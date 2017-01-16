Kovarik's Revenge - Video

Jan 16, 2017 at 7:34
Jan 16, 2017
by Paul Watt  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Kovarik's Revenge

by paulwatt
Views: 2,479    Faves: 11    Comments: 6

Chris Kovarik deals with Seth Sherlock and his punk ass attitude.

Video: Paul Watt
Must Read This Week
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
85525 views
Ridden and Rated - 5 Trail Bikes
81600 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
77460 views
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
77325 views
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
76617 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
52761 views
Specialized Gravity Announces 2017 Team Roster
50243 views
Cam McCaul's Squamish VW Adventure - Documentary
49936 views






1 Comment

  • + 1
 Kovarik on a 29er?! Bet that ruffles a few feathers...
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030299
Mobile Version of Website