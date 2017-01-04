Pinkbike.com
Sliding and Scrubbing in Northwest Arkansas - Video
Jan 4, 2017 at 10:25
Jan 4, 2017
by
Northwest Arkansas
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Lars Sternberg and Tyler Horton Mountain Biking in Northwest Arkansas
by
OzTrails
Views: 234
Faves:
4
Comments: 0
Pull out your bike and strap on your helmet: The Oz Trails are open year-round. Check out this video of Lars Sternberg and Tyler Horton shredding on our trails.
Score
Time
+ 1
fernrob
(0 mins ago)
Many vigorous pedal strokes in that one. Still makes me want to visit NW Arkansas, seems to be a new video for the OZ trails each week or two.
[Reply]
