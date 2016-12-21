VIDEOS

Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video

Dec 21, 2016
by Nukeproof  
Dispelling the Myth

by Nukeproofinternational
Views: 21,567    Faves: 234    Comments: 6


Joe Smith, you will not find a finer all-around bicycle handler; World Cup and Enduro World Series top 10's, 2015 British Downhill Series Champion and Red Bull Hardline podiums.

Mix Joe with some tight twisty trails in Shropshire and a Mega 290 comp and you get this radical RAW edit.

n-a

n-a

#Enjoyresponsibly

www.nukeproof.com

Filmed and edited: Tommy Caldwell
Soundtrack: Mavic and Shropshire dirt

MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational / @caldwellvisuals
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
113893 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
72378 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
67641 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
58439 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
49591 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
46985 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43509 views
Pinkbike Poll - How Much Dropper Post Travel Do You Prefer?
37251 views

126 Comments

  • + 70
 handles like a barge one review said. clearly they had the wrong pilot...
[Reply]
  • + 14
 And Joe is not a very big guy. Still throws the big wheeler around like a boss!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Really? I haven't read that, do you have a link pls sir?
[Reply]
  • - 11
 In 2018, 29ers will be cool.
[Reply]
  • + 76
 @excavator666: You mean 2017.5.
[Reply]
  • - 22
 I think it looks like it handles like a barge. Just grips well. 26 4 life...
[Reply]
  • + 28
 @excavator666:
In 2018 you'll be older and less likely to give a shit about what others think of you.
[Reply]
  • + 31
 @mckrider: Looks like a fast, capable bike under a fast capable rider to me.

Some people find fast fun, other people prefer a 'flickable' bike which may be slower etc, lots of different people ride in lots of different ways.

