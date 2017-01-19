Kris Fox, Sergio Layos, and Dan Foley Session Vancouver's Best Parks - Video

Jan 19, 2017 at 10:26
Jan 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Take some of the best ramp riders in the world, throw them in a van together and see what happens. With visits to Squamish, Horseshoe Bay, Poco, and others, this video is a highlight.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike
6 Comments

  • + 1
 My god...after moving to vancouver last year I have been looking for skateparks all over the place...only found the shittiest ones apparently!!! Where are all those beauties!!!?? I recognise only three...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ^Agreed. Dude was one of the top 20" racers in the US in his class before he decided to step out of racing, you can really see it in his riding though. Like Brian Foster or Mike Aitken.....
[Reply]
  • + 3
 bmxers are in a totally different world. i love watching it, all of it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I thought they were riding the transit not a van Razz Awesome riding, I just wish the clips were longer.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This has got to be one of the best things to happen on the internet...ever!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Kris Fox slays
[Reply]

