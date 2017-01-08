Good Times With Julia Hofmann And Rocky Mountain Bikes - Video





Julia Hofmann is a German mountain bike rider who's best known for producing mountain bike adventure stories from all over the world and you'll be able to see her at different races and festivals throughout the season ahead.







You're a carpenter and interior designer, how did you start mountain biking?



As a little kid, I started with a three-wheeler but I had to change it out quickly as the cornering just was not working perfectly.



When it comes to mountain biking, I started riding late as I was 20 years old. A good friend of mine gave me his DH bike. Three runs later and the rest was history as I went and bought my first real mountain bike. I didn't know anything about bikes, but my friends told me "that’s good", so I bought a DH bike with an upside down Mr. Dirt fork... I think that the bike was heavier than I was at that time.



And that’s how it started, no fitness, no riding technique, but a great deal of courage... and the results, thanks to many scars, can be seen in the pictures and videos from my travels.







The first time that I reached out to Rocky Mountain was over 12 years ago (shortly after I'd started riding). It was after some great days out riding with friends and we were all watching mountain bike movies featuring freeriders like Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham and all of the rest. You could feel the love for the sport, the thrills, the friendship and I (like all of us) wanted that same experience. Now, after 12 years, I am here and fortunate to be able to show these feelings, the love for nature and mountain biking, together with the boys and girls from Rocky Mountain through photos and videos.



I'm excited that I'll be on an assortment of bikes from Rocky Mountain for my adventures, races, and camps this season. Here on La Palma, I have an Altitude with me. It feels perfect on the rooty, rocky, steep and sometimes flowy trails here on the island. It 's so much fun playing in the corners and bumps.







When I get back to Germany from the island, the new blue-yellow Slayer is waiting for me! I can 't wait to listen to good music and build it up in my workshop, with all of the new parts and nice details. I will then test it on my trip with Led Lenser to Mascota in Mexico and I'm pumped.



The craziest thing for me is, that after more than 6 years of abstinence, I will ride a DH bike again! Will I still be able to ride it? You will see me at several Bike Parks with the Maiden this season! I hope that I can test it in Whistler with some of my fellow Rocky Mountain teammates.



This year I have so many plans for creating stories, projects, and camps. I'm looking forward to bringing these projects to life together with Rocky Mountain... there are some great things on schedule. At the moment I am, like every winter, on La Palma (Spain) guiding and in the middle of February, I will discover the trails in Mascota, Mexico with Led Lenser. Then there are some festivals, for example, Riva del Garda, Willingen and the Rocky Mountain Days in Sexten. I'll be adding in camps as time allows, too. The middle of May is another highlight for me, the ION Catalogue shoot, at a stunning location, like every year!







I'm also planning some of my own stories in 2017 and one will be a great adventure with



I'm especially looking forward to this year’s trip to Canada in order to visit the Rocky team and to go riding the trails where these great bikes are tested.



About Julia :

Born: 06.10.1984 in Lichtenfels

Lives: Lichtenfels, in her cars and wherever the journey takes her to.

Hobbies: Working on cars, bikes, motorbikes and taking care of her pigs.

Trips & Adventures from 2016: Spain, USA, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, Morocco, and Portugal.

Destinations & Stories for 2017: La Palma, Mexico, South Tirol, Italy, Spain, Canada, Scotland, and Switzerland...



