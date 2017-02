Intense Launch Second Generation Tracer

Intense proudly introduces the latest addition to its complete line up of carbon mountain bikes - the 2nd Generation carbon TRACER. Three years in the making, the new Tracer has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor was one of the brand's most acclaimed, best-selling models to date and won the "Interbike Bike of the Year Award" in 2014.FACTORY BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Enve M70HV Rims / DT Swiss hubs/ SRAM XX1 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / Rock Shox Reverb Stealth SeatpostFor 2017, the new bike offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach and a full extra inch of wheelbase, for a more stable ride. The JS Tuned suspension platform has been refined and offers an updated carbon top link, providing a stiffer package and more efficient pedaling platform.ELITE BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X01 Eagle / Fabric Saddle / RoxkShox Reverb Stealth Seatpost / Sram Guide BrakesPRO BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Carbon upper link / Sram X1, 11-speed / Fabric Saddle, RockShox Reverb Stealth Dropper Post / Sram Guide BrakesEXPERT BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy Upper Link / Shimano XT, 11 Speed / WTB Saddle / RockShox Reverb Dropper Post / Shimano XT BrakesFOUNDATION BUILD // Carbon Front & Rear Triangle / JS-Enduro link pivot system / Alloy upper link / RockSox Lyric RC 160mm fork / RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 rear shock / Shimano XT, 11-speed / WTB Saddle / Shimano XT BrakesFor more, including full spec, geo and photo gallery visit www.intensecycles.com/bikes/tracer