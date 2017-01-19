VIDEOS

Kovarik and Crew Rip Up Squamish - Video

Jan 19, 2017
by Chris Ricci  
Kovarik & Crew Smash Squamish

by influxproductions
A quick interview with Squamish born and raised, Kyle Quesnel.

Chris Ricci: As a rider, what was it like growing up in Squamish?

Kyle Quesnel: I couldn’t have asked for a better place to grow up! The people in this town are all so awesome. The trails I grew up riding are still my favorite trails I get to ride every day! I was lucky enough to have grandparents that had some land and they let me do whatever I wanted with it. My dad would get us a machine to use every summer and we would rebuild the jumps bigger and better every year, I can't thank them enough for giving my friends and I that opportunity.

The lack of snow in the Sea to Sky area this winter has left us with some pretty all time biking conditions

Over the past few years, what types of changes have you seen in the trail networks?

Over the last few years the trail network has exploded in Squamish. It seems like every ride you can see a new trail being built or repaired. Ted Tempany of Dream Wizards is a major part of why the trails in Squamish are so amazing, He spends endless hours building and rebuilding trails after major storms and is always making changes to the trails to make them better for everyone! Thanks, Ted and all of the other trail builders out there, you guys rock!

Would you say that these trails have a positive effect on the overall community?

The trails definitely have a positive effect on the community. The parking lots are always full with people from all over the world, riding the trails that we have here. More people means more business to the whole community.

