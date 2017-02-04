Intense Officially Announces 2017 Factory Race Team





Intense Cycles proudly announces its 2017 Factory Race Program. Returning to the team this year are Australian riders Jack Moir (22) and Dean Lucas (21) along with top American Junior, Nik Nestoroff (17). New to the team this year is American, Charlie Harrison (19).



Last year, we had some really good results and good times. Jack finished 10th at Worlds, Dean was 14th at Lenzerheide and Nik finished 3rd at Lourdes and 5th overall for the year. Looking to stay healthy and strong this year and maximize our potential. - Bernat Guardia: Team Manager

Charlie Harrison will add to that potential. Last year, his first year in the Elite category, he finished in 14th place at both Andorra and World Champs. He is as happy to be on board as the team is to have him.

"I honesty couldn't be more excited and grateful about being a part of IFR. The team's family feel is exactly what I need in order to be successful. I'm really looking forward to all the amazing memories and laughs in the next couple years."



Intense Cycles proudly announces its 2017 Factory Race Program. Returning to the team this year are Australian riders Jack Moir (22) and Dean Lucas (21) along with top American Junior, Nik Nestoroff (17). New to the team this year is American, Charlie Harrison (19).will add to that potential. Last year, his first year in the Elite category, he finished in 14th place at both Andorra and World Champs. He is as happy to be on board as the team is to have him.

Also joining the team as Technical Director/ Lead Mechanic is long-time Intense crew member, Chappy Fiene . Chappy is a former pro motocross racer, and talented mountain bike rider in his own right. He has a deep understanding of the inner workings of bike mechanics, and will work closely with Ernest Adalid , who has worked with IFR for several years as team mechanic.



Bonus members of the IFR crew for this year are Nathan Hughes , team photographer, and Jenn Gabrielli , who will be handling PR, sponsorship and media relations.

Troy Lee Designs is a title sponsor of the new team. Troy Lee Designs is a title sponsor of the new team.



In addition to the incredible riders and crew, IFR welcomes with open arms its new sponsors for 2017. "We are incredibly happy to be working with the very best companies in each category," says Intense CEO, Andrew Herrick .



SRAM, Rock Shox, Maxxis Tires, Troy Lee Designs, Enve Composites, Fabric Saddles, Von Zipper, e*13, Crank Brothers, Cane Creek, ODI, Ti Springs and Pedros round out the program's "dream team" of sponsors.



"It's great to have such a cohesive team and amazing list of supporters," says Intense Founder, Jeff Steber . "It will make for a deadly combination and provide us with some unbeatable R&D opportunities to develop what's next..."







Jack Moir



Age:22

Hometown: Morisset Park, Australia

2016 Highlights:

10th place Andorra

10th place World Champs

Favorite track: Mont Sainte Anne



"This year's setup is going to be dialed, with a new team mate and some rad new sponsors, so I'm super excited to get the whole team together and go racing!"











Dean Lucas



Age: 21

Hometown: Wooragee, Australia

2016 Hightlights: 14th at Lenzerheide

Favorite track: Lourdes



"I feel like a big slice of butter melting over a big old stack of flap jacks. Very happy to be on board with such a positive, supportive team!"









Charlie Harrison



Age:19

Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA

2016 Highlights: 14th at both Andorra and World Championships

Favorite track- Mount Sainte Anne



"I honesty couldn't be more excited and grateful about being a part of IFR. I'm really looking forward to all the amazing memories and laughs in the next couple years with the team."











Nik Nestoroff



Age: 17

Hometown: 'Merika

2016 Highlights: 3rd at Lourdes, 5th Overall

Favorite track: Val Di Sole



Goal for this year: Do my best, have fun, and win some races!



