Joe Smith and Henry Fitzgerald Join Sam Blenkinsop on Norco Factory Racing

|I'm excited for a fresh start in 2017 with Norco Factory Racing. It's going to be fun working with such an iconic brand as Norco. I'm also excited about working with many new brands and continuing with the likes of SRAM and Schwalbe, which I feel are the best out there. I've looked up to Blenki since I started racing, and can't wait to join him on the team. With Todd's reputation as a trainer and manager, I think it's going to be a good year! - Joe Smith
|I'm looking forward to working with Norco Factory Racing again for the 2017 - 2018 season, and building on our past 2 years together. With new teammates and some new and exciting challenges for the team... I'm stoked! - Sam Blenkinsop
|Joining the Norco factory team is an unreal opportunity for me. The team is the full package with an exciting bike, outstanding support, and an awesome crew. I can't wait to get stuck into my first year of Elite with such a great team to learn from. - Henry Fitzgerald
|This past fall I had a chance to shred some laps with Henry (Fitzgerlad) in Whistler... and not only was his speed good... the guy just loves to ride! He reminded me of myself when I was his age! I think we'll help each other this year. - Sam Blenkinsop
