Introducing the Brendan Fairclough Prospect Goggle

Dec 21, 2016 at 1:50
Dec 21, 2016
by SCOTT Sports  
 
For 2017, we have exciting news that we have created a custom Brendan Fairclough Prospect Goggle. The SCOTT Prospect Goggle begins a new chapter in a much-decorated goggle history at Scott. Capitalizing on 45 years of experience, the Prospect pushes the limits of field of vision, comfort, lens retention, WFS technology and much more. Grab this goggle and get ready to roost. As a partner for Brendan's new film, "DEATHGRIP", we are proud to release his first pro goggle, available this coming April.

For more information on the Prospect, click HERE!.

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports
17 Comments

  • + 32
 I've got the grips, and now I want these. I'm not super into pro endorsed products, but I will happily pay Brendog to keep being awesome! Keep at it Brendog. You're a legend.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 How are the grips. I love Sensus Disisdaboss grips Thin but still shock absorbing. How comfortable are the death grips.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 The prospects of me riding like brendan are slim.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 dont lose hope !!!
[Reply]
  • + 7
 These goggles are the business.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 TAKE MY MONEY !! all scott gambler owners are going to get this one
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I don't wear goggles but they look cool as fuuuck.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Are the prospect over the glasses?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Love Michael bay directed MTB ads.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah duuddee! They look rad. Hopefully stay affordable to the average rider like his signature grips and pedals have been!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Havnt looked many places but saw them on preorder at dirtbikebitz for £99.99 with the roll off while looking at other goggles.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 How far can he launch them!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 where's the deathgrip goggle?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Can't list a price guys?
[Reply]
Post a Comment



