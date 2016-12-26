Leatt DBX 4.0 Lite Gloves - Review







I'm a fan of wide handlebars, but that preference does have a downside – the trees and bushes next to the trail are a lot closer to my hands, making smacked knuckles a distinct possibility. Over the years there have been a number of gloves with built-in knuckle protection, but the majority of them looked like the brainchild of Mad Max and a dominatrix, resulting in over-built, bulky things that you wouldn't want to wear on a normal trail ride.



Leatt DBX 4.0 Lite Details



• Amourgel impact protection

• NanoGrip palm

• CE certified

• Four color options

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $49.99 USD

That's where Leatt's DBX 4.0 Lite gloves come in. Rather than using hard plastic for impact protection, Leatt went with Armourgel, the same viscoelastic material that's often used for knee and elbow pads. It's flexible until the moment of impact, which means that a rider's ability to comfortably wrap their hands around the bars is unimpeded. The palm of the glove is constructed from what Leatt calls 'NanoGrip,' a material that's said to use fibers that are 7,500 times thinner than a human hair. I can't say that I've ever worn gloves made from hair, but that does sound pretty damn thin to me.



The rest of the glove is relatively straightforward – it's made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric, and there's an elasticized cuff with a small pull tab at the center of the wrist. There's also a soft swatch of material on the thumb for mucus management. The colors have changed slightly for 2017 – the red, white, and blue version shown here is no longer an option, but there are still four choices, ranging from a very bright lime/blue to black/white. Available in sizes S, M, L, and XL, the DBX 4.0 gloves are priced at $49.99 USD.







Armourgel is in place on all four knuckles, and the full length of the third and fourth fingers. The palm is extra-thin and free from any unnecessary padding.