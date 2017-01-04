Kicking Up Dust in Champéry Bikepark - Video

Jan 4, 2017 at 4:23
Jan 4, 2017
by ShapeRideShoot  
 
Warm, dry and dusty,...Not seriously the adjectives you are used to read next to the word winter. Especially not in the Swiss Alps, in the ski resort of Champéry. Unfortunately for those of you who enjoy this white powder that made Switzerland famous, it's what's happening now. Call it Global Warming or call it bad luck if you want, but we would rather call it "extended biking season". Who didn't dream of a year-round bike park? Who didn't think it would be great to shred brown pow all day all year? Julien Fournier dreamt of a place where you could ski in the morning and lap with your mates on the gnarliest WC track in the afternoon. Dream came true,...but for how long? Snow is forecast for next week. Actually, maybe all that was just a fantasy and I'll wake up under a thick coat of snow...

Photo by Fran ois Marclay. www.francoismarclay.com

Photo by Fran ois Marclay. www.francoismarclay.com

Photo by Fran ois Marclay. www.francoismarclay.com

Photo by Fran ois Marclay. www.francoismarclay.com

Photo by Fran ois Marclay. www.francoismarclay.com

Video by Shaperideshoot
Photos by François Marclay

MENTIONS: @ReyGaetan / @SCOTT-Sports
2 Comments

  • + 4
 Why do I love nose bonks so much?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 He made that gnarly ass trail look so smooth as if there were no ruts, roots and rocks.Amazing~
[Reply]

Post a Comment



