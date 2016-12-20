Pinkbike.com
Is This Danny MacAskill’s Scariest Jump?
Dec 20, 2016 at 10:30
Dec 20, 2016
Red Bull Bike
72 Comments
+ 144
johnski
(2 days ago)
This reminds me of that one time I never did anything like this, so I lived vicariously through Danny...again.
[Reply]
+ 48
liv-shore
(2 days ago)
what really kills me is the POV rolling towards the edge and then hitting the brakes. palms are sweaty ...
[Reply]
+ 67
dynamite
(2 days ago)
Mom's spaghetti...
[Reply]
+ 24
Shiny-side-up
Plus
(2 days ago)
@dynamite
: Arms are heavy..
[Reply]
+ 20
Tmackstab
(2 days ago)
@Shiny-side-up
: vomit on my sweater already
[Reply]
+ 5
rocky-mtn-gman
(2 days ago)
@Shiny-side-up
: shommit on his levers
[Reply]
+ 12
Jack-McLovin
(2 days ago)
I must say Danny was nervous, but I reckon on the surface he was calm and ready...
[Reply]
+ 17
sewer-rat
(2 days ago)
@Jack-McLovin
: snap back to reality - oh there goes gravity
[Reply]
- 5
bridgermurray
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Shiny-side-up
: Mom's speggetti, Mom's speggetti-- Mom'a speggetti.
[Reply]
+ 29
leopaul
(2 days ago)
"I don't know why I'm so scared" I can tell you. Because that is freaking scary.
[Reply]
+ 18
mojavehac
(2 days ago)
When I watched this video for the first time and saw this drop, I stopped breathing.
[Reply]
- 56
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
At first i was like woaw thats a big one. But it's into water so there s no danger at all (which is cool!!). So personnallyit felt a LOT safer than all the other unhealty lines in the rest of the video
[Reply]
+ 27
Canadmos
(2 days ago)
@RedBurn
: Water hurts when you hit it. I'd say there is plenty of danger. At the very least, theres a high probably of racking your nuts off the bike frame.
[Reply]
+ 34
haroman666
(2 days ago)
Yeh mate, nobody has ever drowned in water before.
[Reply]
+ 17
ouchy
(2 days ago)
@RedBurn
: My mate broke his back hitting the ocean.
[Reply]
+ 16
t1000
(2 days ago)
@RedBurn
: There is no danger at all?!?! Clearly you have no idea of what you're talking about... But I still agree that some lines are scarier than this jump.
[Reply]
+ 14
VwHarman
(2 days ago)
@RedBurn
: guys don't throw too much shade, it's clear that redburn lives in the middle of a desert, that's all.
[Reply]
- 11
Pnwdak
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@ouchy
: wow great story
[Reply]
+ 6
truffy
(2 days ago)
@RedBurn
: As long as he didn't hit the rocks, or the shallows, or get his balls blown of on impact. Yeah, unless all that it was a walk in the park. Sheesh.
[Reply]
- 13
RedBurn
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I realise I might have exagerated .. there is danger for sure but i just meant less than the other segments .. where he s riding on the edge of a 20meters building without safety (fool .... hope he doesnt end like Martyn Ashton)... Concrete is harder than water believe me... he doesnt have second chances there
[Reply]
+ 2
irus
(2 days ago)
But you finally started to breathe again. Good. You could suffocate. Just watching the video is deadly.
[Reply]
+ 2
number44
(2 days ago)
@RedBurn
: At first i was like woaw nobody would ever comment on how there s no danger at all jumping into water - I was wrong again. Sorry - just taking the piss.
[Reply]
+ 7
loam33
(1 days ago)
it was solid that he knew how to judge the speed of the rotation. front flipping at that much height and not landing face first into the sea was mad skill! i can't believe he didn't just regular air a practice run before the front flip.
[Reply]
+ 2
loam33
(1 days ago)
wow, he actually did land nose heavy, face must be stinging!
[Reply]
+ 10
dangerousdave
(2 days ago)
Watching them take down the wooden ramp at 2:50 is the scariest part.
[Reply]
+ 1
pcloadletter
(2 days ago)
Almost stepped off...
[Reply]
+ 1
Timo82
(1 days ago)
2:58 omg that was scary as f*ck!! :O
[Reply]
+ 2
AC1987
(2 days ago)
Huge drop and huge commitment! Reminds me of every time you test a new ramp or drop that no one's ridden before and there's no way to decide if it's really going to work. Water is a bit of a safety net for sure, but it will hurt like anything if you happen to mess up and belly flop!
[Reply]
+ 5
wipz07
(2 days ago)
Why is pinkbike posting this now?
[Reply]
+ 6
endlessblockades
(2 days ago)
G-O-P-R-O
[Reply]
+ 15
t1000
(2 days ago)
@endlessblockades
: great deals for christmas! You could be a hero like Danny!
[Reply]
+ 3
markg1150
(2 days ago)
ah the rock throwing to gauge take off ect... never thought of that. gonna have to try it
[Reply]
+ 3
SithBike
(2 days ago)
I would rather take the jump than taking all the PB tracking cookies you would have to watching the video.
[Reply]
+ 0
yerbikesux
(6 hours ago)
This is 100% fake. It's a fact of science that the human body could not sustain a fall of this magnitude. Face the facts of science. He was just Photoshopped in there with special movie effects and whatnot. It's so obvious. It's science.
