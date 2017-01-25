Küat NV 2.0 Rack - Review







Hitch-mounted bike racks may not get the salivary glands running like the latest carbon wonder-bike does, but they're a key component in making bike transport as hassle-free as possible. Küat have been at it since 2009, and the NV 2.0 currently sits at the top of their lineup, the culmination of three years of development.



The NV2.0 is available for 1.25” and 2” receiver hitches, and an expansion kit is available for the 2” version that adds the ability to carry two more bikes.

Küat NV 2.0 Details



• Folding hitch-style rack

• Fits 2'' and 1.25'' receiver hitches

• Two-bike add-on (2'' only)

• Tool-free expanding wedge

• Locking receiver connection

• Retractable rear wheel / frame locks

• MSRP: $629.00 USD

• www.kuatracks.com

As Küat's flagship rack, the NV 2.0 has all the bells and whistles, including integrated cable locks for each bike, a hitch lock, the ability to accept bikes with up to a 48” wheelbase and a weight of up to 60 pounds each, and there's even a built in bike stand for those last minute trailside repairs. All of those features do come at a price, and the NV 2.0 will set you back $629 USD.







The NV 2.0 doesn't take up much room when it's not in use. The NV 2.0 doesn't take up much room when it's not in use. A built-in repair stand clamps around a bike's top-tube for quick repairs at the trailhead. A built-in repair stand clamps around a bike's top-tube for quick repairs at the trailhead.





Performance

Installation is a straightforward process, and although there is some assembly required, the instructions are clear and easy to follow, and the necessary allen wrenches are included with the rack. It's a solid feeling rack, weighing in at roughly 50-pounds. All told, assembly and installation took less than 30 minutes, and that was working at a casual pace.



Getting bikes loaded up is a quick and easy procedure: place the bike on the tray, lift the ratcheting arm over the front wheel and pull it down, and then use the ratcheting strap to secure the rear wheel in place. The surface that the rear wheel sits on isn't as cupped as I would have expected, but the myriad of bikes I carried all stayed in place, everything from downhill sleds to 29ers with long wheelbases. I'd say that maximum wheelbase number of 48” is on the conservative side, but if you ride a size XL or longer bike it's worth keeping that number in mind to avoid any issues.







There are three positions for each tray to help prevent bike-on-bike contact. There are three positions for each tray to help prevent bike-on-bike contact. A ratcheting arm holds the front wheel securely in place. A ratcheting arm holds the front wheel securely in place.





The wheel trays can be set at one of three positions by loosening the 8mm allen bolt and then moving the tray up or down. This helps maintain enough room between two bikes to keep brakes levers and seats from making contact.



The NV 2.0 is remarkably sway-free. Every time I looked in the rear view mirror the bikes I was transporting were securely in place, without any of the drunken wobbling that can occur with other racks. Over the course of eight months of use I've only needed to turn the knob to tighten the hitch cam system once, and even at that point there was barely any movement.







The rear strap has a rubberized portion on the underside to keep it from scratching rims. The rear strap has a rubberized portion on the underside to keep it from scratching rims. A long cable lock can be deployed to help deter thieves. The rack also comes with a locking hitch mount to prevent anyone from taking off with the whole unit. A long cable lock can be deployed to help deter thieves. The rack also comes with a locking hitch mount to prevent anyone from taking off with the whole unit.







Raising and lowering the rack is also completely hassle free – the release mechanism is designed in such a way that a light push of the foot it all it takes to lower the rack, and pulling it by hand will release the rack, in order to fold it up and out of the way, or down to open a rear hatch.



The only signs of wear, to date, are on the rubberized portion of the front arm, where it sits against the fork; otherwise the rack has held up extremely well, especially considering that it's been outside and exposed to the elements from the very first day it was installed.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kuat NV 2.0

