Joe Smith and Team CRC Part Ways

Dec 23, 2016 at 8:59
Dec 23, 2016
by Chain Reaction Cycles  
 
Joe Smith will be moving on from Team Chain Reaction Cycles in 2017 and we wish him the very best for the future.



Watch our edit now showing off some of Joe’s best riding over the years!

Team Manager Nigel Page pays homage to the stylish Welsh racer:

"Joe has been with Team Chain Reaction Cycles since 2011 which was also the first year we introduced Nukeproof bikes and we’ve been riding and racing them ever since. Joe has played an important part in the development process of Nukeproof and his style has helped create an amazing bike brand.

Six years is a long time to ride for one team in a rider’s career and it has been an absolute pleasure having Joe on the team. He has become a great friend and we feel very privileged to have spent six years supporting one of the best bike riders in the world. Joe’s skills on a bike are up there with a very select few – he makes things look super easy when you know they are not and can do things on a bike that most of us can only dream of. He is also one of the most stylish riders in the world to go with it.

Joe has had some great results over the years on the team with numerous top-10 World Cup results and so close to the podium at the Windham World Cup a few years ago. Joe also became British Downhill Series champion whilst riding for us which was I was super proud of him for, and had a second place at Red Bull Hardline, showing his amazing diverse skills.

Joe has also become like part of my family over the years and is always a great pleasure to have at our home and will always be very welcome.

I truly am gutted to see Joe move on, but he has a great opportunity with another world class team and we all wish him the very best for the future from everyone at Chain Reaction Cycles and Nukeproof.

It’s been an absolute pleasure working with you Joe and thanks for everything you have done for our team. It’s been a blast! You are always welcome in our pits to hang out whenever you want.

All the best buddy.

- Nige and the whole team at Chain Reaction Cycles.

Joe Smith

  • + 25
 For whatever reason, Nigel just seems more genuine than the majority of these types of announcements Good luck Joe
[Reply]
  • + 23
 Jo Smith: '' Now i can BURN this f*cking ugly Leatt Helmet !!!!!!! Best day of my life! ''
[Reply]
  • + 4
 "I wont have to wear the UGLIEST outfit in the field and look like a clown with Paypal written all over me "
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The one he is wearing in the photo is from Mavic... ?
[Reply]
  • + 7
 @RedBurn: Enough $$ and most , if not all pros would wear pink kits with flowers on them. They get paid to ride bikes. Why bitch if an outside the bike industry company with big money is willing to pay you? This is the type of narrow minded attitude that keeps MTB on the fringes in many ways and keeps the money away.
[Reply]
  • + 17
 Joe Smith is epic. Best of luck on your next team!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 remember the add for the Kona Operator in 2011 ... surely one of the best adds ever www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxEIa-BO8LU so beautiful
[Reply]
  • + 14
 This whole suspense is rubbish, just say where you're riding. I'm bored.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Agree with the comment about the horrible riding gear the CRC guys have to wear, as well as the awful bike colour Smile
Also agree that Nige seems to be a genuinley top bloke!

Joe is Mr Consistent, and always great to watch during the WC season. Lets hope he can push on next season and get even better results

Good luck Joe, onwards and upwards! Smile
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Joe Smith, Mike Jones and Sam Hill. So much style, so much cornering awesomeness. Thanks for the entertainment!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Troy to Nukeproof ?

He's leaving DT swiss for his wheels so maybe full Nukeproof deal ?

They need another top DH rider for sure.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's very likely, now that Sam goes full enduro
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Good luck to a fine rider. I'd wear a clowns outfit and a pink spotted bike if I got paid to ride WC DH ! Living the dream.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sweet edit and total class on the part of CRC.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Where's he going? That's what we want know.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Joe is moving up!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Must be bc he had a banger year...
[Reply]
