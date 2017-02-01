A Tribute to McGazza - Video

One year ago, I got a text at 4am letting me know Kelly McGarry had suddenly passed. It was a tragedy. I was really really lucky to have been able to call him a friend the last few years, share some good times, and work on awesome projects together. I created this tribute about a year ago, and for whatever reason I never released it. Which looking back seems selfish. I'm happy to share some of the good times I had with Kelly. I hope his example can inspire people to live as well as he did.