Dont like it, dont buy it, you are not some kind martyr because you still like 26" wheels you know.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @mckrider: I think this video single handedly convinced me 29ers are cool...just saying
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @excavator666: huh!They're cool right now!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @mckrider: twenty what?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mckrider: Never saw that at all..Just saw straight shredding at formidable speeds!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 @M9er: been on em since the 2013 stumpy ..Never goin back
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @Racer951: Everytime I read the word "capable" a part of me dies.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Look how far back Joe is on those corners. Is that how you need to ride this bike? It seems like he has to un-weight the front wheel to get it around. I'll have to look at his other vids to see if that's just his riding style. Interesting, regardless.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 @excavator666: "Step 24: Pick a wheel size and be a dick about it."
[Reply]
  • - 3
 @mckrider: @mckrider: "It grips well." Ah yes, the hallmarks of a 'crap' bike. LOL
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @rrolly: @rrolly: That is just because a) the bike is short for him and/or b) the headangle is too steep.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @rrolly: if you watch any of the other younger riders from this side of the pond riding I think Yule (couldn't resist) see a similar style regardless of the bike. However, I ride one of these and you can't simply ask it nicely to go round a corner, it responds better to a firmer touch especially in tight situations like this. As was eluded to above though the amount of grip available can also make some corners easier than on smaller wheels (flat off camber etc). I don't think anyone who's ridden different wheel sizes for a long enough period would argue either one is better overall but where one excels the other may lack and vice versa. 29ers will allow more people to feel fast though simply because when you're in more of a straight line they are unbeatable and you can conquer rough stuff without losing so much speed or becoming so fatigued. I think a lot of sales will be made on those points.
But if you're racing you'll want to think carefully about the terrain and your cornering style before choosing between the two is my advice.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @passwordpinkbike: why is that?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Racer951: some people prefer stiffer lighter wheels on a bike that turns better without mashing there heals on boost width rear seat and chain stays.....some others are fine with these tradeoffs for the benefit or better straight line control and better roll-ability and increased traction. but just cos many people don't like them doesn't mean there not entitled to voice opinion on them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @rabidmonkfish: People are entitled to say "this wheelsize is crap" only if they have tried it and preferred one over the other. 26 4 life people can't be taken seriously until they have tried other wheel sizes. I personally like running a rear 22in (559mm) but not as a front wheel.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @ThomDawson: Seems to me there is a distinctive "Brit" style of riding, perhaps due to the nature of the trails (more like ruts) shown on edits like this one. Fast and loose is a good description I think and it certainly looks fun. Solid skills!
[Reply]
  • + 36
 In the spirit of all things British riding, opening and closing shots sum it up....FUN
"Joes riding is well loose on the wagon wheel"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 British of not he looks like hes been hanging out with Hill #cornering
[Reply]
  • - 15
flag cole243 (21 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 does nobody else see these uk riders just doing skids? locking that rear wheel is a whole lot different than doing a proper drift or cuttie
[Reply]
  • + 10
 @cole243: nothing wrong with skids. They are great fun, highly recommend them.
[Reply]
  • + 23
 A good rider can make any bike look great ! regardless of wheel size or travel. find something that suits you then ignore all the marketing b**llocks
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Love the bike handling skills. Still on the fence regarding 29er's even after all this time. The truth is with enough takes, great rider and clever editing even a bike that's not great can look like a diamond , wouldn't be a very good advert otherwise. Would like to see a 26 or 27.5 on the trail for comparison. Neg props Ahoy !!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 If you pay attention, they showed him ripping through the same turns 5 times, then again with multiple angles, so there were alot of takes. Having said that, pretty sure Joe Smith can make those turns look good riding anything with 2 wheels.
[Reply]
  • - 3
 A 26? Better get your in your time machine for that, Dr Who.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Nukeproof is trying to sell 29ers. If you put a 26er on same trail would ruin their advert
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @CaptainSnappy: I wouldn't be so sure unless you mean there is no better time like the present. Manufacturers are already working on new 26+ bikes. The Evil Calling being one of the first 26+ compatible bikes.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 No doubt he blows 99% of us away as a rider - but it would be great to see film of his first pass at each section. Just to make me feel better about myself...and isn't that what it's all about?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @rcksurfer: and be much slower!
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Caldwell Visuals vids is rad and raw. Love it.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 God I love the sound of tire chatter.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Rumour has that the his front wheel still hasn't touched back down yet
[Reply]
  • + 5
 keep buying stuff from chainreaction kids...you know where the money is going Smile
[Reply]
  • + 69
 not your local bike shop.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @LionSnoop: I wish I could up vote this more than once!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @LionSnoop: fine by me. And I'd say it's fine by most cyclists. There is nothing a shop can do for me I can't do myself and they can't compete with internet prices. No, I don't want a cookie. I just don't get why every body is still jerkin it to brick and mortar bike shops who can't hold a candle to crc, wiggle, bike de, etc etc
[Reply]
  • + 13
 @SeaJay: why?

Because they promote cycling in the community.

Because they will be there for you when you break a derailleur and let you cobble one together with their old spares.

Because they actively promote trail work and access to new areas. My lbs has been massively influential in the development of the lake Cunningham bike park that's going in in my area.

Because they organize great demo events where you can try the latest and greatest.

Because when you break a derailleur "JRA" they will put a word in for you with the manufacturer and get you a replacement.

