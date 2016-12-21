Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video

Joe Smith, you will not find a finer all-around bicycle handler; World Cup and Enduro World Series top 10's, 2015 British Downhill Series Champion and Red Bull Hardline podiums.
Mix Joe with some tight twisty trails in Shropshire and a Mega 290 comp and you get this radical RAW edit.
#Enjoyresponsibly www.nukeproof.comFilmed and edited
: Tommy CaldwellSoundtrack
: Mavic and Shropshire dirt
In 2018 you'll be older and less likely to give a shit about what others think of you.
Some people find fast fun, other people prefer a 'flickable' bike which may be slower etc, lots of different people ride in lots of different ways.
Dont like it, dont buy it, you are not some kind martyr because you still like 26" wheels you know.
But if you're racing you'll want to think carefully about the terrain and your cornering style before choosing between the two is my advice.
"Joes riding is well loose on the wagon wheel"
Because they promote cycling in the community.
Because they will be there for you when you break a derailleur and let you cobble one together with their old spares.
Because they actively promote trail work and access to new areas. My lbs has been massively influential in the development of the lake Cunningham bike park that's going in in my area.
Because they organize great demo events where you can try the latest and greatest.
Because when you break a derailleur "JRA" they will put a word in for you with the manufacturer and get you a replacement.
People are way too quick to quantify the value of local shops in dollar amounts because online is cheaper.
To be clear; I just do not like te look. For some people 29ers work. Not (yet) for me.
Just like I do not need a E-bike (yet). And I do not like the look either
Just because Joe Smith shreds on one doesn't mean much...it's the rider not the bike.
Surely the back wheel needed some attention after all those slideways turns? I'd be seriously impressed if it was still evenly tensioned!!
Anyone remember this one? All time classic featuring Joe that never gets old.
When the bike industry said "Nobody wants 26 bikes" its clear that they didn't want to keep selling them. They know how sell bikes. Just drop a Tommy Caldwell edit, one of the most stylish rider, sharp corners and the desired wheelsize.
But then somebody say the well-known "nobody force you to buy 27.5/29". Bullsh*t. If the industry stop pushing 26 with that kind of marketing, people don't buy 26 bikes.
If you choose a 27.5/29er cause you know its better, you aren't telling the thruth to yourself. The bike industry choose your new bike, not you.
Now enjoy your new 29er and don't forget to say "my 29er feels like a 26er"
Congrats to the bike industry. You did it!
No like?No need? NO BUY!
Tall bikes ? for tall people
And if I'm not mistaken you can hear the spokes in some parts if the film..........so if 29" wheels are suited for this kind of riding. I duno.........
MTBing is not a high school fashion show.
