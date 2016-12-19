RACING

Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?

Dec 19, 2016
by Mike Kazimer  

#feedingtherumors Feels good to test with the JR @lacrete5

A photo posted by Loic Bruni (@loicbruni29) on

Loic Bruni


The shortest days of the year are here, and that can only mean one thing – internet speculation about the World Cup DH race scene is at an all time high. The list of riders who have announced they'll be on new teams for 2017 continues to grow, a list that at the moment includes Loris Vergier, Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw, Manon Carpenter, Ruaridh Cunningham, and Reece Wilson among others. We likely won't see official announcements about where those riders will end up until after the new year, which means that deciphering cryptic Instagram and Facebook posts is the best way to get a clearer picture about what next season will bring.

Loic Bruni will still be riding for the Specialized Gravity team in 2017, but that doesn't mean he's free from the rumor mill. The big question surrounding the French phenom is what suspension he'll be running when the season kicks off in Lourdes. Bruni is especially adept at teasing his fans, posting up photos that reveal a little too much of his new bike, only to delete them shortly after, but at the moment all signs point to Öhlins suspension. The photo Bruni posted of his new Specialized Enduro clearly shows Öhlins' pinch bolt thru-axle design, and the yellow rebound knob at the bottom of the lower leg, while a closer look at the barely visible Demo reveals what appears to be the reservoir for Öhlins' TTX 22 coil shock.


Ohlins Downhill Fork
Ohlins Downhill Fork
This prototype inverted fork was spotted back in 2015, but not much has been heard about it since.

What fork will end up on the front of Bruni's Demo race bike? That's a bit more of a mystery, and although Öhlins did have a prototype inverted fork floating around back in 2015, my money would be on the Swedish company debuting a more traditional design, something akin to a long travel, dual crown version of their RXF 36. At the moment, RockShox and Fox are the major players when it comes to elite level downhill racing but if Bruni does indeed make the switch and starts ending up on the podium aboard Öhlins suspension, expect to see those distinctive yellow springs becoming a more common sight.

Don't forget, though, that this is pure speculation – nothing has been officially announced, which means there's still time for even more rumors to fly.
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
113897 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
72386 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
67645 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
58446 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
49606 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
47043 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43511 views
Pinkbike Poll - How Much Dropper Post Travel Do You Prefer?
37255 views

99 Comments

  • + 139
 Loic at that that suspension.
[Reply]
  • + 18
 I loic where this pun is going.
[Reply]
  • + 26
 Can't see through the glowing hot dogs affixed to that fork and shock... ...but I'd night ride that bitch.
[Reply]
  • + 16
 @aoneal: it's gonna be awesome to see him Rohlin down the hill on these
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Sure he will not bruning rock shox ?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 that fork has Öhil ins-ide or air?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Gfromars: bit of both I reckon.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Shocking revelation!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @chyu: very punny
[Reply]
  • + 36
 If Ohlins was to sponsor someone that would be rare. I'm pretty sure that in the moto-sports world they actually have a policy where they don't sponsor anyone.
[Reply]
  • + 32
 They won't pay him to ride Ohlins, but they will provide him with the products, I'm guessing that Specialized and Ohlins would have some deal that compensates for the lost earnings from SRAM.
[Reply]
  • + 19
 Policies like that have to change when you are trying to break into a new market. With moto racing they can get away with it because the are "the best" with MTB if they want to keep that same pedigree they need to get a spot in peoples minds
[Reply]
  • + 5
 @j12j: They have stated in a dirtmountainbike mag that their policies would not change for MTB. I think Bruni's team has paid to have Ohlins suspension.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Gas to flat is sponsored for Ohlins
[Reply]
  • + 1
 And Nico Vink
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @torero: no they are not,ohlins only support them with suspension to get feedback from the pro riders.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @fantaman: I thought this too, then I saw a picture of Brayton wearing Ohlins clothes ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb13912885/p5pb13912885.jpg

But it's a bit strange because his bike and riding gear do not have Ohlins stickers on it (like the motor industry users) and you would imagine they would if he was sponsored.

So I am confused.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @Killrockstar: I thought that Ohlin's didn't sponsor anyone, each rider has to buy the Ohlin's stuff if they want to ride it (which supposedly give more clout to the brand because riders only ride it if they think it will help them win and not because they get $$$s for riding it)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @freestyIAM: In Moto Gp Rossi and co are spending view tens of thousands of dollars for running Ohlins suspension.Also Ohlins doesn't do pay checks for pro elite riders.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Killrockstar: Adam and Nico aren't sponsored but they have both helped develop the product/tunes from early on, they picked up the hats/clothes from the stand at Crankworx.