People are way too quick to quantify the value of local shops in dollar amounts because online is cheaper.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Can't fault them really. I recently bought an outgoing model bike from crc. It was already a bargain, but when they dropped the price a further £300 not long after I bought it, I let them know I wasn't happy so they gave me 300 quid in vouchers. They didn't have to do that.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Nobble: Plus 100 up votes. I work at a shop and although it's challenging if not down right impossible to compete with Internet pricing, the shop as a whole provides a lot more to the cycling community than just competitive pricing. It's the shops that have changed with the times and realize in order to stay in business it's not just bike sales that will keep them going. Those are the shops that need to be supported.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Nobble: Some of us aren't rich. We live by our next paychecks. CRC makes mtb somewhat affordable, which is something that needs to happen given 90% of riders you see on the trail are middle aged white men..
[Reply]
  • + 3
 LOVED IT! Would love to try out this big travel big wheeled missile. but lets be real, Joe didn't Dispel the myth he Confirmed it. The man who Dispelled it was Luke Strobel, I mean the guy bent his tire... haha
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @captainsnappy; who are you to judge my opinion? Are you a member of the fashion policeWink
To be clear; I just do not like te look. For some people 29ers work. Not (yet) for me.
Just like I do not need a E-bike (yet). And I do not like the look eitherSmile
[Reply]
  • + 5
 That scrub at 0.57 was insane.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Absolutely filthy.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Pretty solid, and fast. How do you go so fast!? Next time I ride my bike, the speed is just going to be amazing, and the turning. Speed really matters though, then turning.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 All that technology and that bike ships with a wooden kick-stand !? Jeez!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Conditions up Bringewood havent changed much in the last few weeks
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You sure thats Bringe?? Never seen a lake there. Is there more to explore? PM me details xxx
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Think it's was Eastridge and Bringewood ?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @jossrennocks: I'm 100% there was some Bringewood there- the triple onto the first fire road after top woods is iconic round these here parts.. Also if you want to find the ponds google maps satellite images will show you them all. Clue, they are on the Mortimer Forest side of the road... Happy hunting
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Looking forward to the not too distant future when headlines about riding a 29er is going over to "the Darkside" are a thing of the past. It's fast approaching
[Reply]
  • + 0
 They're fairly awkward at speed in tight/technical sections and are the preference of few. Wagon wheels is really the most appropriate analogy.

Just because Joe Smith shreds on one doesn't mean much...it's the rider not the bike.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @nvranka: naw man. as soon as I switched to a larger wheelsize I started hitting podiums at world cups in all disciplines. I didn't even need to enter those races the internet just gave me the wins because it's all about the bike, not the rider......
[Reply]
  • + 2
 rad edit! would like to see the 29er back wheel after some of these session...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 why????
[Reply]
  • + 16
 Amazingly we only had one puncture all shoot, the wheel still runs true!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Nukeproofinternational: Where was this shot? PM if you want.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bringewood Downhill Track Pearce cycles run uplifts there or you can push
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Nukeproofinternational:
Surely the back wheel needed some attention after all those slideways turns? I'd be seriously impressed if it was still evenly tensioned!!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @SeanOg: Not Nukeproof wheels though, look like Mavic Deemaxes. I've never seen a pro rider racing on Nukeproof wheels, pretty sure their DH team race on Mavic, can only assume they don't have confidence in their own Nukeproof branded wheels. In fact very surprised they haven't jumped on the carbon wheel bandwagon.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I ride with an enduro 29. The best bike I've walked to today. I am waiting for a downhill 29. Smile
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Makes a good Zimmer frame does it?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 well that was rad.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Thank god he got those wagon wheels back on the fire road where ther belong.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 you could hear the spokes tweaking hahahahaha
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Don't know about the 29 version but 27.5 Mega is probably the best cornering bike on the market.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 The Australian we sponsor seems to like his too. Doesn't matter on the wheel size so long as your enjoying shredding it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Nukeproofinternational: I'm loving it, slays corners and jumps despite my mediocre style and confidence in air. It feels perfect from the start! Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 3
 super duper riding!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I've never seen anyone so fast in such tight turns. Notice how he stays upright, but it's the bike that leans.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I'd be seriously worried about my nuts hanging my ass off the rear of the saddle on a 29er. Shiver me timbers
[Reply]
  • - 2
 I find it weird that we keep trying to justify 29er's within the same realm of riding as 27.5's, all bikes are great, if you buy a 29er chances are you won't be buying it to do this kind of riding...that's why 27.5 wheeled bikes exist, when you've got skills seeping out of your pores like the top boys then you'll ride the shits off any bike...just buy a bike, any bike and go have fun.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 m.pinkbike.com/video/162149

Anyone remember this one? All time classic featuring Joe that never gets old.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That penguin slide ender!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 drifting through turns. Was that guy doing a wheelie in the back across the pond?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah he was Razz
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Born and bred to rip and shred (and skid.)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 red bearded dude is shredding hard
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @SintraFreeride: Until you build and maintain trails. Not cool
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great riding, but it really looks like he's borrowed his dads bike...
[Reply]
  • - 3
 The old good "feels like a coil" comes to my mind when hit play.

