Leatt DBX 4.0 Lite Gloves - Review

I'm a fan of wide handlebars, but that preference does have a downside – the trees and bushes next to the trail are a lot closer to my hands, making smacked knuckles a distinct possibility. Over the years there have been a number of gloves with built-in knuckle protection, but the majority of them looked like the brainchild of Mad Max and a dominatrix, resulting in over-built, bulky things that you wouldn't want to wear on a normal trail ride.
Leatt DBX 4.0 Lite Details
• Amourgel impact protection
• NanoGrip palm
• CE certified
• Four color options
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $49.99 USD
• www.leatt.com
/ @LeattUSA
That's where Leatt's DBX 4.0 Lite gloves come in. Rather than using hard plastic for impact protection, Leatt went with Armourgel, the same viscoelastic material that's often used for knee and elbow pads. It's flexible until the moment of impact, which means that a rider's ability to comfortably wrap their hands around the bars is unimpeded. The palm of the glove is constructed from what Leatt calls 'NanoGrip,' a material that's said to use fibers that are 7,500 times thinner than a human hair. I can't say that I've ever worn gloves made from hair, but that does sound pretty damn thin to me.
The rest of the glove is relatively straightforward – it's made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric, and there's an elasticized cuff with a small pull tab at the center of the wrist. There's also a soft swatch of material on the thumb for mucus management. The colors have changed slightly for 2017 – the red, white, and blue version shown here is no longer an option, but there are still four choices, ranging from a very bright lime/blue to black/white. Available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, the DBX 4.0 gloves are priced at $49.99 USD.
Armourgel is in place on all four knuckles, and the full length of the third and fourth fingers.
The palm is extra-thin and free from any unnecessary padding.
Performance
My time with the DBX 4.0 gloves got off to an inauspicious start when the seam at the tip of the right thumb split after only a few days of riding. Given how comfortable they'd felt on those initial rides, I decided to try another pair and see how they fared – maybe the glove that failed was an outlier. It seems like that was the case, since the replacements have been holding strong for the last six months without any issues – all the seams are intact, and there isn't even the slightest rip or tear.
The thin feel of the palm is very impressive – it's about as close as you can get to not wearing any gloves at all, and even on wet, slimy days they remained comfortable and grippy. Although the garish color scheme does draw extra attention to the knuckle and finger protection, on the trail it isn't noticeable in the slightest. The glove flexes completely naturally, including the outer two fingers where the full length padding is in place.
Despite the added knuckle protection the gloves never felt unduly warm, and I had no qualms about pulling them on for hot mid-summer rides. I didn't have any super-hard smashes while wearing the DBX 4.0, but they did earn their keep warding off blackberry bushes and the occasional glancing blow from branches and other trail hazards. Obviously, it's still possible to incur an injury while wearing these gloves, but the protection they provide is certainly an improvement over a glove without any armor at all. Pinkbike's Take
|Leatt's DBX 4.0 gloves are lightweight, comfortable, and, most importantly, provide unobtrusive, effective impact protection. No one likes smashed and bloody knuckles (well, there was that one kid back in seventh grade, but he also sniffed a lot of glue), and although the DBX 4.0 gloves do cost a little more compared to 'regular' gloves, the price immediately becomes worth it the instant you tag a tree and realize that your hand is still intact. - Mike Kazimer
Visit the feature gallery for high resolution and additional images.
11 Comments
Just bought my bro a pair of dope waterproof snowboard gloves w liners (Dakine) for $45 not on sale.
Tell me again about $50 1 layer mtb gloves being worth it?
Post a Comment