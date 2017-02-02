January 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

It's that time of year again when it seems like every day brings another announcement of a famous rider parting ways with the bike brand they've been wedded to in the glorious past. Why the move? We rarely get the full story. The team could be looking for fresh blood and the promise of more wins.... The rider could be looking for better race support or higher pay... The press releases are, invariably, an exercise in how to graciously make a leap without burning down every bridge in sight. So, what happened in January (other than Santa Cruz making the best new-rider announcement video ever)?
All of the Athertons are staying put at Trek. Ditto for Emily Batty. Trek, however, did surprise a lot of people with the addition of Lewis Buchanan, who lost decent chunks of the 2016 season to injuries and has to be one very happy camper about this particular twist of fate. After two years at Scott, Neko Mullaly made the jump to YT. Similarly, Troy Brosnan left his longtime gig at Specialized for Canyon. Cannondale lost longtime XC honcho Marco Fontana, but retains Manuel Fumic and picked up Maxime Marotte, who went on a tear in 2016 wound up the number three rider in the UCI World ranking and World Cup overall standings. Ratboy is still flying Santa Cruz colors and Steve Peat takes on a Yoda-esque role at Santa Cruz, but we're now looking at a Syndicate without Bryceland or Peaty in the saddle. It feels weird. Then again, Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier will add new blood to a mix that still includes Minnaar.
Öhlins
Swedish suspension company gets exclusive with Specialized Gravity
With 40 years of experience under its belt Öhlins is no newcomer to the world of off-road suspension. If you ride moto, you know the brand. The company, however, has been inching its way into the mountain bike world these past few years, primarily as a rear shock offering on the Specialized Demo. Even a casual observer, however, could see that the partnership between Öhlins and Specialized was growing--a growing number of bikes, including some 2017 Enduro models, are rocking Öhlins bits as original equipment and, this month, Specialized Gravity announced that they their World Cup riders will be exclusively riding Öhlins suspension, including an all-new downhill-specific fork. You can check out the full story here. If you're a suspension company trying to gain a foothold into the mountain bike market, getting an exclusive with a brand as big as Specialized isn't a bad strategy.
We are super excited to work together with Specialized Gravity--one of the world's best MTB racing teams. We have a long and successful background in motorsport, but this is the first time we are going into mountain bike racing. We believe that together with Specialized and their top athletes we can supply and develop next-generation, race-winning products. - Torkel Sintorn
Proof That We're Still a Community
Riders and industry rally behind Andrew Cho
This entry into the “good” column may seem, at best, counter-intuitive, but bear with me for a second. On January 6th, Andrew Cho, GT Bicycles’ Digital Marketing Manager was hospitalized after a blood vessel ruptured in his spinal cord, causing paralysis. It’s still early, but doctors estimate that Andrew will not be able to work for the next 12 months and that his future will include a tremendous amount of medical expenses resulting from rehabilitation, modifications to his home and vehicle, medical equipment, medications and supplies and so forth. Following surgery, Andrew regained limited mobility in his right side four days after the surgery. Andrew's movement, however, is still very limited.
If there is a bright spot to this heart-rending story, it's that the mountain bike community rallied quickly to help Andrew. There’s been a tremendous outpouring of support for Cho, from bike and component companies, pros and industry veterans who’ve known Cho for years, as well as from everyday riders from around the world.
This past weekend a silent auction and raffle to help raise funds was held in Whistler at FORLiSE, in which more than $10,000 worth of products from brands such as Five Ten, Fox Head Inc, Fox Racing, FSA, GT, GoPro, Gibbons Whistler, Race Face, Sombrio, SRAM, Troy Lee Designs were put on the block. The Lift Coffee Company (in the Whistler Village) also donated the proceeds from its sales on January 27th. In 19 days Cho’s GoFundMe campaign raised $104,931.
In short, Andrew has a long road ahead of him--we are in no way minimizing that fact--but in these times when so many people seem bitterly divided over things political or, at times, even inconsequential, it’s affirming to see that we are also still a community. We are still capable of doing the right thing...still able to stop and try to help another mountain biker out. In it’s own way, that’s good news.
Good luck, Andrew. We're pulling for you.
Original Rampage Site at Risk
BLM considers selling oil and gas leases on parcels where MTB history was made
The United States Bureau of Land Management (or “BLM”) recently announced that they are considering the sale of two oil and gas leases in the Dry Creak area, in and around Virgin, Utah, that include the original Redbull Rampage event site.
Is this a good or bad thing? Depends on whom you ask.
Some area residents are concerned about the potential air and water quality impacts. They have good reason to be concerned. Consider the Uinta Basin—a rural area not so far away from Virgin, which has hosted a massive oil and gas boom. The boom brought not only well-paying jobs to the area, but also severe air pollution. Despite being home to around 40,000 residents, the Uinta basin’s ozone pollution exceeds, at times, that of the Los Angeles basin’s summertime average. You know, Los Angeles…the place full of millions of people and cars.
In short, there can be downsides to drilling and fracking. Then again, jobs in this part of rural America don’t come easy. So, drilling oil and gas wells within sight of Zion National Park… Yea? Nay?
This much is clear, if the BLM decides to lease the old Rampage site for drilling, a chunk of mountain bike history (as well as trails such as Flying Monkey) are at risk of being erased. For that reason, at a minimum, I’m putting this bit of news in the Bad Month column. Doubtless, other readers will chalk the lease up as good news or, at the very least will find themselves resigned to the “I drive a car, so it’d be hypocritical to be pissed about this” camp.
It’s a free world—feel free to disagree or agree.
For the record, the BLM is still in the “we’re considering leasing this thing” stage. Public comments are welcome until February 10th, so if you have an opinion on the matter or just want to get more information on the subject (always a good thing), go here and have your say (by clicking the "Comment on Document" button). Time is short.
I’ll be following up soon with a more thorough report on this issue.
39 Comments
"Don't Allow Drilling
Please do not lease federal lands to the oil, gas, and mining industry. These lands are within view of our national parks and are home to historic recreation areas (mountain biking, hiking, etc). You are failing the American people if you allow oil, gas, and mining companies lease these lands. They will destroy the land."
Glad to hear so many had Cho's back. Here's hoping he can keep progressing and eventually make a full recovery!
Are you kidding me, have you read the head lines, the way things are going, Months may be repealed. No more trees and clean drinking water after adding thousands of of factories and pipelines.
The smiles on your once happy to cycle faces will be repealed next!
that does suck about the Virgin UT area. been there plenty of times, still plenty of other trails to enjoy -- same thing happening in and around Moab. www.hcn.org/issues/47.19/can-drilling-and-recreation-get-along-in-moab-utah
Post a Comment