Loose Riders Team Shred the Hafjell Bikepark - Video



You’re with your mates: BBQ, riding, beers and life is good. You’re talking about this trail and that park and all of your favorite stories come out. Everyone is starting to get the buzz and some dude throws it out there, "road trip!” Everyone grabs their kit and you all hit the road. That’s basically how it happened...







Just about everyone on the LRGA Team was at Nico Vink’s LooseFest in Belgium this year. Over the course of the few days, we kept talking about one of our favorite parks and how much we wanted to get up there to shoot. Even though we’d been wanting to shoot there forever, we’d never had a chance to go. But the more we talked about it the more excited everyone got (maybe it was all the LooseFest in the air) and before we knew what was happening, it was on. A random bunch of guys jumped in their vans and drove to Hafjell, Norway for some of the best riding that Europe has to offer.











has long been one of our favorite parks in Europe and is in our opinion SERIOUSLY underrated. It’s truly like nowhere else, with views as breath-taking as New Zealand, jump lines like Whistler (definitely THAT good), and natural techy sections you can only find in Norway - it has all the riding you could possibly ask for in one place. Add to that a seriously chilled vibe, cool local riders and the fact that even when it’s 'crowded' you’ll hardly see anyone else (no lift lines!), and you have a rider’s paradise worthy of your yearly pilgrimage.



Specifically, we’d like to send a huge shoutout to Knut, the bike park manager. He’s a sick rider and one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. How often do you see the manager of a bike park bombing down the trails, eating sh*t as he tries repeatedly to land flips, and then going off to show groms how to ride a root section or joining with some random guys for a ride. Add to that, the fact that Norway is super sick place to road trip. So, you can consider your next biking getaway pretty much planned for you. Get your mates in the car, van, school bus, or whatever and head to Hafjell. You're welcome.











Every time we go, we’re blown away by the experience and that was our inspiration for this edit. That, and the randomness of these seven guys all being psyched and able to go ride. We got some great days of shooting and were lucky enough to stay and ride for a week and then, as though our time was up, that week was over. Some guys split out for other parts of Norway, a few went to other bike parks, and some just went home. Now, sitting here, at the end of the year, thinking back to August and what has become a legendary trip for us, we can't help being psyched on all the good times, and greedy for the ones to come.