Ohlins don't do pay riders/drivers for using product, that is ingrained from day 1, as long at Rossi, Leob, Marquez pay to race it then everyone else has to, obviously they will also test some product like the Hope riders in MTB but they don't get to keep it.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Killrockstar: Ohlins uses Specialized retail outlets to sell their products. Maybe this exclusivity is the compensation. :shrug:
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @TenBeers: Not true. ANY brick and mortar bicycle store can order Ohlins MTB products.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @eljefe75: only as of last summer I believe, prior to that only Italian bike shops could get a hold of them for some reason. (Or so I heard)
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @Killrockstar: And then a pic was just posted of his bike with DVO on there over on Vital.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @j12j: If they release something that is truly ahead of its competitors then they can stick to the same model as moto-x. If it is the best then people will want to use it regardless of if / who they sponsor with their product.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Killrockstar: It's been that way since Dec. 23rd 2015.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @whattheheel: Link please? Never used vitalmtb before and it's a maze!! Frown
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Here you go. p.vitalmtb.com/photos/forums/2016/12/20/4564/s1200_IMG_1192.jpg
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @whattheheel: Thanks! But that's not an Emerald. Either a prototype Ohlins fork, or a blacked out 40 with potentially ohlins internals.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It's so grainy it's hard to tell, the silver piece on the right leg is throwing me off. And the sensors are too.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @j12j: I'll buy them, sponsorship of a pro or not. Öhlins!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @eljefe75: I am sure that is true, but read the last sentence under the description here: www.ohlinsusa.com/suspension-products/Mountain%2BBike/All/Front%2BFork/68/RXF%2B34%2BFork
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @whattheheel: The lowers are clearly that of a Boxxer. The crown is different which may suggest a bigger front wheel. I was actually think about this the other day. You could take a the lowers of a 29er lyric/yari and put it on the uppers of a boxxer and make yourself a 29er DH fork. Of course, the tire would touch the crown so you'd need so the seriously dropped upper crown and not the standard flat boxxer crown.
My guess is ohlins cartridge with boxxer 29er front fork with ohlins shock. I think he is still testing to see if it is worth using this setup in the worldcup.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @TenBeers: Oops. Thanks for the heads up. Check it now.
[Reply]
  • + 27
 I wouldn't doubt that he's just testing it for specialized and using it to fuck with people. Who knows
[Reply]
  • + 25
 Please be true oh I want to see that fork so bad
[Reply]
  • + 2
 why ? you know its a holins now ......
[Reply]
  • + 18
 Oh my... Loic on Specialized and Ohlins.... The haters dream!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Imagine if it would of been Gwin or an Atherton. Daaayymmnn the hate would of been real! LMAAOOOOO
[Reply]
  • + 4
 haters wet dream 3
[Reply]
  • + 8
 dam dam dam its prob gonna be 27.5 with a 15 mm axle and a tapered steer tube
[Reply]
  • + 17
 Fuck i liked it when life was simple...
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @yanndmc: When was that? Before you were born?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Conspiracy theory time: what if it's a fork for a 29er?

Could be fairly straightforward to run a 29er front wheel, unless it's wet and sloppy, then toss on a 2.8 Butcher out front on a 650 wheel.

Could be keeping with the theme, be something to be tossed onto an E29-Mk2 in 180mm travel with 29er wheels.

Could be the ticket to run a 29er Butcher and 27.5" Slaughter in Cairns.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 29 front, 275 rear...and why doesnt someone make hubs with longer flanges so spokes r shorter?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @jrocksdh: ethirteen make that hub
[Reply]
  • + 5
 If it's wet and slop you certainly WON'T put a 2.8 on your bike. Rather a 2.2.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Different wheel sizes are not allowed by UCI
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @EnduroManiac: You're quite right - my bad on that. Moto-block spike would be the choice, for sure.
Dry and loose, there might be a case for wider rubber though.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 It's kind of already been confirmed by another picture, where you could see a black stanchionned dual crown fork, that isn't a boxxer. I would say they reused the RXF36 lowers, as they are stiff enough, their damper and just made some crowns and longer stanchions ?
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Not my findings :
http://www.hostingpics.net/viewer.php?id=749046IMG6438.png

