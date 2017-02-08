Macduff Re-Signs With Kali Until 2020



We are beyond excited to announce that Kali will continue working with Matt Macduff through 2020. Having worked with the young Canadian since 2013, we look forward to these upcoming years and helping Macduff grow to achieve awesome feats, such as the Loop Of Doom and whatever other insane ideas he has brewing.



Supporting Macduff as he continues to break the glass ceiling in terms of what is possible on a bike but also in action sports is a rare opportunity for us. Few riders are so driven to grow themselves and the sport they love. Combine that with great natural talent on the bike and unbridled ambition - always keep your eyes on this guy! - Julian Coffey, Kali Protectives

Back in March of 2016, Macduff attempted to ride his daunting 40-foot Loop of Doom, but G'd out at the apex and had a brutal fall resulting in 13 fractures in his hand and ankle. Since then, his main focus has been his recovery, taking things one day at a time and growing his beard as a measure of his progress. You can follow the follicular recovery progress through his Instagram tag: #beardgrowslongmangetsstrong.



Luckily, it takes much more than a 40-foot fall to scare thisaway. In recent days, Macduff's recovery has progressed enough for him to get back on a bike and ride some. However, sending it big over massive jumps like those in Pure Darkness 3 are still out of reach... for now. The extent of Macduff’s injuries are by far the worst he has sustained in his biking career, but he is very optimistic and continues to work towards a full recovery. As for The Loop, it is still in South Africa creating its own waves - word is it has become quite the tourist attraction.



What makes Macduff legendary is his ability to conceive of ideas that make the rest of the action sports world sit up and take notice. Kali is pleased to provide Matt with the most innovative protection on the market, as well as the peace of mind that will allow him to keep pushing the envelope. Macduff has been an integral part of Kali's recent growth and success, culminating with the unveiling of The Macduff multiple impact helmet at Interbike 2016, a product that will arrive in stores late summer 2017. With Macduff as a namesake, the helmet features Kali's proprietary Nano Fusion and is the world's first truly multiple impact helmet, capable of withstanding up to 10 impacts in the same spot without a loss in protection.



Ever since my crash last year I've never taken my health so seriously. It's not till things go wrong you realize how important protecting your head is. Being back on the bike I couldn't imagine wearing another helmet... And that's why I'm so stoked to continue being a part of Kali Protectives. Looking forward to some awesome years ahead! - Matt MacDuff







We’re happy to see Matt getting better each day and can’t wait until he is at full health. Until then, we await the next onslaught of Macduff projects including the upcoming release of The Loop of Doom film (coming soon!).



Cheers to three more years!!









