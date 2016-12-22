Michal Kollbek Shreds the Snabb Plus in the Santa Monica Sunshine - Video







Michal Kollbek rides the NS Bikes Snabb Plus.



At NS Bikes we have kind of grown along the wheel size chart. As a brand that has it roots in dirt/street MTB, we started with 24" and 26". As we started to explore the worlds of freeride, downhill, trail and enduro riding we just had to go up. With quite a wide range of bikes on 27.5" wheels, we started to glance at 29ers and eventually ended up with this brand new rig - the Snabb Plus.





Snabb Plus 1.



As soon as we got hold of the final production version of the bike we sent it over to the US and Kollbi took it to his favourite trails near Santa Monica, where he lives.





What goes up...





...must go down.









Snabb means fast.





Shred - from sunrise...





