Michelin Wild Mud Tire– Review





Michelin mountain bike tires aren't as common of a sight as they once were, although the French company still supports a few top riders like Jerome Clementz and Nicolas Vouilloz. I remember the days of the widely adopted and unbeatable Comp 16 tires, which at the time blew everything else out of the water regarding pure downhill grip, casing support and puncture resistance; the same tire today, around 15 years after its launch would still hold its own on the hillside. These days, downhill tires from the French brand are non-existent for modern wheel sizes, but a range of cross-country and heavyweight enduro tires fill the line.

Michelin Wild Mud Advanced



• Soft Magi-X compound

• Michelin TS aramid bead

• Cuttable blocks

• Reinforced casing

• Tubelss Ready

• Weight: 27.5" - 1000g (actual)

• Size: 27.5" or 29" x 2.25"

• Price: $94.99 USD / €62.90

The Michelin Wild Mud Advanced Reinforced isn't interested in dieting, and at over a kilo per tire it won't be speeding you up to your stage start, but its tough casing and ultra tacky Magi-X compound promises to pay dividends on the downs. The Wild Muds also pay little interest in keeping your bank balance healthy being priced at the top of the market at $94.99 USD / €62.90 MSRP.







Uncut, the Wild Mud offers 8mm of bite...

Cut them down, and you are left with 5mm of penetration.





Construction, Casing, Compound and Cutting



The Wild Mud is available for 27.5" and 29" tires in a 2.25" casing. Mounted on a 27.5mm internal width DT-Swiss FR1950 wheelset, the tires inflate to just over two inches, slightly less than the 2.25" stamped on the sidewall. The Reinforced tag means an extra ply of material has been added over the entire casing, increasing the weight but more importantly adding snakebite and cut resistance.



The "Twisted" knob design is said to twist and straighten under braking and traction; as the tires unload, the blocks revert to their original position, helping to clear sticky mud. The narrowing stepped design of the knobs also helps to dig through the gloop in search of traction.



I'm not sure how, but Michelin have managed to patent cutting down tire knobs. Well, not quite, but they have patented their stepped block design. Instead of cutting each block by eye, or using Schwalbe's pre-set depth cutters, the knobs on the Wild Mud are stepped and offset to provide a natural guide for your snips. Leaving the tread at full 8mm length suits very deep and soft conditions; snip them down to 5mm and you have a more suitable all-rounder with less rolling resistance in between the fun parts of the trail. The steps are the same height on the side and center knobs, so the profile stays the same after cutting



Michelin's Magi-X compound is their latest formulation of rubber. The super soft, slow rebound and sticky rubber is designed to be used on the front, with the slightly harder Gum-X on the rear. The Gum-X compound is rated as 55a on the Michelin website, but they are secretive about the exact numbers of the Magi-X. I opted for a pair of Magi-X as I knew most of the time spent on these tires would be lift assisted, or grinding up to muddy and technical alpine downhills.







This tire managed around 20 runs on the back of a downhill bike on Morzine's infamous Pleney. That's about 80 minutes of real downhill riding, now it's ready to be cut down for its second lease of life. This tire managed around 20 runs on the back of a downhill bike on Morzine's infamous Pleney. That's about 80 minutes of real downhill riding, now it's ready to be cut down for its second lease of life.