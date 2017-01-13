Joe Smith and Henry Fitzgerald Join Sam Blenkinsop on Norco Factory Racing

I'm excited for a fresh start in 2017 with Norco Factory Racing. It's going to be fun working with such an iconic brand as Norco. I'm also excited about working with many new brands and continuing with the likes of SRAM and Schwalbe, which I feel are the best out there. I've looked up to Blenki since I started racing, and can't wait to join him on the team. With Todd's reputation as a trainer and manager, I think it's going to be a good year! - Joe Smith