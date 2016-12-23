Joe Smith and Team CRC Part Ways

Joe Smith will be moving on from Team Chain Reaction Cycles in 2017 and we wish him the very best for the future.









Watch our edit now showing off some of Joe’s best riding over the years!



Team Manager Nigel Page pays homage to the stylish Welsh racer:



"Joe has been with Team Chain Reaction Cycles since 2011 which was also the first year we introduced Nukeproof bikes and we’ve been riding and racing them ever since. Joe has played an important part in the development process of Nukeproof and his style has helped create an amazing bike brand.



Six years is a long time to ride for one team in a rider’s career and it has been an absolute pleasure having Joe on the team. He has become a great friend and we feel very privileged to have spent six years supporting one of the best bike riders in the world. Joe’s skills on a bike are up there with a very select few – he makes things look super easy when you know they are not and can do things on a bike that most of us can only dream of. He is also one of the most stylish riders in the world to go with it.



Joe has had some great results over the years on the team with numerous top-10 World Cup results and so close to the podium at the Windham World Cup a few years ago. Joe also became British Downhill Series champion whilst riding for us which was I was super proud of him for, and had a second place at Red Bull Hardline, showing his amazing diverse skills.



Joe has also become like part of my family over the years and is always a great pleasure to have at our home and will always be very welcome.



I truly am gutted to see Joe move on, but he has a great opportunity with another world class team and we all wish him the very best for the future from everyone at Chain Reaction Cycles and Nukeproof.



It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you Joe and thanks for everything you have done for our team. It’s been a blast! You are always welcome in our pits to hang out whenever you want.



All the best buddy.



- Nige and the whole team at Chain Reaction Cycles.





