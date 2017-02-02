INDUSTRY INSIDER

January 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Feb 2, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Pinkbike


Fans of Teammate Musical Chairs

It's swap-the-jersey time again


It's that time of year again when it seems like every day brings another announcement of a famous rider parting ways with the bike brand they've been wedded to in the glorious past. Why the move? We rarely get the full story. The team could be looking for fresh blood and the promise of more wins.... The rider could be looking for better race support or higher pay... The press releases are, invariably, an exercise in how to graciously make a leap without burning down every bridge in sight. So, what happened in January (other than Santa Cruz making the best new-rider announcement video ever)?

All of the Athertons are staying put at Trek. Ditto for Emily Batty. Trek, however, did surprise a lot of people with the addition of Lewis Buchanan, who lost decent chunks of the 2016 season to injuries and has to be one very happy camper about this particular twist of fate. After two years at Scott, Neko Mullaly made the jump to YT. Similarly, Troy Brosnan left his longtime gig at Specialized for Canyon. Cannondale lost longtime XC honcho Marco Fontana, but retains Manuel Fumic and picked up Maxime Marotte, who went on a tear in 2016 wound up the number three rider in the UCI World ranking and World Cup overall standings. Ratboy is still flying Santa Cruz colors and Steve Peat takes on a Yoda-esque role at Santa Cruz, but we're now looking at a Syndicate without Bryceland or Peaty in the saddle. It feels weird. Then again, Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier will add new blood to a mix that still includes Minnaar.



Öhlins

Swedish suspension company gets exclusive with Specialized Gravity


Specialized Gravity 2017 team announcement
With 40 years of experience under its belt Öhlins is no newcomer to the world of off-road suspension. If you ride moto, you know the brand. The company, however, has been inching its way into the mountain bike world these past few years, primarily as a rear shock offering on the Specialized Demo. Even a casual observer, however, could see that the partnership between Öhlins and Specialized was growing--a growing number of bikes, including some 2017 Enduro models, are rocking Öhlins bits as original equipment and, this month, Specialized Gravity announced that they their World Cup riders will be exclusively riding Öhlins suspension, including an all-new downhill-specific fork. You can check out the full story here. If you're a suspension company trying to gain a foothold into the mountain bike market, getting an exclusive with a brand as big as Specialized isn't a bad strategy.

bigquotesWe are super excited to work together with Specialized Gravity--one of the world's best MTB racing teams. We have a long and successful background in motorsport, but this is the first time we are going into mountain bike racing. We believe that together with Specialized and their top athletes we can supply and develop next-generation, race-winning products. - Torkel Sintorn





Proof That We're Still a Community

Riders and industry rally behind Andrew Cho


This entry into the “good” column may seem, at best, counter-intuitive, but bear with me for a second. On January 6th, Andrew Cho, GT Bicycles’ Digital Marketing Manager was hospitalized after a blood vessel ruptured in his spinal cord, causing paralysis. It’s still early, but doctors estimate that Andrew will not be able to work for the next 12 months and that his future will include a tremendous amount of medical expenses resulting from rehabilitation, modifications to his home and vehicle, medical equipment, medications and supplies and so forth. Following surgery, Andrew regained limited mobility in his right side four days after the surgery. Andrew's movement, however, is still very limited.
Andrew Cho

If there is a bright spot to this heart-rending story, it's that the mountain bike community rallied quickly to help Andrew. There’s been a tremendous outpouring of support for Cho, from bike and component companies, pros and industry veterans who’ve known Cho for years, as well as from everyday riders from around the world.

