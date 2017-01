To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

McGazza Fest 2017 was epic, a great tribute to a legend of NZ mountain bike! Here is our edit of the dream track jump jam. Click HD, sit back, crack a beer in McGazza's name and enjoy! Make sure you give the Kelly McGarry Foundation a like on facebook to support his legacy in NZ mtb. RIP McGazza!