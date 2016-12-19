McGazzaFest 2017

In true McGazza spirit, this three-day celebration of Kelly McGarry’s legacy welcomes riders of all ability levels to Queenstown, New Zealand for a unique mountain bike experience in honour of a fallen legend. January 27th - January 29th 2017.





Kelly McGarry was the epitome of good. If I had to pick one person to be the face of happiness and positivity for the world, it would be this one atop a gigantic body with bright long hair; the easiest to pick out in a crowd so you always know where the biggest, happiest smile is. Anyone who had ever met this giant beam of sunshine knows how awesome and genuine he was. - Cam Zink

The weekend kicks off on Friday night with the McGazza Memorial Megatrain. The train will proceed down the Queenstown Bike Park trails and through downtown Queenstown to Atlas Beer Cafe on Steamer Wharf - a favourite of Kelly’s and locals alike for craft beers. Kelly’s 2013 Red Bull Rampage bike has been restored and will be hanging permanently above the bar.On Saturday, The Fernhill Loop Group Ride and Memorial unveiling will take place at the top of the trail where Kelly passed. There will be an unveiling of a huge macrocarpa timber table that has been lovingly built and placed there to honour Kelly and let riders “Chill with McGazza.” Riders are encouraged to share McGazza memories as they bear witness to the dedication of the memorial and location with the hashtag #mcgazzaforever.