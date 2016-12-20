Is This Danny MacAskill’s Scariest Jump?

Dec 20, 2016 at 10:30
Dec 20, 2016
by Red Bull Bike  
 
Read more at www.redbull.com/bike

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
72 Comments

  • + 144
 This reminds me of that one time I never did anything like this, so I lived vicariously through Danny...again.
[Reply]
  • + 48
 what really kills me is the POV rolling towards the edge and then hitting the brakes. palms are sweaty ...
[Reply]
  • + 67
 Mom's spaghetti...
[Reply]
  • + 24
 @dynamite: Arms are heavy..
[Reply]
  • + 20
 @Shiny-side-up: vomit on my sweater already
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @Shiny-side-up: shommit on his levers
[Reply]
  • + 12
 I must say Danny was nervous, but I reckon on the surface he was calm and ready...
[Reply]
  • + 17
 @Jack-McLovin: snap back to reality - oh there goes gravity
[Reply]
  • - 5
 @Shiny-side-up: Mom's speggetti, Mom's speggetti-- Mom'a speggetti.
[Reply]
  • + 29
 "I don't know why I'm so scared" I can tell you. Because that is freaking scary.
[Reply]
  • + 18
 When I watched this video for the first time and saw this drop, I stopped breathing.
[Reply]
  • - 56
flag RedBurn (2 days ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 At first i was like woaw thats a big one. But it's into water so there s no danger at all (which is cool!!). So personnallyit felt a LOT safer than all the other unhealty lines in the rest of the video
[Reply]
  • + 27
 @RedBurn: Water hurts when you hit it. I'd say there is plenty of danger. At the very least, theres a high probably of racking your nuts off the bike frame.
[Reply]
  • + 34
 Yeh mate, nobody has ever drowned in water before.
[Reply]
  • + 17
 @RedBurn: My mate broke his back hitting the ocean.
[Reply]
  • + 16
 @RedBurn: There is no danger at all?!?! Clearly you have no idea of what you're talking about... But I still agree that some lines are scarier than this jump.
[Reply]
  • + 14
 @RedBurn: guys don't throw too much shade, it's clear that redburn lives in the middle of a desert, that's all.
[Reply]
  • - 11
flag Pnwdak (2 days ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 @ouchy: wow great story
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @RedBurn: As long as he didn't hit the rocks, or the shallows, or get his balls blown of on impact. Yeah, unless all that it was a walk in the park. Sheesh.
[Reply]
  • - 13
flag RedBurn (2 days ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 I realise I might have exagerated .. there is danger for sure but i just meant less than the other segments .. where he s riding on the edge of a 20meters building without safety (fool .... hope he doesnt end like Martyn Ashton)... Concrete is harder than water believe me... he doesnt have second chances there
[Reply]
  • + 2
 But you finally started to breathe again. Good. You could suffocate. Just watching the video is deadly.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @RedBurn: At first i was like woaw nobody would ever comment on how there s no danger at all jumping into water - I was wrong again. Sorry - just taking the piss.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 it was solid that he knew how to judge the speed of the rotation. front flipping at that much height and not landing face first into the sea was mad skill! i can't believe he didn't just regular air a practice run before the front flip.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 wow, he actually did land nose heavy, face must be stinging!
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Watching them take down the wooden ramp at 2:50 is the scariest part.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Almost stepped off...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 2:58 omg that was scary as f*ck!! :O
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Huge drop and huge commitment! Reminds me of every time you test a new ramp or drop that no one's ridden before and there's no way to decide if it's really going to work. Water is a bit of a safety net for sure, but it will hurt like anything if you happen to mess up and belly flop!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Why is pinkbike posting this now?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 G-O-P-R-O
[Reply]
  • + 15
 @endlessblockades: great deals for christmas! You could be a hero like Danny!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 ah the rock throwing to gauge take off ect... never thought of that. gonna have to try it
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I would rather take the jump than taking all the PB tracking cookies you would have to watching the video.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 This is 100% fake. It's a fact of science that the human body could not sustain a fall of this magnitude. Face the facts of science. He was just Photoshopped in there with special movie effects and whatnot. It's so obvious. It's science.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Danny is the man! He is definitely a Soul id 100 (soulid.me/features/athletes) worthy athlete. Hopefully they will announce him soon because he continues hit jumps that make me hold my breath.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Uhh not high, like this kinda height"...haha just goes to show, its really about just sending it. No math or measurement. Lol
[Reply]
  • + 3
 This is a 'hold my beer, watch this' moment
[Reply]
  • + 1
 How did he not break his wrists as he hit the water front wheel first, let alone smash his enormous trouser ornaments on the stem?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Cool vid but the title sucks. Get that clickbait title back to facebook where it belongs!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Makes me ashamed about the shit I choke in sometimes... Just send it! Crazy ????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah,,,,,,,,danny! Scary to do it the first time, but when he did........he wanted it again...........that was cool
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That must have been a stress full shoot
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQH3l36VEr4
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Talk about trusting your brakes on those run-in's!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I don't know why I'm scared!!! Maybe because you are about to ride a bike off of a fucking building!! That was intense!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nothing beats zinks rampage flip in 2013 for sheer balls
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Love how the bird flies away the same time as Danny.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Bird or drone?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @jeremiahwas: if it was a drone, i wish they put the footage it took in this
[Reply]
  • + 2
 how is the bike floating after?!?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 I was wondering the same thing...
[Reply]
  • + 14
 He uses a special lighter than water substance. Its genius really, you get an ordinary pump and connect it to a valve on your wheels. Then using an up/down, in/out motion it magically fills the tyres with the super floaty magic substance. I've been trying to get some for myself but I can't find it anywhere....
[Reply]
  • + 7
 I think you'll find his bike was resting on his big scrotum !! you gotta have a massive pair to pull that shit off.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @Cefn: mildly amusing but if it was air (or even helium) in the tires the bike would not be floating flat on the surface, it would be upside down (wheels up). It's likely airbags in the frame...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @TheDoctoRR: you really care about these things don't you?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 my heart is beating twice as Dunny only watching it!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why are the subtitles soo bad now
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Of course he'll clear it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That salt water must have destroyed that bike
[Reply]
  • + 0
 if i was danny, i would jump off without my bike first, just to loosen up but still that was crazy
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Scarier on a road bike Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Them subtitles. Just nonsense.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Zink did that shit on dirt and landed!(and it was on dirt)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 chicken skin
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Very very scary!
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Shit bender would have done that drop of it was to flat on cement lol kinda overhyped if you ask me.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Apparently kids these days don't know fuck all about Bender!!! Shit you could have paid me half of what they paid Danny to do this shit. Oh no he's jumping into water sooooo scary!!!! Lmao gtfoh!!!
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Nuckin' futter! Big Grin
[Reply]