When the bike industry said "Nobody wants 26 bikes" its clear that they didn't want to keep selling them. They know how sell bikes. Just drop a Tommy Caldwell edit, one of the most stylish rider, sharp corners and the desired wheelsize.
But then somebody say the well-known "nobody force you to buy 27.5/29". Bullsh*t. If the industry stop pushing 26 with that kind of marketing, people don't buy 26 bikes.

If you choose a 27.5/29er cause you know its better, you aren't telling the thruth to yourself. The bike industry choose your new bike, not you.

Now enjoy your new 29er and don't forget to say "my 29er feels like a 26er"

Congrats to the bike industry. You did it!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 How bout a couple shots climbing that thing up tight, twisty, technical sections?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 He can't. No Eagle no climbing.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: hahahahahahaha I actually think that's the slogan.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @mbisset: i had 11-42 cassette with 36t which worked more than fine until Eagle came out and everything became unclimbable. So due to limited range, I decided to buy DH only cassette with 11-40...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: it really was unethical of sram to make all my local cimbs steeper when they came out with eagle.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: you just cant let it go ,can you?
No like?No need? NO BUY!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Carefull Waki or we'll release the Bergens on you.
[Reply]
  • - 3
 That guy is obviously a great rider, but the video is dead boring, sorry. He makes that trail look like a walk in the park. Just makes me want to watch this: www.pinkbike.com/news/phil-atwill-crushing-it.html Maybe the raw dirtbag who gives a crap mtb vid ever.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 29ers are so hot right now
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The sweet, sweet sound of no music....bliss Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 dvadsatdeviatkarska skurvysynnost sračka
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Carving like a thanks giving turkey.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 We love you ginger joe!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Same color way as S Works Enduro
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I sure like the trails in this video. The riding is impressive too.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 29ers are they truth
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That dood can ride!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I can't help but to think of a Capra when I see this bike...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Never leaving
[Reply]
  • - 2
 What i would like to have in 2017 is a tall girlfriend ,like 1,85m ,i'm 1,70m but like Lars Ulrich i know what is good stuff.
Tall bikes ? for tall people
[Reply]
  • + 0
 This video really makes me want to buy one of those
[Reply]
  • - 1
 To the guy holding the camera: If you think framing it that tight looks good, you are wrong. Unwatchable imo.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Nice work!
[Reply]
  • - 3
 I do not like the look of 29" wheels. Looks a little funny.
And if I'm not mistaken you can hear the spokes in some parts if the film..........so if 29" wheels are suited for this kind of riding. I duno.........
[Reply]
  • + 8
 The physics of better roll-over doesn't care if anyone think 29ers look funny
[Reply]
  • + 7
 "I do not like the look of 29" wheels. Looks a little funny"

MTBing is not a high school fashion show.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @0gravity: nobody versed in physics uses the term 'roll over'. the term is horizontal component of force, a component of force vectors, which is decreased by the larger size, but not as much as the marketing manager using the term roll over wants you to believe. (ie enough to see some gains but you aren't going to be dropping that super fit gnarly old man on his old steel 26" just because of your wheelsize)
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Another good riding video is the YT jeffsie edit
[Reply]
  • - 3
 29ers are homie-sexual!
[Reply]
  • + 21
 It takes a homie sexual to know a homie sexual !
[Reply]
  • + 19
 @Matt115lamb: I have a gay old time on my 29er
[Reply]
  • + 6
 @albrow22: you lads better watch what you say after that santa cruz thread...don't want to upset anyone again!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @albrow22: so does waki , secretly Wink
[Reply]
  • - 8
 @Matt115lamb: not secretly Explicitly! I'm gunna buy a twenty niner! Oh oh that ninah! Then I'll let ya ride that sixer pony! Oh oh my pony! That ninah, that pony, oh oh ride on it!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 so intolerant you homiephob... but seriously, guaranteed this comment thread gets deleted because we don't want to offend 1% of the population.
[Reply]
  • - 6
 @marcsb95c: I got homie-phobic aftah my homie told me he gunna 26 foh laif
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.100438
Mobile Version of Website