[Reply]
+ 1
El-Woulfe
(1 days ago)
Danny is the man! He is definitely a Soul id 100 (
soulid.me/features/athletes
) worthy athlete. Hopefully they will announce him soon because he continues hit jumps that make me hold my breath.
[Reply]
+ 1
PJD1
(2 days ago)
"Uhh not high, like this kinda height"...haha just goes to show, its really about just sending it. No math or measurement. Lol
[Reply]
+ 3
TwoWheelPhrenzy
(2 days ago)
This is a 'hold my beer, watch this' moment
[Reply]
+ 1
Andy-ap
(1 days ago)
How did he not break his wrists as he hit the water front wheel first, let alone smash his enormous trouser ornaments on the stem?
[Reply]
+ 2
unclemuscles
(23 hours ago)
Cool vid but the title sucks. Get that clickbait title back to facebook where it belongs!
[Reply]
+ 1
Ray-Charles
(2 days ago)
Makes me ashamed about the shit I choke in sometimes... Just send it! Crazy ????
[Reply]
+ 1
Bdusty1
(20 hours ago)
Yeah,,,,,,,,danny! Scary to do it the first time, but when he did........he wanted it again...........that was cool
[Reply]
+ 1
robjames
(2 days ago)
That must have been a stress full shoot
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQH3l36VEr4
[Reply]
+ 2
Billjohn6
(1 days ago)
Talk about trusting your brakes on those run-in's!
[Reply]
+ 1
dbarnes6891
(1 days ago)
I don't know why I'm scared!!! Maybe because you are about to ride a bike off of a fucking building!! That was intense!
[Reply]
+ 2
fingerbangextreme
(2 days ago)
Nothing beats zinks rampage flip in 2013 for sheer balls
[Reply]
+ 2
charmiller
(2 days ago)
Love how the bird flies away the same time as Danny.
[Reply]
+ 3
jeremiahwas
(2 days ago)
Bird or drone?
[Reply]
+ 1
FrozenTreads56
(1 days ago)
@jeremiahwas
: if it was a drone, i wish they put the footage it took in this
[Reply]
+ 2
jojo314519
(2 days ago)
how is the bike floating after?!?
[Reply]
- 1
TheDoctoRR
(2 days ago)
I was wondering the same thing...
[Reply]
+ 14
Cefn
(2 days ago)
He uses a special lighter than water substance. Its genius really, you get an ordinary pump and connect it to a valve on your wheels. Then using an up/down, in/out motion it magically fills the tyres with the super floaty magic substance. I've been trying to get some for myself but I can't find it anywhere....
[Reply]
+ 7
jacobite321
(2 days ago)
I think you'll find his bike was resting on his big scrotum !! you gotta have a massive pair to pull that shit off.
[Reply]
+ 0
TheDoctoRR
(7 hours ago)
@Cefn
: mildly amusing but if it was air (or even helium) in the tires the bike would not be floating flat on the surface, it would be upside down (wheels up). It's likely airbags in the frame...
[Reply]
+ 1
Cefn
(3 hours ago)
@TheDoctoRR
: you really care about these things don't you?
[Reply]
+ 1
Nickroy
(2 days ago)
my heart is beating twice as Dunny only watching it!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
djer14
(20 hours ago)
Why are the subtitles soo bad now
[Reply]
+ 1
flashpoint50
(2 days ago)
Of course he'll clear it.
[Reply]
+ 1
giantwhip
(2 days ago)
That salt water must have destroyed that bike
[Reply]
+ 0
FrozenTreads56
(1 days ago)
if i was danny, i would jump off without my bike first, just to loosen up but still that was crazy
[Reply]
+ 1
mmorriso
(2 days ago)
Scarier on a road bike
[Reply]
+ 1
chris1scouser
(2 days ago)
Them subtitles. Just nonsense.
[Reply]
+ 0
nug12182
(2 days ago)
Zink did that shit on dirt and landed!(and it was on dirt)
[Reply]
+ 1
FrozenTreads56
(1 days ago)
..
[Reply]
+ 1
stretchza
(1 days ago)
chicken skin
[Reply]
+ 1
MOMO73
(20 hours ago)
Very very scary!
[Reply]
- 2
mhoshal
(1 days ago)
Shit bender would have done that drop of it was to flat on cement lol kinda overhyped if you ask me.
[Reply]
+ 1
mhoshal
(16 hours ago)
Apparently kids these days don't know fuck all about Bender!!! Shit you could have paid me half of what they paid Danny to do this shit. Oh no he's jumping into water sooooo scary!!!! Lmao gtfoh!!!
[Reply]
- 2
truffy
(2 days ago)
Nuckin' futter!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
Fifty50Grip
(2 days ago)
Nice advertisement.
[Reply]
+ 2
FrozenTreads56
(1 days ago)
for what? redbull always has cool vids like these. i diddent see any branded stuff other than redbull and gropro
[Reply]
- 5
dezmonster181
(2 days ago)
What the point in this sorry I just don't see it.
[Reply]
+ 2
allenfstar
(1 days ago)
You must not be able to see the point because Danny's huge balls are in your way!
[Reply]