This past weekend a silent auction and raffle to help raise funds was held in Whistler at FORLiSE, in which more than $10,000 worth of products from brands such as Five Ten, Fox Head Inc, Fox Racing, FSA, GT, GoPro, Gibbons Whistler, Race Face, Sombrio, SRAM, Troy Lee Designs were put on the block. The Lift Coffee Company (in the Whistler Village) also donated the proceeds from its sales on January 27th. In 19 days Cho’s GoFundMe campaign raised $104,931.
#GotChoBack

by GTBicycles
Views: 19,783    Faves: 13    Comments: 0


In short, Andrew has a long road ahead of him--we are in no way minimizing that fact--but in these times when so many people seem bitterly divided over things political or, at times, even inconsequential, it’s affirming to see that we are also still a community. We are still capable of doing the right thing...still able to stop and try to help another mountain biker out. In it’s own way, that’s good news.

Good luck, Andrew. We're pulling for you.



Pinkbike

Original Rampage Site at Risk

BLM considers selling oil and gas leases on parcels where MTB history was made


Cam McCaul 2013 RedBull Rampage in Virgin Utah

The United States Bureau of Land Management (or “BLM”) recently announced that they are considering the sale of two oil and gas leases in the Dry Creak area, in and around Virgin, Utah, that include the original Redbull Rampage event site.

Is this a good or bad thing? Depends on whom you ask.

Some area residents are concerned about the potential air and water quality impacts. They have good reason to be concerned. Consider the Uinta Basin—a rural area not so far away from Virgin, which has hosted a massive oil and gas boom. The boom brought not only well-paying jobs to the area, but also severe air pollution. Despite being home to around 40,000 residents, the Uinta basin’s ozone pollution exceeds, at times, that of the Los Angeles basin’s summertime average. You know, Los Angeles…the place full of millions of people and cars.

In short, there can be downsides to drilling and fracking. Then again, jobs in this part of rural America don’t come easy. So, drilling oil and gas wells within sight of Zion National Park… Yea? Nay?

This much is clear, if the BLM decides to lease the old Rampage site for drilling, a chunk of mountain bike history (as well as trails such as Flying Monkey) are at risk of being erased. For that reason, at a minimum, I’m putting this bit of news in the Bad Month column. Doubtless, other readers will chalk the lease up as good news or, at the very least will find themselves resigned to the “I drive a car, so it’d be hypocritical to be pissed about this” camp.

It’s a free world—feel free to disagree or agree.

For the record, the BLM is still in the “we’re considering leasing this thing” stage. Public comments are welcome until February 10th, so if you have an opinion on the matter or just want to get more information on the subject (always a good thing), go here and have your say (by clicking the "Comment on Document" button). Time is short.

I’ll be following up soon with a more thorough report on this issue.
39 Comments

  • + 69
 I think we all know why January was a bad month for the whole world, right?
[Reply]
  • + 50
 The Orange House.
[Reply]
  • + 27
 Because Trumpty dumpty built a great wall
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @endlessblockades: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-yvVVye0ds
[Reply]
  • + 9
 I think we can have a standing placement for that particular reason for it being a bad month for the next 48 to 96 months.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @endlessblockades: hahaha. the big cheeto
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Bad month. Too much damn snow. Cant get out to the hills and shred some dirt. I'm just ride my dh bike up and down the street like a little kid in the neighborhood looking for new friends but cant find any.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @mooseman414: true but i learned to 360 flat cuz of the snow and lack of ridable trails
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I commented using the above link, y'all should get involved too!
eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/eplanning/planAndProjectSite.do?methodName=dispatchToPatternPage&currentPageId=105719

"Don't Allow Drilling
Please do not lease federal lands to the oil, gas, and mining industry. These lands are within view of our national parks and are home to historic recreation areas (mountain biking, hiking, etc). You are failing the American people if you allow oil, gas, and mining companies lease these lands. They will destroy the land."
[Reply]
  • - 19
 Why's that, exactly? What specifically happened to you this month that causes you to think this? Please tell me it's more than the thought of Donald Trump being the POTUS. Because if that's all it is, then it's going to be a bad month for you for the next 48 months.

