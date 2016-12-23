VIDEOS

Loose Riders Team Shred the Hafjell Bikepark - Video

Dec 23, 2016
by loose riders  
Views: 10,973    Faves: 164    Comments: 0

You’re with your mates: BBQ, riding, beers and life is good. You’re talking about this trail and that park and all of your favorite stories come out. Everyone is starting to get the buzz and some dude throws it out there, "road trip!” Everyone grabs their kit and you all hit the road. That’s basically how it happened...

Just about everyone on the LRGA Team was at Nico Vink’s LooseFest in Belgium this year. Over the course of the few days, we kept talking about one of our favorite parks and how much we wanted to get up there to shoot. Even though we’d been wanting to shoot there forever, we’d never had a chance to go. But the more we talked about it the more excited everyone got (maybe it was all the LooseFest in the air) and before we knew what was happening, it was on. A random bunch of guys jumped in their vans and drove to Hafjell, Norway for some of the best riding that Europe has to offer. 

Hafjell Bike Park has long been one of our favorite parks in Europe and is in our opinion SERIOUSLY underrated. It’s truly like nowhere else, with views as breath-taking as New Zealand, jump lines like Whistler (definitely THAT good), and natural techy sections you can only find in Norway - it has all the riding you could possibly ask for in one place.  Add to that a seriously chilled vibe, cool local riders and the fact that even when it’s 'crowded' you’ll hardly see anyone else (no lift lines!), and you have a rider’s paradise worthy of your yearly pilgrimage.

Specifically, we’d like to send a huge shoutout to Knut, the bike park manager. He’s a sick rider and one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. How often do you see the manager of a bike park bombing down the trails, eating sh*t as he tries repeatedly to land flips, and then going off to show groms how to ride a root section or joining with some random guys for a ride. Add to that, the fact that Norway is super sick place to road trip. So, you can consider your next biking getaway pretty much planned for you. Get your mates in the car, van, school bus, or whatever and head to Hafjell. You're welcome.

Every time we go, we’re blown away by the experience and that was our inspiration for this edit. That, and the randomness of these seven guys all being psyched and able to go ride. We got some great days of shooting and were lucky enough to stay and ride for a week and then, as though our time was up, that week was over. Some guys split out for other parts of Norway, a few went to other bike parks, and some just went home. Now, sitting here, at the end of the year, thinking back to August and what has become a legendary trip for us, we can't help being psyched on all the good times, and greedy for the ones to come.

Very special thanks to Knut Jørgen Løkås, Gypsy Camp, and the whole crew at Hafjell Bikepark

Photos: Gizmo Johnsen
Video: shaperideshoot

MENTIONS: @LooseRiders / @SCOTT-Sports / @ReyGaetan
40 Comments

  • + 31
 I want to have the Fest boys to have a go down a DH race course the day after a race and see how their times compare to the World Cup riders. That would be so damn rad and interesting to see! Red Bull make it happen!!!
[Reply]
  • + 25
 if i recall vink was racing world cups prior to fest. i feel like the issue is they go for the opposite of racing lines. they are looking for every side hit and slash possible.
[Reply]
  • + 16
 They'd get smoked. Flicks and hucks doesn't equal fast.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @TEAM-ROBOT gunna love this
[Reply]
  • + 7
 The Dh boys are on another level when it comes to speed. I bet they would all have a rad time together though.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I give you a simple example. Have you ever seen any rider on DH World Cup doing Scandinavian flicks? Have you ever seen Bernie Kerr slide around on WC track like he does on his videos?
[Reply]
  • - 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Flicks are fast, and fun, though.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @whattheheel Nico Vink used to ride on the WC circuit in 2010.. 2011 !! He made some top 30 which was such a great achievement from a guy coming our small flat unkown country (well, who has the world's biggest dirt to dirt mtb jumps now haha ). He was belgian national champion at the time and was litterally flying over the rest of the field here on the belgian DH circuit (remember these Nissan Downhill Cups ? Wink ) untill he was detroned by Martin Maes early 2012, who was TOTALLY unknown at that time ... and look where he is now
[Reply]
  • + 3
 They would morph and call it the fAst series...
what do you vink?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: Vink definitely started world cups in early 00's.
[Reply]
  • + 15
 Landing into manual, to nose bonk. Class, great video as per' from the Fest boys;
[Reply]
  • + 10
 Turtles in a Hafjell...turtle power.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I truly didn't want that to end. Let's go guys, make a full length feature. I'd buy it in a heartbeat. Heck, I'd preorder to raised the funds to have the film made!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 good lord i hope fest teams with anthill and makes a feature length.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @adrennan: did you guys heard that they are doing a fest in south-africa where McDuff and Reynolds did Pure Darkness?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @JoseBravo: yup pretty stoked makes sense with Sam Reynolds in both
[Reply]
  • + 5
 I always thought Prehistoric Dog would be a good song for a bike vid.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Almost as good a video to Prehistoric Dog as Red Fang's music video
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Now I feel like making beer can armor and bike jousting.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 hahahaha Ronny racing is a real name ??? Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Beste
[Reply]
  • + 3
 RED FANG.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You know it's going to be a rad video when you hear Red Fang. Good riding, good song, nuff said.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does the park have more moderate features for those of us who'd rather not be hitting 30 footers?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The park has 2 easier trails with smaller jumps. Then that trail with huge jumps (Roller Coaster) is divided in two bits. Newer upper part has those big jumps and the old/lower part has kind of intermediate jumps with only one big fkr that used to be a road gap (which I was a master at casing) . So you can warm up on small jumps, then progress to intermediate ones by just riding the lower part of RC and then finally hit the biggest sht. Wverything is well shaped so unless you mess something up completely you are fine. But, buuut. There is also a hidden line of a few monstrosities going from middle lift station to the World Cup track.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 kinda reminds me of that lost boys scene where theyre flyin along beach on motos , cool as
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sick riding, but is it just me or do those trails look blown out and rutted?
[Reply]
  • + 21
 Or aged to perfection.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks like they were having a blast! That manual at the end- Vink is class.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 big plus for choosing Red Fang!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 NOW those guys are having fun. Come get some!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Does it rain a lot? Looks further north than Fort Bill!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So sick. These boys are sick on two wheels!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 squad goals
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Well. That was amazing.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 Almost as exciting as Dr Pimple Popper
[Reply]

