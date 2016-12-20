Long Live Chainsaw - Auction

Dec 20, 2016 at 12:44
Dec 20, 2016
by crankbrothers  
 
Our final crankbrothers for others (#cb4others) charity auction is live this week. Tuesday the 20th and ending on Friday the 23rd at 10AM PST.

This is a very special auction for us as it is in memoriam of Steve Smith. The auction contains some Fox race kit to it but we have added a very special pair of #longlivechainsaw custom Mallet DH pedals to the kit.

longlivechainsaw

We put this together with products that we had on hand. The jersey is a size large and the pants are a 36. They never belonged to Steve but maintain that same feel and vibrancy that he had and gave all of us.

longlivechainsaw

100% of the proceeds will go to the Steve Smith Memorial Fund to help the next generation of Canadian shredders. In the name of the Chainsaw, please bid often and share the link with all of your friends.

Auction on ebay.

#longlivechainsaw and happy holidays from all of us at crankbrothers.

MENTIONS: @crankbrothers
22 Comments

  • + 23
 I know Kelly McGarry wasn't a DH racer but he was a huge MTB legend that so many people looked up to and admired. Not to take anything away from Stevie but I feel like in the media he's kinda been forgotten. Frown

Maybe that's just me. Sorry just had to get that off of my chest.
[Reply]
  • + 51
 Disagree, Crankworx Rotorura was practically dedicated to the man.
[Reply]
  • + 21
 Mcgazza Fest
[Reply]
  • + 11
 @kev1n: his presence was known at rampage!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I think its actually the opposite I see and hear everything Mcgazza.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 create some content then @LiquidSpin.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @anchoricex: and RBrampage !
[Reply]
  • + 15
 Maybe I missed it, but I never saw anyone doing formal mass T-shirt/gear sales to benefit his memorial foundation. I know a lot of us would like to show our support in both ways. I think Devinci did something at a race, but is there a place to get some stuff online? If not I'll have to bid on this gear even more Smile
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Nsbm or are still doing the stickers as far as I am aware but I emailed them about shipping and that was like 4 weeks ago and they still haven't replied!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Scotj009: Just order them and they will get shipped.Mine took a while but eventually showed up.#longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Scotj009: Just order them, I got some a couple of months ago.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 www.endurofficial.com/collections/social-initiative/products/performance-crew-steve-smith-legacy

Sweet tribute socks, bought a couple pairs... great quality and they shipped super fast here in BC.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ah OK... Will be ordering some soon then
[Reply]
  • + 11
 This should be a raffle instead of an auction so that everyone has a chance to contribute and not only the loaded due.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Great idea! We'll consider that for fundraising efforts in the future. Thanks!
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Long live CHAINSAW
[Reply]
  • + 3
 the man was a legend he did great things for the sport all round, he was a great guy to chat with long live chainsaw R.I.P buddy
[Reply]
  • + 3
 The pedals are as dope as the chainsaw himself.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Blasphemy! ....but I'm upvoting you anyway.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 MAGAZZA AND CHAINSAW INMORTALS
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Why not try highly crosslinked UHMWPE bushings/stanchion coatings... has potential hurdles, but could go some way towards combating binding under breaking.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Damn... wrong place.
[Reply]

