Long Live Chainsaw - Auction

Our final crankbrothers for others (#cb4others) charity auction is live this week. Tuesday the 20th and ending on Friday the 23rd at 10AM PST.
This is a very special auction for us as it is in memoriam of Steve Smith. The auction contains some Fox race kit to it but we have added a very special pair of #longlivechainsaw
custom Mallet DH pedals to the kit.
We put this together with products that we had on hand. The jersey is a size large and the pants are a 36. They never belonged to Steve but maintain that same feel and vibrancy that he had and gave all of us.
100% of the proceeds will go to the Steve Smith Memorial Fund
to help the next generation of Canadian shredders. In the name of the Chainsaw, please bid often and share the link with all of your friends.
Auction on ebay.#longlivechainsaw
and happy holidays from all of us at crankbrothers.
Sweet tribute socks, bought a couple pairs... great quality and they shipped super fast here in BC.
