Kenta Gallagher Joins Polygon UR Team for 2017 - Video

|I'm so happy to have an opportunity on a team like this so early into my downhill career. I had planned 3 years maximum to get on a team so for it to come after the second season I'm so happy! Mainly the backing and support at races that I think will push me forward and the chance to ride with everyone in a team environment should be great! Roll on 2017! Well excited! - Kenta Gallagher
|Last year hiring the fastest privateer rider of the circuit was a really good decision because with Alexandre Fayolle we've got some amazing results with even a world cup podium and i have a similar feeling for Kenta! As a former privateer world cup racer i remember the struggle, so what Kenta has done in just 2 years is to me something really special. For Kenta to step back from a professional XC career with a stable life to having to work part time in a cafe to go race DH as a privateer is to me one the highest sign of passion and dedication for the sports that I've ever seen. So that is a real pleasure to support him and I'm very confident that Kenta will fit perfectly in the " Dream Ride Share " team spirit with his positive, laid back and hard working attitude. - Fabien Cousine
