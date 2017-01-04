Sliding and Scrubbing in Northwest Arkansas - Video

Jan 4, 2017 at 10:25
Jan 4, 2017
by Northwest Arkansas  
 
Lars Sternberg and Tyler Horton Mountain Biking in Northwest Arkansas

by OzTrails
Views: 234    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Pull out your bike and strap on your helmet: The Oz Trails are open year-round. Check out this video of Lars Sternberg and Tyler Horton shredding on our trails.
1 Comment

  • + 1
 Many vigorous pedal strokes in that one. Still makes me want to visit NW Arkansas, seems to be a new video for the OZ trails each week or two.
[Reply]