Definitely Ohlins and a new fork Smile
[Reply]
  • + 10
 looks like he's switching from French Fries to Pringles... #snackrumors
[Reply]
  • + 1
 As far is forks go, I'd assume that he'd use one of their kits for the internals of a 40. If I'm not mistaken there was someone on the circuit using their internals in a boxxer, could he end up using one of those in the chassis he prefers
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Brayton from Hope Texh was running Öhlins this past season. TTX22 and Boxxer
[Reply]
  • - 3
 @gonecoastal: Doubt it - Spesh has a lot invested in Ohlins and rely heavily - my guess is that it's a big part of the their contractual agreement...and shared R&D. Seems smart actually...if the fork/shocks are competitive and can be sold beyond OEM. I've heard mixed reviews...coils are awesome, rear shock on the new enduro has a tendency to blow up and the forks are sick.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That someone would be Mr. Gas to Flat.. Wink
www.instagram.com/p/BB5Lo0eGxLt
[Reply]
  • + 7
 @nicolai12: unsure what you're doubting? That Brayton was running that setup last season? Öhlins damper kit for a 40? Öhlins fork in the making (34 and 36 aren't priced much higher than Fox offerings)? Something else entirely?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @gonecoastal: haha take a deep breadth and we'll be okay. I meant to reply to mtbkid. I doubt Loic will be run 40 internals....if you know otherwise let us know. Spesh has a significant investment and reliance on Ohlins and their successes are heavily dependent on each other. That is all.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Are you sure they haven't just taken the time to put the lower leg sliders on. Old news revamped.
ridemonkey.bikemag.com/threads/cane-creek-usd-fork.210624
[Reply]
  • + 4
 But where are all the complaints of Ohlins being too heavy and too expensive?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2017-Racing-Rumors,9414?page=15

Down at the bottom. Loic clearly at least testing an Ohlins fork and an Ohlins rear shock. And also in Fox gear.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 The whole Specialized team is going to be on Ohlins next year. DH and EWS. Yawn. Can we move on now?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Where did u pull that one from?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Considering everyone pretty much rides fox or boxxers it's fairly interesting news.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I would have thought a USD DH fork would have been the first thing Ohlins would have produced for MTBs... Looks sweet, hope they go into production...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 i have never been turned on by lumps of metal before like i have with that fork #scorching
[Reply]
  • + 4
 #teamRumors2017
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I want to see that fork in action!!! My guess is that he's just helping Specialized test Ohlins on their bikes before Specialized stops putting the Fox 40 on their Demo. I hope we see a full Ohlins spec'd Demo in 2018 Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I love it. Almost as much as the Dorado & Emerald.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Loic is on Öhlins !! He forgot to cover the golden rebound srew !
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I wonder how long until we see handlebar controlled electronic adjustments ala Panigale/S1000RR style....
[Reply]
  • + 4
 There was an interview with automotive engineer somewhere In MTB media some time ago and the same question was asked. The answer was not so quick or even not at all. The reason is that the Electrorheological fluids are highly corrosive to Aluminium and require use of special steels...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Spy shots of the fork are now out, and it's not inverted. Just a standard affair, but looks like it's pretty beefy.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I really hope that Ohlins makes a dual crown that is coil sprung. I don't understand why this isn't around anymore.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Most likely weight, FOX never released their USD for weight reasons, DVO USD:s are also rather chunky. The RFX 34 was delayed for a full year because of weight issues.
Premium suspension always has to carry it´s own weight but in cycling it´s more true than anywhere because offset in performance weight wise can´t be compensated for like in motorsports. Or can it?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yes Please! That prototype fork is some dang good eye candy. Like "DAYUM THAT'S GOOD!!! I think I'll keep looking, good."
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Oh shit I did not know. That's cool they kept the quality always had good durability and reliability with MRP as well
[Reply]
  • + 1
 with Specialized and Ohlins already in bed together, Loic will join the party
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Kashima is soo 2016, 2017 will be gold!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I think Kashima was soooo 2015, black is soooo 2016 and yes 2017 will be gold!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 For sure on ht components
[Reply]
  • + 1
 OMG not too heavy for him all those Ohlinsss???
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Awww cute little dirt bike fork
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Saw him testing a few weeks ago and he's actually running DVO with yellow ano
[Reply]
  • + 1
 troll?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 And as it looks on his enduro he will be riding with HT pedals next season
[Reply]
  • + 1
 i think MRP, who bought them, dropped the White Bros.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ohlins 27.5 with 250mm of travel!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Speaking of USD, what ever happened to 'White Bros'?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 White brothers still on my downhill sled although after last few runs it needs to be serviced now
[Reply]
  • + 4
 White Brothers is MRP now. Same company, just put all their products under the same name now.
[Reply]
  • + 10
 They were white; so they couldn't be brothers.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @likeittacky: gold jerrry! Or is it Öhlins now? Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sory,i love my boxxer)
New fork! Is good)
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @bridgemurray. I work in the industry. I also rode with Curtis on the wknd, and guess what susp he was running? #WasntRS
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The fork looks like a DNM
[Reply]
  • + 1
 well well well
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yes. Yes he will.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.073403
Mobile Version of Website