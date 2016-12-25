Pinkbike.com
Is that... Santa? - Video
Dec 25, 2016 at 12:00
Dec 25, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
WaterBear
(3 hours ago)
Sam's channel on Youtube is great. Glad I found him after building up my NS Soda Evo. Great bike, great brand ambassador.
[Reply]
+ 4
wblh
(3 hours ago)
How many tokens does Santa run
[Reply]
+ 1
RickAllen
(3 hours ago)
Oops, that's Honika (excuse spelling) -I'm up to see any rider with talent!
[Reply]
+ 2
Reeski
(3 hours ago)
Fat man got quite the Steeze
[Reply]
+ 1
MacRamsay
(2 hours ago)
That's what I'm talking about Santa!!
[Reply]
+ 1
deebee4
(3 hours ago)
Danburry common...
[Reply]
- 3
RickAllen
(3 hours ago)
I'm a Spiritualist. Sam looks as if he is tapped into Source energy. Good on you Mr. Hill. Happy Harmonica Jewish guy!
[Reply]
- 1
THE-GUNT
(3 hours ago)
That's not Santa...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
scottay2hottay
(4 hours ago)
Could you guys please post some vids of Rabbis, or Moses, shredding some trails? Maybe the Hebrew Hammer or John Stewart? How about Rat Boy with a yamaha and some of those hair braids? As a jew, I am feeling very left out.
[Reply]
+ 0
Ryan-L
(3 hours ago)
sorry your getting down props man...
[Reply]
Post a Comment