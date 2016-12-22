Michal Kollbek Shreds the Snabb Plus in the Santa Monica Sunshine - Video

Dec 22, 2016 at 6:42
Dec 22, 2016
by NS Bikes  
 
Michal Kollbek x NS Bikes Snabb Plus in SoCal

by ns-bikes
Michal Kollbek rides the NS Bikes Snabb Plus.

At NS Bikes we have kind of grown along the wheel size chart. As a brand that has it roots in dirt/street MTB, we started with 24" and 26". As we started to explore the worlds of freeride, downhill, trail and enduro riding we just had to go up. With quite a wide range of bikes on 27.5" wheels, we started to glance at 29ers and eventually ended up with this brand new rig - the Snabb Plus.

Snabb Plus 1.

As soon as we got hold of the final production version of the bike we sent it over to the US and Kollbi took it to his favourite trails near Santa Monica, where he lives.

What goes up...

...must go down.

Snabb means fast.

Shred - from sunrise...

...to sunset.

RIDER: @kollbi
PHOTOS: Jeffrey Moustache
MENTIONS: @ns-bikes
8 Comments

  • + 7
 It's special to have good trails so close to the urban insanity of Los Angeles. Those Santa Monica mtn trails were my refuge when I lived out there -- especially night riding above an endless yellow sea of lights
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Homie needs a full face for that mach-12 shredding. Rad riding!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wich other video had this song. Cant remember. But i know THE vid was superb. Rémy metalier's?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 You had to go up because the money grubbin' heavies made you go up. 24" for life!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Kollbiiiiii!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What trail is that with all of the bermed turns ?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 first trail is First Crack and the second is Jedi Jumps/Sullivan Ridge
[Reply]
  • + 1
 the big berms are squirrel cage, its at the end of Jedi. The rest are jedi and first crack
[Reply]

Post a Comment



