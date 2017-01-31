Kali's New Enduro Helmet - First Look

Enduro-inspired full-face helmets tend to come in three flavors; you've got convertible options like the Giro Switchblade and Bell's Super 2R that can be run with or without a chin bar, or you can use something like Urge's Archi-Enduro that employs a slimmer and low-profile chin bar that's not removable. The third option is a normal downhill helmet, of course, and we do see some racers using exactly that, weight and heat be damned. Kali's Brad Waldron is set to introduce a fourth option, however, with the upcoming Invader being a sort of hybrid between a true downhill helmet and an extremely well-vented half-shell, but with a non-removable chin bar.



In other words, the $250 USD Invader will be an enduro-specific full-face helmet with a permanently attached chin bar, unlike the Switchblade and Super 2R that are designed for the same type of use.











Unfortunately, actual prototype examples of the Invader are still a long way out—the helmet won't be for sale until this coming summer—but I was provided with some early sketches of the new enduro helmet that make it clear what Kali is going for, which is apparently maximum airflow and what's likely to be an impressive weight figure. Then again, if you're designing an enduro helmet that can't be converted to a half-shell, it being breezier than a screen door and lighter than a true downhill lid is going to be pretty much mandatory if you expect people to wear it during the entire ride.



Also, you can guarantee that Kali is going to employ their Composite Fusion Plus shell design and LDL (an acronym for Low Density Layer) system that's already put to use in their other offerings.







On the left is an exagerated example of an LDL strip and how it flexes, and on the right you can see them put to use on Kali's Interceptor rail helmet.





LDL are rubber-ish strips (neither Armourgel, the company Kali worked with, nor Waldron will say exactly what those strips are made of) that have a specific shape to them, with short, cylindrical extensions that are designed to flex laterally when an off-axis impact occurs. Kali claims that they allow for some movement and energy dissipation before the EPS foam comes into play, which Waldron says allows the helmet to reduce rotational forces by 25% and low-G impact forces by a claimed 12%. You can learn more about LDL by



Waldron has even gone so far as to describe LDL as a ''MIPS killer,'' despite the fact that the majority of helmet companies are currently incorporating MIPS into their designs. No, he isn't exactly a wallflower when asked about his opinions on helmet safety and current testing standards, which is exactly what you can read below.







Mike Levy: Unlike many of the new enduro-inspired full-face helmets with removeable chin bars, the Invader's is permanently attached. Those other helmets have passed the ASTM downhill testing with the removable chin bar, and Kali could have gone down the same road, but you've decided to go with a one-piece design regardless. Why is this?



Brad Waldron: While the ASTM is a good measure, it is not difficult to pass. The only standard you must pass to sell a bicycle helmet is the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) - there is not a chin bar test in the CPSC standard. So the only ‘test’ you have to measure DH helmets against is the ASTM standard.



Having said that, how strong should your chin bar be? Too strong and it does not give at all and the impact energy has to go someplace. It does; it transfers through to your head - so some ‘give’ is a good thing. Right now, how much give is up to each company and their manufacturing philosophy or the factory they depend on to do it for them. Our philosophy is that the safety standards we currently manufacture to require all helmets to be too hard, which transfers unnecessary amounts of impact forces to your head. Most helmet impacts are not catastrophic linear hits, the majority of the impacts a rider experiences are well below what the test machines put your helmet through in order to pass current helmet standards. We want to take care of those low-G hits as well because the lower hits are not being addressed by our current helmet standards. When I say lower hits, these are still hits that cause some level of brain trauma and concussions - usually a combination of linear and rotational impacts.



It only takes 74 G’s to get ‘knocked out’ according to Dr. Plant of Armourgel, a professor at the Imperial College of London. If you look at most of the test results with the current helmet standards, you are usually looking at G-forces over 100 g’s, sometimes over 200 G’s. Think of your last concussion, did you go unconscious? Then your last concussion was below 74 G’s. We are not addressing those low-G hits in our current test methodology. I believe there are compromises in design that you need to make when you use a removable system, and frankly, that is not how I ride. I don’t want to carry around extra pieces that I have to take off, put on, take off... the goal here is to have a comfortable-yet-safe helmet, leave it on, be protected and ride.





