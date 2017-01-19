Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Kris Fox, Sergio Layos, and Dan Foley Session Vancouver's Best Parks - Video
Jan 19, 2017 at 10:26
Jan 19, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Take some of the best ramp riders in the world, throw them in a van together and see what happens. With visits to Squamish, Horseshoe Bay, Poco, and others, this video is a highlight.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
TheLongMan
(13 mins ago)
My god...after moving to vancouver last year I have been looking for skateparks all over the place...only found the shittiest ones apparently!!! Where are all those beauties!!!?? I recognise only three...
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbpkdude
(12 mins ago)
^Agreed. Dude was one of the top 20" racers in the US in his class before he decided to step out of racing, you can really see it in his riding though. Like Brian Foster or Mike Aitken.....
[Reply]
+ 3
adrennan
(21 mins ago)
bmxers are in a totally different world. i love watching it, all of it.
[Reply]
+ 1
pdm3
(21 mins ago)
I thought they were riding the transit not a van
Awesome riding, I just wish the clips were longer.
[Reply]
+ 1
paulhaysom
Mod
Plus
(30 mins ago)
This has got to be one of the best things to happen on the internet...ever!
[Reply]
+ 2
ktmpaul111
(17 mins ago)
Kris Fox slays
[Reply]