Glad to hear so many had Cho's back. Here's hoping he can keep progressing and eventually make a full recovery!
[Reply]
  • + 17
 Guys this is the one website I can get away from politics. Don't ruin it for me.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @bookieboy100: Thanks.
No one gives a hot pile who you like or don't like in politics. I come here to look and talk bikes.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @DHaddict82: Unfortunately, this is a discussion mountain bikers need to be having, as our trail systems and, more importantly, our environment are threatened.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @DHaddict82: sorry I hit down instead of up Frown
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @lobohusky: You need specifics? Wake up and pay attention.
1. Trump and Spicer lie about inane things like inauguration attendance
2. Trump refuses to release tax returns, we can't assess for conflicts of interest.
3. Trump moves to cut funding to EPA, CDC, and any other dept that doesn't ignore scientific fact.
4. Republicans introduce a bill to withdraw from the UN
5. Trump delivers horrific, embarrassing, self-aggrandizing speeches to the CIA, to holocaust survivors, and for Black History Month.
6. He plagiarized his goddamn inauguration cake
7. Executive order restricting immigration and refugees, also denying detainees legal counsel.
8. His stupid ass wall, which is ineffective and despite all his promises, will be paid for by the US
9. Claims of millions of fraudulent votes, which undermines his own election. But nevermind because he can't stand that he lost the popular vote.
10. Antagonizing phone calls with our allies, including Mexico and Australia.
11. Repealing ACA
12. Making a neo nazi his chief strategist

If none of this bothers you, it's because you're a knuckle dragging racist a*shole.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @SirNotAppearing: Did you not hear what I just said... Do I have to be your mother and say it again?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @bookieboy100: Yeah I don't care.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Beacause the snowflakes are melting?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @jrocksdh: Back to facebook you go, grandpa.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @SirNotAppearing: Shouldn't you be burning limos and smashing Starbucks windows instead of posting here?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 "Good month bad month"
Are you kidding me, have you read the head lines, the way things are going, Months may be repealed. No more trees and clean drinking water after adding thousands of of factories and pipelines.
The smiles on your once happy to cycle faces will be repealed next!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 I love Southern Utah, but their elected officials hate public lands. And they keep electing these assholes. So let em drill it all and see what happens to their tourism economy.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 how about we don't go down that road
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Sadly a lot of elected officials prioritize what can make them the most money right now, instead of looking at the long term effects.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 As a SC diehard.. jazzed to have the young Frenchman join the Syndicate.. can wait to see '17 team win with Peaty advising in the background.

that does suck about the Virgin UT area. been there plenty of times, still plenty of other trails to enjoy -- same thing happening in and around Moab. www.hcn.org/issues/47.19/can-drilling-and-recreation-get-along-in-moab-utah
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I heard that Jason Chaffetz withdrew his original support... www.denverite.com/utah-rep-jason-chaffetz-withdraws-bill-sold-off-public-land-colorado-states-28638
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The potential lease on these parcels is a separate issue--Chaffetz was pushing for a much bigger, outright sale of BLM lands to states...who could then, potentially, sell the public lands to private owners. Chaffetz did withdraw his support, though his bill is just one of several similar actions working their way through Congress right now. So, in short, this particular potential lease on the Rampage site is its own special beast.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton: well, isn't that great.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The PB community should start a GoFundMe to buy the old rampage site. They could make a bike park or a museum or something...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Get a job, save that money for the future to pay treatment for cancer and other health issues. Win-win for capitalism.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 climate change sucks...but on the other hand it's made for more riding days...so...?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Warming up stuff causes "more vivid chemical reactions". That means more extremes not just warmer days with more sun days. For instance that means more water vapor in the air Wink
[Reply]
  • + 2
 It means more shit weather for any of us near the coast. #happyhurricaneseason
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Long sunny days riding and swimming, trails kept moist. Endless powder in the winter. I leave my car running 24/7 now I can't wait.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great month with white and brown pow in Southern California!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Crappy year so far broke my ankle on my first ride of the new year
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

