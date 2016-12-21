Introducing the Brendan Fairclough Prospect Goggle

For 2017, we have exciting news that we have created a custom Brendan Fairclough Prospect Goggle. The SCOTT Prospect Goggle begins a new chapter in a much-decorated goggle history at Scott. Capitalizing on 45 years of experience, the Prospect pushes the limits of field of vision, comfort, lens retention, WFS technology and much more. Grab this goggle and get ready to roost. As a partner for Brendan's new film, "DEATHGRIP", we are proud to release his first pro goggle, available this coming April.
For more information on the Prospect, click HERE!
.
MENTIONS
: @SCOTT-Sports
17 Comments
Post a Comment