more efficient pedaling platform."It's on our shortlist of the enduro-style bikes that can truly do it all. When Intense started tinkering with the Tracer T275, we initially thought "how can they improve on this?" Well, they did. Our "Bike of the Year" from 2014 just got better." - Mike Wirth, Mountain Bike Action
ELITE BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X01 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / RoxkShox Reverb Stealth Seatpost / Sram Guide Brakes "The new TRACER is a rough terrain charger that's flat out fast down the hill and punchy up. It's a lightweight enduro heavyweight." - James Love, Singletrackworld.com
PRO BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X1, 11-speed / Fabric Saddle, RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post / Sram Guide Brakes "It's capable enough to be your big bike and versatile enough to be your only bike." - Travis Engel, Bike Magazine
EXPERT BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy Upper Link / Shimano XT, 11 Speed / WTB Saddle / RockShox Reverb Dropper Post / Shimano XT Brakes "Eye-catching, fast and loud then... fast, fast, fast" - Stefano Chiri -MtbCult.it
FOUNDATION BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy upper link / RockSox Lyric RC 160mm fork / RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 rear shock / Shimano XT, 11-speed / WTB Saddle / Shimano XT Brakes
