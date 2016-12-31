Manon Carpenter and Matthias Flückiger Join Radon



2017 promises to become an exciting race season for Radon bikes. The German bike brand, based in Bonn, is stepping up its racing program and will be competing with both a DH and XC factory racing team.



Radon Bikes is proud to announce the signing of double World- & World Cup Champion Manon Carpenter (UK/22) on a two-year contract with the Radon Factory DH Team.







The young British rider will pilot the Radon Swoop200 DH bike, alongside teammates Johannes Fischbach (GER/28, current City DH World Tour Champion) and Faustin Figaret (FRA/23, French DH talent), in the UCI DH World Cup and Crankworx World Series. Raphaela Richter (GER/18, current U21 Enduro World Champion) will complete the team. Under the management of former 4X World Champion, Joost Wichman, the team has its focus on World Cup podiums and a strong media presence.







The second major addition in 2017 comprehends of the Radon Factory XC Team. With Ralph Näf as team manager, Radon has assured itself of an experienced captain for the XC Team, focussing towards the goal of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The triple World Champion from Switzerland has put together an extremely strong team. They will race on the brand new Radon JEALOUS, Radon’s 29er carbon race hardtail. Former double World Champion, Matthias Flückiger (SUI - 28,) will aim for World Cup podium spots. With 2013 XC Junior World Champion Alessandra Keller (SUI - 20) and Kathrin Stirnemann (SUI - 28,) World Champion in the XCE 2014, the team consists of a full rainbow stripes line-up.



